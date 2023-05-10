 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

One of Philly’s Best Brings Late-Night Bagels to Center City

Philly Bagels has expanded to Locust Street, its first location to stay open late on weekends

by Adam H. Callaghan
A closeup of many bagels stood on their edges and lined up close together, including a rainbow bagel and some with seeds.
Philly Bagels has opened a new store on Locust Street.
Philly Bagels

Philly Bagels, one of Philadelphia’s best bagel shops, has opened a new takeout store at 1507 Locust St. — and beyond just providing breakfast, it’s a welcome addition to the city’s late-night options on weekends, staying open until 2:30 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

This is the second Center City location and the fifth overall for the local mini-chain that started in 1996 as South Street Philly Bagels, known for its New York-style bagels and “hot bagels” sign. But the new shop is the only one to stay open late. An employee at another location confirmed the shop’s opening, takeout status, and late-night offerings Wednesday.

Fifth-generation bagel maker Aaron Wagner has been expanding his family business since 2015, starting with Rittenhouse’s Chestnut Street Philly Bagels followed by expansions to Grad Hospital (Fitzwater Street Philly Bagels), East Passyunk Avenue (Passyunk Avenue Philly Bagels), and JFK Boulevard. The company also consolidated its name to Philly Bagels several years ago. Then the Chestnut Street shop closed in late 2021, at which time the Inquirer noted that a takeout-only shop was coming to Locust Street.

Philly Bagels boils its rounds in a kettle before baking them, serving classics like everything and sesame bagels with smoked whitefish salad, bagel sandwiches like BLTs, and specialty items like rainbow bagels with birthday cake-flavored cream cheese.

Unlike the other shops, the new one doesn’t have its own website linked from Philly Bagels’s landing page yet, but per a comment from the business on Instagram, the location at 1507 Locust St. is open Monday through Thursday 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Friday and Saturday 10 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.

Fitzwater Street Philly Bagels

2001 Fitzwater Street, , PA 19146 (267) 534-5995 Visit Website
Foursquare

Chestnut Street Philly Bagels

1705 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19103 (215) 299-9920

South Street Philly Bagels

613 South 3rd Street, , PA 19147 (215) 627-6277 Visit Website

More From Eater Philly

The Latest

Eater Philly Is Seeking New Contributors

By Eater Staff

Philly Has Six James Beard Award Finalists for 2023

By Adam H. Callaghan

Eater Philly Is Looking for a New Editor. Is It You?

By Eater Staff

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Philadelphia newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world