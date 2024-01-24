Here’s How You Can Remember the Life and Legacy of French Toast Bite’s Charisse McGill

Last week, trailblazing food entrepreneur Charisse McGill of Lokal Artisan Foods passed away at age 42. Now her family has announced updates on her memorial service and ways that fans of the French Toast Bites creator can donate in her memory.

Since McGill’s passing, various members of the Philadelphia business and restaurant industry has remembered her for her uplifting personality, business savvy, and commitment to community.

Anyone who knew Charisse knew she was a constant source of joy and inspiration to the people whose life she graced, always looking to uplift those around her. I am thinking of the entire McGill and Lokal Artisan Foods family in this tragic moment. https://t.co/aQNrgDPO3W — Councilmember Isaiah Thomas (@CMThomasPHL) January 18, 2024

Charisse McGill was a champion. Not only was she the winner and advocate of our Buy Black program, she was a champion mother, business owner, friend, mentor, role model, and so much more. Her impact on the community and our organization has been immeasurable. We will remember her… pic.twitter.com/iPmNu5FI3u — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) January 19, 2024

We are deeply saddened by the loss of Charisse McGill. She was a beloved colleague & friend who will be greatly missed. We are honored to have been a part of her journey to build #FrenchToastBites into the business it is today. Her loss will be felt across the entire Waterfront. pic.twitter.com/jQrL0oQOnx — Delaware River Waterfront (@DelRiverWfront) January 19, 2024

McGill’s memorial service will take place on Friday, January 26th at 11 am at the Chapel at St. Joseph’s University (2525 Cardinal Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19131). St. Joe’s, McGill’s alma mater, donated the space to her family for the gathering. Rev. Brittany Mingo, Associate Pastor of Elevation at Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church will preside over the service, with musical tributes by soloist Nyetta Sasha Lloyd, JustusViolin, and Sara Blanford. The service will be live streamed on the St. Joseph’s Campus Ministry Youtube page.

McGill’s family has requested in lieu of flowers and other gifts to kindly make a donation in Charisse’s name to the Farmers Market Coalition. Donations can be sent to the Farmers Market Coalition to support the Charisse McGill Legacy Empowerment Fund. In addition, donations can also be made to go toward’s her daughter Maddie’s college fund.