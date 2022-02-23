 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Philly Nabs 11 Semifinalist Nominations for the 2022 James Beard Awards

Ellen Yin of Fork and High Street Philly is in the running for Outstanding Restaurateur

by Polly Anna Rocha
Closeup of the James Beard Foundation award medal. James Beard Foundation

The James Beard Foundation has announced the semifinalist for the 2022 James Beard Awards, and Philadelphia-area restaurants and chefs have garnered 11 nominations total. James Beard awards are essentially the Oscars when it comes to food and dining, so just to make the long list is an honor.

Philadelphians up for Best Chef, Mid-Atlantic are Adam Diltz of Elwood, Jesse Ito of Royal Izakaya, Cristina Martinez of South Philly Barbacoa, and Chutatip “Nok” Suntaranon of Kalaya Thai Kitchen.

Other Philadelphia semifinalists include:

Here’s the complete list of semifinalists for restaurants, chefs, and restaurateurs.

The James Beard Foundation canceled its 2020 awards midseason and its 2021 awards amid an audit, following accusations of bias and lack of diversity. In the meantime, the foundation has sought to amend the shortcomings of previous years through policy changes and the creation of an independent ethics committee.

Disclosure: Some Vox Media staff members are part of the voting body for the James Beard Foundation Awards.

Foursquare

a.kitchen

135 South 18th Street, , PA 19103 (215) 825-7030 Visit Website

Her Place Supper Club

1740 Sansom Street, , PA 19103 Visit Website

Kalaya Thai Kitchen

764 South 9th Street, , PA 19147 (215) 385-3777 Visit Website

Laser Wolf

1301 North Howard Street, , PA 19122 (267) 499-4660 Visit Website

High Street Philly

101 South 9th Street, , PA 19107 (215) 625-0988 Visit Website

Friday Saturday Sunday

261 South 21st Street, , PA 19103 (215) 546-4232 Visit Website
Foursquare

Royal Izakaya

780 South 2nd Street, , PA 19147 (267) 909-9002 Visit Website
Foursquare

Fork

306 Market Street, , PA 19106 (215) 625-9425 Visit Website
Foursquare

South Philly Barbacoa

1140 South 9th Street, , PA 19147 (215) 694-3797 Visit Website

Cicala at the Divine Lorraine

699 North Broad Street, , PA 19123 (267) 886-9334 Visit Website

Elwood

1007 Frankford Avenue, , PA 19125 (215) 279-7427 Visit Website

