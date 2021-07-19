Where to Eat at Citizens Bank Park, Home of the Phanatic (and the Phillies)

Whether you’re a devoted Phillies fan or just in it for the pageantry and the Phanatic’s iconic antics, there’s nothing quite like catching a baseball game at Citizens Bank Park. Located in South Philly in a stadium complex that’s home to Lincoln Financial Field and the Wells Fargo Center, as well as the Live! Casino and Hotel and the Xfinity Live! bar, it’s an easily accessible ball park that’s also a ton of fun. You’ll never go hungry while taking in a Phillies game — just don’t forget to snag a soft serve in a tiny plastic baseball helmet. It’s not quite baseball season without one.

New at Citizens Bank Park for 2022

There are a handful of new watering holes and dining destinations in Citizens Bank Park, all intended to quench your thirst and fill you up while you take in the game. Here’s what’s new this season:

Manco & Manco Pizza: If you’ve been down the shore, you know how popular Manco & Manco’s pizza is in Ocean City. People line up at lunch to bring the thin pies to the beach. Ashburn Alley is lucky to add one of its own, where the local favorite will be serving plain, pepperoni, and one special pie closer to home. Ashburn Alley

Stadium Dining By Location

Open on Multiple Levels

Brewerytown: Here you’ll find an array of cold brews — both domestic and imported — and snacks like peanuts and soft pretzels. Behind Sections 113, 204, 210, and 233.

Field Level

Boardwalk Eats: All the hits you’d find strolling the boardwalk, but without any of the car traffic to get there. Think hot dogs, burgers, boardwalk fries, and soft serve in mini Phillies helmets. Boardwalk Eats is also a good spot for vegetarians: they serve both veggie burgers and veggie hot dogs. Left Field Plaza.

Club Level

Terrace Level

700 Club: In a tribute to the Vet, the 700 Club bar provides local beers, domestic and imported beers, and cocktails to toast to an era since past. Behind Section 307.

In a tribute to the Vet, the 700 Club bar provides local beers, domestic and imported beers, and cocktails to toast to an era since past. Behind Section 307. High & Inside Pub Behind home plate on the Terrace Level, High & Inside offers an indoor full-service bar, in case you get caught in a rain delay. Behind home plate on the Terrace Level.

Behind home plate on the Terrace Level, High & Inside offers an indoor full-service bar, in case you get caught in a rain delay. Behind home plate on the Terrace Level. Independence Brews & Ballpark Favorites : Find hot dogs and other classic ballpark favorites, alongside a variety of local and craft beers, at this combo bar-and-hot-dog spot. Behind Sections 323 and 329.

: Find hot dogs and other classic ballpark favorites, alongside a variety of local and craft beers, at this combo bar-and-hot-dog spot. Behind Sections 323 and 329. Philadelphia Cocktail Company: Catch a drink before the 7th inning to celebrate (or mourn) an anticipated win or loss at Philadelphia Cocktail Company, which offers a good array of beer and cocktails. Section 323.

For more information on any of the above dining options, check out the Phillies official website.