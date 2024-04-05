Share All sharing options for: Inside Almost Home, the New Brunch Café in Old City

As the arrival of anticipated spring openings takes off, a new café enters the chat.

Next Thursday, April 11th, Almost Home will host its grand opening to the public in Old City (205 Race Street). For those who can’t wait, this 3,000 square feet breakfast, lunch and brunch coffee shop that seats 60 diners is currently open during a soft launch that’s already impressing neighboring diners in the area.

Operated under Glu Hospitality, owner Robert Doran of New Jersey is trying to expand his successful café from the Garden State to Philly for the first time — something he believes will cultivate the “home away from home” experience he wants to customers to have when stopping by.

“I want customers to think of the welcoming front of house team as family — where staff can get to know customers first names and orders — and who are always ready to make suggestions for those feeling adventurous to those wanting the simpler classics,” Doran says. “Almost Home is always family friendly, with high chairs available and kiddos welcome.”

This family-friendly vibe is seen in its cozy furniture and aesthetic design. High ceilings, free wifi, and spacious dining areas with a grand colorful bookshelf is both Instagram-friendly and a vibe.

The lunch/brunch cuisine at Almost Home is comfort food made with local ingredients from regional farmers. Diners can expect to try their signature tempura fried scrapple with olive oil poached egg, truffle fondue and crispy potato sticks on a hoagie roll, triple flash fried chicken thigh with Umami sauce, and hot honey butter on a seeded milk roll.

Almost Home has an eclectic coffee bar that “balances both the seriousness and quality of sourcing” that Doran describes as “testing the boundary of traditional coffee drinks.” Here, they serve Philly specials (such as salted caramel latte, rose lemon espresso tonic), matcha (matcha latte, purple haze, rose bud matcha), Almost Famous signature (Bee’s knees, shaken expresso, cereal latte), smoked drinks (smoked maple latte, s’mores latte), along with coffee mocktails, lemonade, pour over, and tea.

Almost Home’s grand opening is next Thursday, April 11th, with regular service daily at 7 am to 3 pm. No reservations are necessary. Their lunch and brunch dinner menu is available all day, with plans to expand hours, provide dinner options, and outdoor seating when the weather improves. For more information, their number is (267) 807-2392 and additional details can be found on their website.