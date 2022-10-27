Behold, a Thing of Beauty: The Phillies Churro

In Philly, we’re known for going to great lengths to support and celebrate our sports teams. There is not enough grease in the world to keep Phillies’ fans from climbing to the top of every streetlight, and the Eagles simply wouldn’t be 7 and 0 right now if you — yes, you — didn’t wear that exact same pair of Eagles socks on game day. Want to add even more Philly sports pride and superstition to your World Series watching party? It’s time to order a plate of Phillies churros.

El Merkury — the Chestnut Street and Reading Terminal Market destination for Central American street food — has started selling Phillies-shaped churros, covered in glittery red sugar and served alongside traditional dipping sauces. All series long, you can order trays of 25 mini churros with chocolate, dulce de leche, or goat’s milk caramel dipping sauces for $55 from either El Merkury shop. Or you can swing by and pick up your own individual Phillies’ churro with vanilla soft serve on the side on any of the game days, for $8. Guaranteed eating at least one of these will help the Phils win.

El Merkury isn’t the only bakery wanting you to get a good old-fashioned sugar rush while watching the Phillies take on the Houston Astros. Termini Bros. will be selling Phillies cupcakes, Night Kitchen Bakery will be selling Phillies cookies, and at Franklin Fountain, if you show up wearing Phillies gear, you’ll get a free scoop of ice cream with any ice cream order until the series is won.