Philly Nabs 11 Semifinalist Nominations for the 2022 James Beard Awards

The James Beard Foundation has announced the semifinalist for the 2022 James Beard Awards, and Philadelphia-area restaurants and chefs have garnered 11 nominations total. James Beard awards are essentially the Oscars when it comes to food and dining, so just to make the long list is an honor.

Philadelphians up for Best Chef, Mid-Atlantic are Adam Diltz of Elwood, Jesse Ito of Royal Izakaya, Cristina Martinez of South Philly Barbacoa, and Chutatip “Nok” Suntaranon of Kalaya Thai Kitchen.

Other Philadelphia semifinalists include:

Here’s the complete list of semifinalists for restaurants, chefs, and restaurateurs.

The James Beard Foundation canceled its 2020 awards midseason and its 2021 awards amid an audit, following accusations of bias and lack of diversity. In the meantime, the foundation has sought to amend the shortcomings of previous years through policy changes and the creation of an independent ethics committee.

Disclosure: Some Vox Media staff members are part of the voting body for the James Beard Foundation Awards.

