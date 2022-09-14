Celebrate Rosh Hashanah with Holiday Specials from Philly Restaurants

Rosh Hashanah is coming up later this month, and a few of Philly’s best spots for Jewish fare are serving up specials to celebrate the holiday. From brunch platters to braised brisket to matzo ball soup, these Philly restaurants are offering festive eats just in time for the Jewish New Year, which begins at sunset on Sunday, September 25 and runs through Tuesday, September 27.

Abe Fisher: The Jewish soul food restaurant, located in Center City, is offering a takeout option for four, featuring matzo ball soup, pomegranate-braised brisket, and honey apple cake. The meal costs $225 and can be ordered online available for pickup 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, September 25. Abe Fisher is also accepting reservations for Rosh Hashanah dinner.

Biederman’s Specialty Foods: The specialty grocery store, which opened in the Bella Vista neighborhood last year, will have two High Holiday platters available: a small board that feeds four for $100 and a large board that feeds up to six people for $150. Each platter features an assortment of fish, breads, pickled vegetables, and desserts. Platters can be ordered online with pickup times available for Saturday, September 24 through Monday, September 26. The store will also offer special la carte items including smoked fish, soups, bagels, caviar, and spreads.

High Street Philly: The bakery and restaurant will offer a celebratory takeout dinner, featuring entree options of seared salmon and pomegranate-glazed braised beef brisket. Sides include warm dates, chicken liver pate, shaved Brussels sprouts salad, and spiced sweet potatoes, with an apple cake for dessert. Dinners are $58 per person and can be ordered online; pickup times are 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25 and Monday, Sept. 26. Challah can be added to orders for an additional $12.

Schlesinger’s: The classic Jewish deli is taking orders for holiday to-go meals that include a choice of appetizer, an entree, and two sides, plus a chicken soup with matzo balls or vegetables for $36.95 per person. Appetizers include chopped liver, gefilte fish, and meatballs, while the entree options include brisket, roasted challah-stuffed chicken, turkey breast, and broiled salmon. Orders can be made by calling 215-735-7305 and will be accepted through Tuesday, September 20; they will be available for pickup Sunday, September 25.

Know of any other Philly spots with holiday specials? Drop us a line at philly@eater.com.