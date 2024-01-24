My Loup and Isgro Pastries Appear on the James Beard Awards Semifinalists List

Nationally recognized My Loup and locally beloved bakery Isgro Pastries are among the Philly-based destinations on the list of semifinalists for the prestigious James Beard Awards, a major honor signifying excellence in the restaurant industry.

My Loup got recognized in the category of Best New Restaurant, while Isgro Pastries is in the Outstanding Bakery category. Dionicio Jiménez of Cantina La Martina is a contender for Outstanding Chef. Yun Fuentes of the Latin American restaurant and rum bar Bolo is running in the Emerging Chef category.

On the bar side, Ellen Yin’s a.kitchen+bar received a nod in the Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program category.

Several Philadelphia chefs will face off in the outstanding chef, Mid-Atlantic category, including Omar Tate of critical favorite Honeysuckle Provisions, Jesse Ito of Japanese hot spot Royal Sushi & Izakaya, Carlos Aparicio of Mexican newcomer El Chingon, and Randy Rucker of the nationally recognized River Twice. All four of their restaurants are currently on Eater Philly’s 38 Essential Restaurants.

Though the narrowed-down list of James Beard nominations will be revealed when the selection committee releases finalists on Wednesday, April 3, appearing on the so-called “long list” is still considered an honor throughout the industry. A gala for the eventual award winners will take place in Chicago on Monday, June 10.

Last year, Chad and Hannah Williams’ Rittenhouse tour-de-force, Friday Saturday Sunday, was named Outstanding Restaurant, while Ellen Yin of High Street Hospitality Group (Fork, High Street Philly, etc.) took home Outstanding Restaurateur. On a regional level, Chutatip “Nok” Suntaranon won Best Chef, Mid-Atlantic for Kalaya.

The full semifinals list recognizing talent across the country is here.

Disclosure: Some Vox Media staff members are part of the voting body for the James Beard Foundation Awards.