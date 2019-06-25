Skip to main content
The Ultimate Visitor’s Guide to Eating in Philadelphia
Essential eating, iconic dishes, classic joints, and, yes, cheesesteaks, right this way
22 Restaurants Offering Philly’s Most Iconic Dishes
Eater Staff
Philly’s Essential Italian Restaurants
Ernest Owens
Lean Into Philly’s BYOB Restaurant Culture
Eater Staff
Arindam Basu
Where to Eat at Reading Terminal Market
Andre Darlington
Sarah Maiellano
The Ultimate Guide to Cheesesteaks in Philly
Eater Staff
Dayna Evans
22 Places to Get Excellent Vegan Food in Philadelphia
Eater Staff
Grace Dickinson
An Epic Hoagie Crawl Through West Philly
Ernest Owens
Neighborhood Guides
The Historic District: Old City
Art Museum and Benjamin Franklin Parkway
Rittenhouse Square
Fishtown
East Passyunk Avenue
Cuisines
Coffee shops
Tacos
Vegan and vegetarian
Cheesesteaks
Italian
Thai and Laotian
Vietnamese
BYOB restaurants (Bring Your Own Bottle)
Bars
Icons
Most iconic dishes
Reading Terminal Market
Tourist traps that are actually good
An Epic Hoagie Crawl Through West Philly
15 Essential Happy Hours in Philadelphia
Eat Your Way Through Philadelphia’s Historic District
Philadelphia
