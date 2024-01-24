 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Here’s How You Can Remember the Life and Legacy of French Toast Bite’s Charisse McGill

The family of the beloved food entrepreneur have announced memorial service and donation information

by Ernest Owens
A Black woman in a blazer standing over a pack of beer.
Charisse McGill passed away last week at age 42.
Lokal Artisan Foods
Ernest Owens is the Editor of Eater Philly, and the food expert to go to when you’re out of options.

Last week, trailblazing food entrepreneur Charisse McGill of Lokal Artisan Foods passed away at age 42. Now her family has announced updates on her memorial service and ways that fans of the French Toast Bites creator can donate in her memory.

Since McGill’s passing, various members of the Philadelphia business and restaurant industry has remembered her for her uplifting personality, business savvy, and commitment to community.

McGill’s memorial service will take place on Friday, January 26th at 11 am at the Chapel at St. Joseph’s University (2525 Cardinal Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19131). St. Joe’s, McGill’s alma mater, donated the space to her family for the gathering. Rev. Brittany Mingo, Associate Pastor of Elevation at Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church will preside over the service, with musical tributes by soloist Nyetta Sasha Lloyd, JustusViolin, and Sara Blanford. The service will be live streamed on the St. Joseph’s Campus Ministry Youtube page.

McGill’s family has requested in lieu of flowers and other gifts to kindly make a donation in Charisse’s name to the Farmers Market Coalition. Donations can be sent to the Farmers Market Coalition to support the Charisse McGill Legacy Empowerment Fund. In addition, donations can also be made to go toward’s her daughter Maddie’s college fund.

