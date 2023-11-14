Inside SIN, the New Italian Steakhouse in Northern Liberties

The nightlife scene in Northern Liberties is getting an upgrade with a brand new Italian steakhouse that’s open until 1 am on weekends.

This Thursday, November 16th, SIN (Steak Italian Nightlife) will open its doors to the public in Northern Liberties (1102 Germantown Avenue). The 4,750 square feet restaurant that seats 160 diners strives to provide a “vibe dining” experience that features a nightlife (music/entertainment) element alongside eating.

But to be clear, owner Justin Veasey and partners Mike Connors and William Muhr want future diners to know that SIN isn’t a nightclub.

“We are creating a unique concept not done before in Philadelphia — we are a steakhouse and Italian restaurant first and foremost with an interactive dinner experience,” says Veasey, who came up with the concept of SIN. “We are not turning into a nightclub late at night and this is not a dance club — this is a restaurant where Chef Steve and his team has created a great menu we are proud of that will be paired with our cocktails and wine menu, to be enjoyed at your table with some of the best local talent bringing you music while you dine.”

SIN is located on the ground floor of “The Beverly,” a new luxury apartment building that’s inspired by Hollywood’s Beverly Hills. The restaurant intends to incorporate inspirations from the lavish New York City, Miami, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas nightlife scenes.

The cuisine at SIN is classic American-Italian prepared by Steven Kim, a longtime chef who has previously been the executive chef of restaurants owned by Jose Garces and Stephen Starr. The restaurant’s sous chef is Eduardo Olarte.

“Creating this menu was to elevate classical American-Italian dishes to new heights, filled with artisanal ingredients, seasonal farmer’s market produce, and passionately crafted veal, steak and seafood,” Kim says on his culinary intentions for SIN. “Taking a chicken Marsala dish and making it my own version by taking a half chicken, deboning it and creating a rich marsala sauce with Maitake mushroom and a porcini butter...SIN will bring Italian steak nightlife to Northern Liberties.”

Diners can expect to try their signature chicken parmesan, half-chicken marsala, veal piccata, roasted lobster, eggplant stack, charred octopus, and more. There’s also numerous steak options that include a 32 ounce tomahawk, 14 ounce New York strip, 8 and 12 ounce filet mignon, with various add-ons (such as lump crab meat, au poivre, and bordelaise). Vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free dining options are also available.

SIN has a full-service bar that’s led by Emir Kahriman, the restaurant’s general manager. There’s Italian wines, beers, and festive cocktails such as their espresso martini, pistachio martini, G&T (that includes pink peppercorn and limoncello), it’s a SIN (Tito’s Vodka, limoncello, strawberry puree, lemon, on graham cracker crusted rim), divine damnation (tequila, raspberry hibiscus, egg white, and lemon), and more.

SIN’s grand opening is this Thursday at 4 pm, with regular service on Mondays to Thursdays at 4 pm to 10 pm (bar closes at 11 pm, Thursdays at 11:30 pm), Fridays and Saturdays at 4 pm to 10 pm (bar closes at 1 am). They are closed on Sundays and Mondays. Reservations can now be made on Resy. Their full dinner menu is available all evening, with plans for happy hour to start next week; lunch and brunch to be released early next year. For more information, their number is (215) 602-4092 and those looking to host private events can email Kirstin Thomson, SIN’s private dining/events coordinator, at kirstin@sinphiladelphia.com.