Real Restaurant Fans Don’t Celebrate National Food Days

Happy National Cream-Filled Chocolates Day for those who observe and are reading this op-ed at the date of publication!

Here’s what you might have missed so far this month: National tater tot day, carrot cake day, chopsticks day, fettuccine alfredo day, molasses bar day, and so many others. In this era of food influencer culture, the recent boost of such silly days has caught steam, as content creators are looking for a reason to gain traction on social media. Last Friday, my timeline was filled with posts reminding me that it was “National Pizza Day,” with accompanying shout-outs to local pizza joints to check out.

As if that wasn’t overwhelming enough, my inbox was cluttered with press releases from PR folks acknowledging such a day and exclusively promoting their clients for coverage. It became clear to me that what I had assumed was a cool viral moment online was just straight-up mass marketing. This was no “Janet Jackson Appreciation Day” (aka Super Bowl Sunday) that was rooted in a historical moment — but just a made-up opportunity to sell things.

Translation: Capitalism done cringy.

Though they feel more prevalent than usual these days, these national X days are nothing new, and date back more than a decade (it’s worth noting Eater has avoided covering them since its inception). You can thank (or arguably blame) the rise of national food days on John-Bryan Hopkins, a social media consultant from Alabama who created the first major year-long calendar for such dates in 2006 via Foodimentary. In previous press interviews, Hopkins admits that 200 food days were already created by others, but that he made up the rest (such as Tater Tot Day and National Whiskey Day) to fill the rest of the calendar.

In other words, there’s no true rhyme or reason as to why one should eat or drink any of these items on such particular days – just cause.

It’s high time we, as true lovers of restaurants, do away with such phony national [insert food] days. Seriously, we’re not in middle school anymore — no one needs to make us eat our veggies, or feel like we’ve earned an excuse to randomly enjoy chocolate for 24 hours. So much of what these types of days represent are bad habits in how we view food, dining, and the restaurant scene altogether.

Right now, our restaurant industry is in a crisis. As several new spots open up, just as many are closing down. The way that we come together as a community and city to support them requires mature and meaningful solutions. Influencers, diners, writers, and companies falling for the out-of-sync, national food day trap serve as a distraction for better ways to support. Sure, promoting something as popular as pizza in Philly on February 9th isn’t the worst thing ever — but who really wants to waste their energy trying to make pistachios fetch on February 26th?

For starters, the longevity of the impact isn’t there. Supporting one type of food or restaurant for a day doesn’t aid our industry in the manner it deserves. Just like an “Employee Appreciation Day,” where it seems odd to imply that mass appreciation of staff should be designated to a day – these types of acts aren’t invested in sustainability. We’re passed the point of cute gestures, a more thoughtful way of showing up for restaurants is needed.

Even worse, attempts to garner media buzz for their business on these days can actually backfire. I can’t begin to recall how many poorly conceived special menu items were promoted on February 5th for “World Nutella Day,” which left me wondering if it might have caused more harm than good. Last year’s over-the-top Barbie-inspired cocktails and brunches were a hit in some cases, but others found the marketing to be overkill.

Socially, I find that these days also feed into the tokenizing of cultural foods and promote harmful diet culture. In a world where there’s still stereotypes around cultural foods – I don’t want to see social media posts of cats in “spicy” costumes for National Taco Day in October. I also don’t think a National Eat What You Want Day on May 11th is helpful in advancing society to drop the stigma around body positivity and eating. While the original creators of such days might have not intended to suggest these problematic tropes, impact trumps intention here.

The better alternative is for communities to be more intentional about what we spotlight and why. February is Black History Month — perhaps more energy should be placed on giving extra attention to Black-owned restaurants that continue to face inequity and a lack of representation in our industry. In Philly, there’s several neglected or targeted neighborhoods that could use more restaurant love and attention, including such spots in Olde Kensington and Chinatown. It would mean more to spotlight organic culinary moments happening in the region, such as how chefs are embracing citrus in the winter right now, than trying to force obscure themes on them. Rather than simply following a trend, we should highlight ones that reflect where our dining scene currently is — and where it should ideally be.