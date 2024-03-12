Philly’s Most Anticipated Spring 2024 Restaurant Openings

If you buy something from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy .

Around this time, before you can get enough winter, spring arrives. While that appears to be nothing short of bittersweet — at least in Philly — there are plenty of things to anticipate for spring 2024 — and that includes incredible dining and sipping. There’s lots of new restaurants, bars, and cafes opening in Philly this upcoming season, so the following list includes only a select few of the ones we’re looking forward to (but you only come here for the best of the best, right). So it’s about time you start revisiting your Resy, Tock, and OpenTable accounts and plan your future reservations ahead of time. Don’t worry, your favorite mainstays are still around — but an even more exciting spring is officially here.

120 Chestnut Street, Old City

After opening the popular Black-owned restaurant Amina in Old City, owner Felicia Wilson and her chef partner Darryl Harmon are now launching a fried chicken BYOB in the same neighborhood.

626 S 16th Street, Graduate Hospital

Graduate Hospital is getting a new cozy café and bakeshop that’s featuring Korean-influenced treats, cakes, and more. Owner Sue Lee, a self-taught baker from Seoul, South Korea, will be serving up speciality coffee drinks in her roughly 800 square-feet spot.

1824 S. 13th Street, East Passyunk

Another year, another tasty Italian BYOB. This time, Chef Chris Miller and Dejvi Furxhi is bringing one to East Passyunk that’s expected to be ready just in time for spring.

1401 E. Susquehanna Avenue, Fishtown

Chef Tyler Akin of Delaware’s Le Cavalier is returning to his all-day cafe roots (forever missing Res Ipsa) with a Mediterranean all-day cafe that’s a part of a forthcoming hotel in Fishtown.

408 S. Second Street, Society Hill

The old building of the former Xochitl will now become Chef Nicholas Bazik’s French seafood restaurant that will showcase his love of tasting menus.

611 S. Seventh Street, South Street

Chef Ange Branca is bringing her James Beard award-nominated Sate Kampar to South Street with a continuation of her tasty Malaysian cuisine and passion for diverse community cooking. This time around, the food will be served a la carte style with a menu that includes ayam goreng berempah (spicy fried chicken). maggi goreng (instant noodles that’s fried in a wok alongside vegetables and various sauces), and other notable Malaysian street food.

1175 Ludlow Street, Center City

Center City is getting a laid-back Italian hotspot with a focus on pizza from the owners who brought us Wm. Mulherin’s Sons in Fishtown.