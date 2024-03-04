Inside Al Pastor, the New Mexican Restaurant in Havertown

The emerging suburb of Havertown is getting an upgrade this week with a brand new Mexican restaurant that’s open every day of the week.

This Thursday, March 7th, Al Pastor Havertown will open its doors to the public (13W Benedict Avenue). The 3,600 square feet restaurant that seats 80 diners (and also includes a 3,000 square feet outdoor patio that will seat 70 diners) strives to be “that hot spot where city and suburb friends get together and hang out.”

Al Pastor is the eighth restaurant and bar from owners Justin Weathers and Joe Monnich of the Stove and Co. Restaurant Group (which includes Stove and Tap Lansdale, Stove and Tap West Chester, Al Pastor Exton, DePaul’s Table, Revival Pizza Chester Springs, and Joey Chops Malvern, and more).

“Al Pastor Havertown is our closest concept to the city - and we want to fully embrace this with offerings that will draw folks both from the Main Line and Western Suburbs and Philadelphia,” Weathers says on opening a new location for the popular cantina. “For our growing restaurant group, this is where we see both locals and neighbors from Havertown and Ardmore going, but we want to be that hot spot where city and suburb friends get together and hang out.”

“When we went to work on the design, we had that in mind the whole time,” Weathers added. “When the outdoor patio opens, it will be one of the biggest in the area and we see it as a hot spot for margarita season and we are looking forward to a banging happy hour business. We want to be that place where everyone wants to be after work and on a beautiful spring/summer day.”

Diners can expect to try their signature Mexican fried rice, tuna ceviche tostada, Mexican street corn salad, nachos, dragon tots, tacos, and more. Vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free dining options (such as their Al Pastor nachos, spicy tempeh and veggies burrito) are also available.

Al Pastor has a full-service bar that specializes in tequila, margaritas, and other speciality cocktails. Tropicado martini (that includes pineapple infused tequila, fresh avocado, lime, coconut), mezcalita (mezcal, fresh orange juice, lime, orange liqueur, orange bitters, tajin), Aztec old fashioned (teremana reposado, aztec chocolate bitters, agave, lemon peel), and more.

Al Pastor’s grand opening is this Thursday at 11 am, with regular service on Mondays to Thursdays at 11 am to 9 pm, Fridays and Saturdays at 11 am to 10 pm, and Sundays at 11 am to 8 pm. Reservations can now be made on Resy. Their full dinner menu is available all evening, with plans for happy hour to start next week (Mondays to Fridays at 4 pm to 6 pm). For more general information, their number is (484) 455-4585 and those looking to host private events can email Lauren Murphy, Al Pastor’s events manager, at events@stoveandco.com or call at (828) 699-4734.