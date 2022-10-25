Where to Eat, Drink, and Get Spooky in Philly This Halloween

Halloween in Philadelphia this year is sure to be a good time, with an array of spooky events for families, as well as some just for adults, all with the backdrop of the Philadelphia Phillies playing in the World Series. Get ready for deviously delicious food and drink specials, bar crawls, prizes for costumes, plus tons of tricked out decorations. Bars, restaurants, and other cool locales will have a handful of tricks — but expect more treats for revelers of all ages.

For the adults

Spooky foods and potions

Head to Craftsman Row Saloon for its first ever Halloween pop-up experience with pumpkin mac and cheese, witches chicken sandwiches, mummy dogs, and more; at the bar, special “potions” and cocktails — such as candy corn martinis and cocktails crafted from real pumpkins — will be available.

Today through Monday, October 31

112 S. 8th Street

Panoramic partying for days

For panoramic city views and a groovy good time, head to Assembly Rooftop Lounge located at the Logan Philadelphia for Haunted Heights at Assembly. Festivities include themed cocktails like the devilish Bloody Frosé garnished with candy corn, Halloween-focused fare, and scary movies on TVs throughout the venue.

Today through November 1

1840 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Beer crawl

For a ghoul ole time, get tickets for the Witch Craft Beer Crawl along East Passyunk Avenue hosted by the East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District. Participants can indulge in $5 beer specials and food discounts at locales such as Garage, Cartesian Brewing, and more. Witch hats and a stamp card will be provided; guests who collect four or more stamps will be eligible to win a gift certificate prize package worth more than $300. Tickets are a creepy $6.66.

Wednesday, October 26.

5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The event will kick off at George’s (1231 E. Passyunk Avenue) and Pistolas del Sur (1934 E. Passyunk Avenue).

The freaks come out at night

Stratus Rooftop Lounge, the rooftop venue on the 11th floor of the Kimpton Hotel Monaco in Old City, will celebrate Halloween with the Hotel Monaco Freak Show Halloween Party. The event, an ode to FX’s American Horror Story’s Hotel and Freak Show seasons, will be a spooky soiree designed to bring a night of deviously delish drinks, glamour, and entertainment by way of a DJ and LED wing dancers performances. Tickets are $20.

Friday, October 28

7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

433 Chestnut Street

Witching hour concoctions

The annual Halloweekend fete — hosted by The Twisted Tail — will include drink specials, live music, a costume contest, and a witching hour with different Halloween-themed concoctions every 15 minutes, ranging from Jell-O shots to punch. The terrifyingly tasty event is free with registration.

Saturday, October 29

6 p.m. to 1 a.m.; the witching hour will be 11 p.m. to midnight.

509 S. 2nd Street

Titillating adult things

Swing by Concourse Dance Bar for a CarnEVIL, a fun Halloween party hosted by drag queens replete with a costume contest, go-go dancers, and circus performers from the Philadelphia Circus School. A second event, called the Spooky Sexy Halloween Party, will feature a dance celebration with a live performance by Snacktime. Drinks will be available a la carte at both events. Tickets are $20 in advance; $25 at the door per event.

CarnEVIL Halloween party is on Saturday, October 29

Snacktime dance party is on Monday, October 31

Doors open at 6 p.m.; festivities begin at 7 p.m. for each celebration.

1635 Market Street

Dressed in drag

Morgan’s Pier will celebrate Halloween with its annual adults-only bash featuring Brittany Lynn, the Don of the Philly Drag Mafia. Add a DJ, free hot dogs, cash prize costume contests, and all-you-can-drink all night into the wee hours of the morning and you’ll arrive at frightfully fun activities. Early bird tickets are $60; general admission is $70.

Saturday, October 29

9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

221 N. Christopher Columbus Boulevard

Trick or cheese

The Philly Cheese School will host a fun and informative class on how to serve, pair, and enjoy cheese during a class named Trick or Cheese: Halloween Candy & Cheese Pairing. Attendees are encouraged to dress in costume while partaking in tips and tricks to pair sweet treats and classic candies with a variety of cheeses. Tickets are $60.

Monday, October 31

5 to 6 p.m.

701 S. 9th Street

For the whole fam

Lions, tigers, and bears (literally)

Head to the Philadelphia Zoo for its annual Halloween extravaganza aptly called Boo at the Zoo. It will feature captivating costumes and decorations; photo opportunities; and lots of treats. Advance online tickets required for entry. Free admission for children under two years old.

Saturday, October 29 and Sunday, October 30

9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

3400 W. Girard Avenue

Festivities for revelers of all ages

The Second Annual Craft Hall-oween Costume Party and Parade will be filled with not-so-spooky family friendly activities for revelers of all ages as well as food, drink specials, and music. Children can participate in an indoor costume parade; dogs will have an opportunity to show off their outfits in a costume contest just for four-legged friends, too.

Saturday, October 29

Doors open at 11 a.m.; the event is from noon to 2 p.m.

901 N. Delaware Avenue

Bountiful trick-or-treating

For a wicked good time, head to the Fall Fest & Spooky Saturday, a fun-filled event rife with trick-or-treating at local businesses, live music and entertainment, plus grab-and-go pumpkins from Urban Jungle. Adults can get in on the festivities with cocktails and seasonal food items. A free costume photo booth at The Singing Fountain will be available so guests can commemorate the occasion.

Saturday, October 29

11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Various locations along East Passyunk Avenue

Fall festivities

PumpkinFest, hosted by the South Street Headhouse District, will feature spooky snacks, trick-or-treating at local businesses, hay wagon rides, a costume contest, circus performances, and face painting.

Saturday, October 29

Noon to 4 p.m.

2nd Street and Pine Street