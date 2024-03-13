Inside Twenty One Pips, the Revived Board Game Restaurant in Ardmore

The Main Line is now the hotspot of a grand revival of a beloved restaurant known for its expansive gaming and lively cocktails.

This week, Twenty One Pips is reimagining itself in Ardmore (24 Cricket Avenue) to the public at large with major changes to its aesthetic design, programming, and food & drink menu. Diners can now expect a new “gaming lounge” with cozier and more colorful furniture, along with over 400 new games to play (such as four new heirloom crokinole boards in the lounge) and some available to purchase on location. They also have a lead “gametender” who also serves as “the game whisperer” for diners who are looking for a personal concierge to assist them during play.

Twenty One Pips first opened its doors at One Ardmore Place in 2022 by owner Matt Hendricks. As part of their revival, Chef John E. Taus of JET Hospitality has now joined the team to expand their culinary options — another change that Hendricks says gives diners and game enthusiasts alike “the best of all worlds.”

“When guests come through our doors, we want to offer them the best of all worlds — great food, quality cocktails, ample spirit free beverages, hundreds of new games and elite vibes,” Hendricks says on revamping the concept. “With the help from friend and colleague Chef John Taus of Jet Hospitality, we have elevated our food game to include a new menu of must-try dishes.”

“For board game fans, we are raising the bar of the entire experience with a new posh game lounge, upgrades to the space, hundreds of new games and our gametenders to help customers pick out games, learn the rules and even discuss game strategy,” Hendricks added. “I like to think of the gametender as the Main Line’s only concierge for gamers. Their focus is on ensuring guests don’t have to navigate confusing rules so everyone can get straight to having a great time.”

Diners can expect to try their lamb merguez slides, crab & chili flatbread, raclette grilled cheese sliders, tuna rice cracker, deviled eggs, spicy sausage, and more. Vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free dining options (such as their mushroom “calamarI” (king trumpet, chili tamari, basil), Mediterranean eggplant, arugula avocado bowl, and fried cauliflower) are also available.

Twenty One Pips has a full-service bar that is heavily focused on specialty cocktails. Hibiscus margarita (includes herbal hibiscus, tequila, triple Sec, lime), bananas foster old fashioned (includes bourbony, banana liqueur, demerara, chocolate bitters), sake spritz (includes pear sake, ginger liqueur, basil, club soda), along with spirit-free options (such as a lavender pop, hibiscus seltzer, zero-proof sparkling wine and beer) as well.

Twenty One Pips is open six days a week (Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 4 pm to 10 pm, Fridays at 4 pm to 12 am, Saturdays at 11 am to 12 am, and Sundays 11 am to 8 pm). On Wednesdays, they host weekly quizzo events and their professionally hosted Dungeons & Dragons campaigns on Thursdays. To make a reservation and get more information, please visit their website or call them at (610) 228-2711.