 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A dimly lit restaurant with wide tables and chairs.

Inside SIN, the New Italian Steakhouse in Northern Liberties

An exclusive first-look inside the hotspot that’s going to shake up the city’s nightlife

by Ernest Owens
SIN (Steak Italian Nightlife) in Northern Liberties.
| Cody Aldrich
Ernest Owens is the Editor of Eater Philly, and the food expert to go to when you’re out of options.

The nightlife scene in Northern Liberties is getting an upgrade with a brand new Italian steakhouse that’s open until 1 am on weekends.

A restaurant front at night with black sign over its brick architecture,
The front of SIN, the new restaurant in Northern Liberties.
Cody Aldrich

This Thursday, November 16th, SIN (Steak Italian Nightlife) will open its doors to the public in Northern Liberties (1102 Germantown Avenue). The 4,750 square feet restaurant that seats 160 diners strives to provide a “vibe dining” experience that features a nightlife (music/entertainment) element alongside eating.

But to be clear, owner Justin Veasey and partners Mike Connors and William Muhr want future diners to know that SIN isn’t a nightclub.

A man in front of the inside of a dimly lit restaurant.
Justin Veasey, the owner of SIN.
Cody Aldrich

“We are creating a unique concept not done before in Philadelphia — we are a steakhouse and Italian restaurant first and foremost with an interactive dinner experience,” says Veasey, who came up with the concept of SIN. “We are not turning into a nightclub late at night and this is not a dance club — this is a restaurant where Chef Steve and his team has created a great menu we are proud of that will be paired with our cocktails and wine menu, to be enjoyed at your table with some of the best local talent bringing you music while you dine.”

SIN is located on the ground floor of “The Beverly,” a new luxury apartment building that’s inspired by Hollywood’s Beverly Hills. The restaurant intends to incorporate inspirations from the lavish New York City, Miami, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas nightlife scenes.

The cuisine at SIN is classic American-Italian prepared by Steven Kim, a longtime chef who has previously been the executive chef of restaurants owned by Jose Garces and Stephen Starr. The restaurant’s sous chef is Eduardo Olarte.

“Creating this menu was to elevate classical American-Italian dishes to new heights, filled with artisanal ingredients, seasonal farmer’s market produce, and passionately crafted veal, steak and seafood,” Kim says on his culinary intentions for SIN. “Taking a chicken Marsala dish and making it my own version by taking a half chicken, deboning it and creating a rich marsala sauce with Maitake mushroom and a porcini butter...SIN will bring Italian steak nightlife to Northern Liberties.”

A spread of plated Italian dinner entrées on a table in a restaurant alongside bottles of wine.
Dinner entrées at SIN.
Cody Aldrich

Diners can expect to try their signature chicken parmesan, half-chicken marsala, veal piccata, roasted lobster, eggplant stack, charred octopus, and more. There’s also numerous steak options that include a 32 ounce tomahawk, 14 ounce New York strip, 8 and 12 ounce filet mignon, with various add-ons (such as lump crab meat, au poivre, and bordelaise). Vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free dining options are also available.

An eggplant appetizer on a plate in a restaurant.
The eggplant stack appetizer at SIN.
Cody Aldrich

SIN has a full-service bar that’s led by Emir Kahriman, the restaurant’s general manager. There’s Italian wines, beers, and festive cocktails such as their espresso martini, pistachio martini, G&T (that includes pink peppercorn and limoncello), it’s a SIN (Tito’s Vodka, limoncello, strawberry puree, lemon, on graham cracker crusted rim), divine damnation (tequila, raspberry hibiscus, egg white, and lemon), and more.

A full service bar that is brightly lit inside of a restaurant.
The bar at SIN.
Cody Aldrich
Four unique cocktails are lined up next to each other on a bar table.
Cocktails at SIN (left to right: espresso martini, pistachio martini, G&T, and It’s a SIN).
Cody Aldrich

SIN’s grand opening is this Thursday at 4 pm, with regular service on Mondays to Thursdays at 4 pm to 10 pm (bar closes at 11 pm, Thursdays at 11:30 pm), Fridays and Saturdays at 4 pm to 10 pm (bar closes at 1 am). They are closed on Sundays and Mondays. Reservations can now be made on Resy. Their full dinner menu is available all evening, with plans for happy hour to start next week; lunch and brunch to be released early next year. For more information, their number is (215) 602-4092 and those looking to host private events can email Kirstin Thomson, SIN’s private dining/events coordinator, at kirstin@sinphiladelphia.com.

Holiday Gift Guides

The 2023 Eater Philly Holiday Gift Guide

Recent Philly Restaurant Closings Are a Sign That Diners Must Step It Up

Inside Chika, the New Ramen Bar Inspired by Blade Runner in Rittenhouse