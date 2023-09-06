Philly’s Most Anticipated Fall 2023 Restaurant Openings

Every year, before you can get enough Philly soft pretzels and ripe Jersey tomatoes, summer is pretty much done. While that appears to be nothing short of a bummer, at least in Philly, there are plenty of things to anticipate for the fall — and that includes fantastic food and cocktails. There’s lots of new restaurants, bars, and cafes opening in Philly this season, so the following list includes only a select few of the ones we’re looking forward to (but you only come here for the crème de la crème, right?). So it’s about time you start revisiting your Resy, Tock, and OpenTable accounts and plan your future reservations ahead of time. Don’t worry, summer will return — but an even more exciting fall is officially here.

626 S 16th Street, Havertown

September

Stove and Co. Restaurant Group owners Justin Weathers and Joseph Monnich is expanding their successful Mexican hotspot to the Main Line with a focus on great food and margaritas. Diners will have 15 delicious types of tacos to choose from — including five variations of birria tacos, plus burritos, enchiladas, nachos, street corn, three kinds of guacamole, salads, soups, empanadas and other notable street food top picks.

626 S 16th Street, Graduate Hospital

September

Graduate Hospital is getting a new cozy café and bakeshop that’s featuring Korean-influenced treats, cakes, and more. Owner Sue Lee, a self-taught baker from Seoul, South Korea, will be serving up speciality coffee drinks in her roughly 800 square-feet spot.

101 S 9th Street, Center City

October

After a brief hiatus, James Beard Foundation award-winning restaurateur Ellen Yin returns with a spacious venue that will offer menus highlighting their scrumptious bakery, tasty pizza, pastas, fine coffee and impressive cocktails. But there’s also something exciting for wine connoisseurs as High Street will launch an impressive selection of exclusive wines, focused on American and East Coast purveyors.

1148-50 S. 11th Street, South Philly

October

This new Black-owned restaurant is a bacon-themed haven that puts a spotlight on the tasty pork delicacy in a unique way. Owner and Chef Justin Coleman has previously ran this concept as a food truck but is now ready to have diners try his remarkable bacon burnt ends, bacon caramel pound cake, and chocolate covered bacon in a South Philly joint he can now call his own. Some of Coleman’s personal favorites on the upcoming menu is his savory brisket waffle and bacon brisket sandwich.

1102 Germantown Avenue, Germantown

October

Germantown is stepping into a lap of luxury with this grand 4,750 square feet restaurant that seats 200 people. This dining/night lounge spot plans to serve up classic Italian cuisine, pastas, and high-end steaks. Their full-service bar will feature memorable cocktails such as “It’s a SIN” — their specialty martini that includes blueberry infused vodka, limoncello, blueberry puree and a graham cracker rim.

301 S Broad Street, Center City

October

This popular restaurant collective is bringing fine dining to seafood in a city that’s finally opening up to such exquisite fare (Vernick Fish, Pearl & Mary, Little Fish). Well sourced oysters, clams, mussels, crab, and lobster make the perfect seafood tower, but don’t ignore their impressive steakhouse that’s going to be a talked about destination for surf and turf.

2816 West Girard Avenue, Brewerytown

October

For the past five years, Tam and Raquel Dang operated a successful a Filipino food pop-up that gained the praise of food critics and diners alike. This fall, they will finally open Baby’s Kusina and Market in their Brewerytown neighborhood with a seasonal all-day menu that highlights both classic and contemporary Filipino cuisine. Expect weekend supper clubs, a coffee program with beans from the Philippine roasted locally by Càphê Roasters, a retail section that includes Filipino and Southeast Asian market items, and so much more.

2639 Poplar Street, Brewerytown/Fairmount

November

Finally a place for pups to dine swell, alongside their owners as well. This fun new spot will include an entire menu dedicated to dogs. It goes without saying that there will be entrées and cocktails for humans — but now dog-sitting doesn’t have to be configured into having a good night out.

1109 Walnut Street, Midtown Village

November

After months of pop-ups in Fishtown, the culinary masterminds behind Hi-Lo Taco Co. will finally be establishing its first brick and mortar restaurant in Midtown Village later this fall. Known for their experimental Mexican cuisine, one thing diners can expect on their menu are their comforting flour tortillas and flaming pit-smoked meats and veggies that make exceptional fajitas.