Introducing “Ask Eater Philly,” a New Food Scene Advice Column

Later this month, Eater Philly will launch a monthly food scene column called “Ask Eater Philly” — an advice series from Eater where the site’s editor answers specific, real-life dining questions from readers.

You might have read similar versions across other Eater cities, such as New York, Los Angeles, and Boston — but this time, it’s coming to the city of Brotherly Love and Sisterly Affection.

Editor Ernest Owens will start answering your burning questions on all things Philly food related: Think certain hype around known (or emerging) dishes, dining trends, restaurant etiquette matters, food influencer crazes, service labor problems — he’s here to answer them all!

Head’s up: We plan to keep this insightful, yet classy. Names and identifying information regarding particular places and individuals being disparaged will be removed in the published post for privacy purposes. Translation: One doesn’t have to drop irrelevant, incriminating names to give relevant, sage advice.

In the middle of each month, Owens will answer 3-4 questions that he finds the most intriguing. Remember: These questions must be Philly food scene related — so don’t ask him about New York style pizza (he prefers Pizzeria Salvy in Center City) or which Beyoncé album is her best (the correct answer is Renaissance).

Have a question for him? Start submitting your inquiry by emailing ernest@eater.com with the subject line “Ask Eater.”

For all the latest Philly dining intel, subscribe to Eater Philly’s newsletter.