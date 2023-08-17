An Epic Hoagie Crawl Through West Philly

If you buy something from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy .

Summertime in Philly means eating the city’s classics without shame. For some, that means stuffing yourself with soft pretzels and water ice — and still wanting a Tastykake. But in West Philly, such hot weather calls for ditching the kitchen and grabbing a hoagie. Hoagies are more than just a meal, but a statement. How you eat it, where you grab one, and which type makes all the difference. While Philly is known for its cheesesteaks in North and South Philly, the west is best when it comes to hoagies. Not to worry: Several of the hoagie spots on this crawl offer takeout and delivery.

Find excellent hoagies in Baltimore Avenue, Spruce Street, University City, and more.

Quick Stop Deli

4832 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA 19139

In West Philly, hoagies can either be a work of art or something delicious and convenient. At Quick Stop Deli, a beloved corner store on Spruce Street, there’s over 25 different hoagies you can choose from that cost under $10. From a classic corned beef hoagie special to a liverwurst hoagie — there’s something for everyone at a great price. They have takeout and delivery options for those wanting to explore all their tasty options.

Honeysuckle Provisions

310 S 48th St, Philadelphia, PA 19143

This new Afrocentric dining spot has two remarkable hoagies that’s worth devouring. Their “Dolla” hoagie costs more but its worth every dollar with its juicy turkey, fresh produce, and memorable seeded roll. On Fridays, take a chance try to grab their sizzling fried fish hoagie that’s become an instant hit with locals in the neighborhood. Takeout options are available.

Lee’s Deli

4700 Baltimore Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19143

For 30 years, this neighborhood hotspot has been serving Philly favorites without missing a beat. There’s nothing like eating their flavorful (and generously portioned) Italian hoagie while scrolling through Cedar Park. Takeout and delivery options are available.

Fu-Wah Mini Market

810 S 47th St, Philadelphia, PA 19143

For those seeking something beyond the traditional meat and cheese hoagie, this is the place to go. Some of the city’s best banh mi hoagies are here in delicious options that include shredded chicken, roasted pork, chargrilled pork, tofu, and more. Takeout and delivery options are available.

Saad’s Halal Restaurant

4500 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19139

This is not only a West Philly institution, but the ultimate spot for those seeking a halal hoagie. Try the immaculate chicken shish tawook that includes grilled chicken with sautéed onions, lettuce, tomatoes, garlic sauce and parsley on a long hoagie roll. Dine-in, takeout, and delivery options are available.

Koch’s Deli

4309 Locust St, Philadelphia, PA 19104

Since 1966, this Jewish-style deli has been beloved by the community with their outstanding hoagies that are unapologetically large and delicious. Prepare to share or save half for another meal — whether it’s their tasty roast beef hoagie or iconic Jewish hoagie that’s boldly prepared with corned beef, pastrami, spiced beef, kosher salami, and American cheese. Takeout and delivery options are available.

High Street Hoagies

3401 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19104

For those who are West Philly-adjacent, this is the best hoagie spot to try. This impressive concept from James Beard Award-winning restauranteur Ellen Yin has scrumptious hoagies named after various of the city. Try the Brewerytown hoagie (that includes poached chicken, frank’s hot sauce, celery, iceberg, blue cheese, garlic aioli) or the veggie-friendly Powelton Village (that includes grilled vegetables, fresh mozzarella, preserved lemon pesto). Dine-in, takeout, and delivery options are available.