Where to Eat at Citizens Bank Park, Home of the Phanatic (and the Phillies)

Whether you’re a devoted Philadelphia Phillies fan or just in it for the pageantry and the Phanatic’s iconic antics, there’s nothing quite like catching a baseball game at Citizens Bank Park. Located in South Philly in a stadium complex that’s also home to Lincoln Financial Field, the Wells Fargo Center, the Live! Casino and Hotel, and the Xfinity Live! bar, Citizens Bank Park is an easily accessible ballpark that’s also a ton of fun.

You’ll never go hungry while taking in a Phillies game — just don’t forget to snag a tiny plastic baseball helmet filled with soft serve. It’s not quite baseball season without one.

New at Citizens Bank Park for 2024

There are a handful of new snacks to try out while you take in the game at Citizens Bank Park. Here’s what’s fresh this season:

Gluten-Free Desserts: There’s something for everyone at this new, inventive gluten-free hotspot — from pastries to popcorn — they got customers covered. Gluten-Free Kiosk behind Section 122

Four Walls Whiskey: The new spirit is now being poured at Citizens Bank Park is Four Walls, an Irish American whiskey from Rob McElhenny, Glenn Howerton and Charlie Day — the three hilarious bar-running cast mates from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

PrimoHoagies: Lovers of diablo turkey, cooper sharp provolone, roasted red peppers, and seeded rolls — this familiar newcomer to Citizens Bank Park is going to be an instant crowd pleaser. Behind Section 139.

Non-Alcoholic Slush Puppies: This season, you can root for our beloved Phillies in full frozen fandom with slush puppies come in the signature blue (blue raspberry flavor) and red (cherry flavor) colors. Section 139.

Schwarburger 2.0: Kyle Schwarber’s SchwarBurger was a megahit last season, now they’re back and expanding with their legendary towering burgers. Citizens Bank Park.

Briganti Wines: Wine connoisseurs can now rejoin in knowing that every bar in Citizens Bank Park will have this popular Italian brand from former major leaguer Mike Constanzo Jr. available to them.

Fastball Freeze: As the weather warms up, these new boozy frozen cocktails are going to cool Phillies fans off (as they’re served in a new decked-out Phillies souvenir cup). Sections 113 and 147.

Buffalo Chk’n Hoagie at Greens & Grains: Phillies fans are going to enjoy these tasty plant-based entrées during the game as they’re providing vegan snacks, hoagies, and more. Section 125.

Loaded Funnel Cake Fry Sundae: A confectionary marriage between funnel cake and ice cream takes off at this new spot that’s serving up delightful funnel-cake fry sundaes that’s loaded with your favorite fruity and sweet toppings. Coca-Cola Corner and Section 142.

Stadium Dining By Location

Open on Multiple Levels

Brewerytown: Here you’ll find an array of cold brews — both domestic and imported — and snacks like peanuts and soft pretzels. Behind Sections 113, 204, and 210.

Here you’ll find an array of cold brews — both domestic and imported — and snacks like peanuts and soft pretzels. Behind Sections 113, 204, and 210. Cobblestone Grill: On the Club and Terrace Levels, the Cobblestone Grill offers all the highlights of ballpark dining: cheesesteaks, french fries, chicken tenders, and more. Behind Sections 207 and 319.

On the Club and Terrace Levels, the Cobblestone Grill offers all the highlights of ballpark dining: cheesesteaks, french fries, chicken tenders, and more. Behind Sections 207 and 319. Chickie’s and Pete’s: Get your crinkle-cut crab fries fix behind the bullpens in Ashburn Alley; behind Sections 208, 219, and 225 on the Club Level; and Section 319 on the Terrace Level.

Get your crinkle-cut crab fries fix behind the bullpens in Ashburn Alley; behind Sections 208, 219, and 225 on the Club Level; and Section 319 on the Terrace Level. Hatfield Grill: While no one loves a Hatfield dog as much as the Phillie Phanatic, Phillies fans can also enjoy dogs, sausages, tenders, and fries aplenty at the Hatfield Grill. Sections 120 and 135 on the Field Level, and in Section 209 at the Club Level.

While no one loves a Hatfield dog as much as the Phillie Phanatic, Phillies fans can also enjoy dogs, sausages, tenders, and fries aplenty at the Hatfield Grill. Sections 120 and 135 on the Field Level, and in Section 209 at the Club Level. Neighborhood Pizza: Get your pizza here — all of which are personal size — in plain and pepperoni varieties. Club Level behind Section 205 and Terrace Level behind Section 322.

Get your pizza here — all of which are personal size — in plain and pepperoni varieties. Club Level behind Section 205 and Terrace Level behind Section 322. Old City Creamery: At Old City Creamery, Citizens Bank Park visitors can get (you guessed it) soft serve ice cream in a miniature Phillies batting helmet. Add rainbow or chocolate sprinkles for extra pizzazz. Behind Sections 110, 137, 205, 322, and 330.

At Old City Creamery, Citizens Bank Park visitors can get (you guessed it) soft serve ice cream in a miniature Phillies batting helmet. Add rainbow or chocolate sprinkles for extra pizzazz. Behind Sections 110, 137, 205, 322, and 330. South Philadelphia Market: Pretzels, sodas, beers, and hot dogs are available at the South Philadelphia Market behind Sections 206 and 233 on the Club Level and Sections 318 and 330 on the Terrace. Cracker Jack, peanuts, and popcorn — those baseball icons — are also available.

Field Level

Boardwalk Eats: All the hits you’d find strolling the boardwalk, but without any of the car traffic to get there. Think hot dogs, burgers, boardwalk fries, and soft serve in mini Phillies helmets. Boardwalk Eats is also a good spot for vegetarians: The area serves both veggie burgers and veggie hot dogs. Left Field Plaza.

All the hits you’d find strolling the boardwalk, but without any of the car traffic to get there. Think hot dogs, burgers, boardwalk fries, and soft serve in mini Phillies helmets. Boardwalk Eats is also a good spot for vegetarians: The area serves both veggie burgers and veggie hot dogs. Left Field Plaza. Budweiser Rooftop: With a great view of the city, the Budweiser Rooftop sells — obviously — Buds. It’s a great place to come for a mid-game drink. Ashburn Alley.

With a great view of the city, the Budweiser Rooftop sells — obviously — Buds. It’s a great place to come for a mid-game drink. Ashburn Alley. Bull’s BBQ: This outdoor barbecue spot features pulled pork, smoked brisket, and sliced smoked turkey sandwiches, plus sides like baked beans, coleslaw, and cornbread. Left Field Plaza.

This outdoor barbecue spot features pulled pork, smoked brisket, and sliced smoked turkey sandwiches, plus sides like baked beans, coleslaw, and cornbread. Left Field Plaza. Campo’s: There are two historic cheesesteak spots at CBP: Campo’s and Tony Luke’s. If your loyalties are with Campo’s, you’ll find chicken cheesesteaks, vegetarian steaks, and a signature spicy cheesesteak known as the Heater. If you happen to be at the game early, Campo’s opens two hours before the first pitch. Ashburn Alley.

There are two historic cheesesteak spots at CBP: Campo’s and Tony Luke’s. If your loyalties are with Campo’s, you’ll find chicken cheesesteaks, vegetarian steaks, and a signature spicy cheesesteak known as the Heater. If you happen to be at the game early, Campo’s opens two hours before the first pitch. Ashburn Alley. Colbie’s Southern Kissed Chicken: Former Phillies’ slugger Ryan Howard co-owns this New Jersey-based mini-chain, which serves peach spoon pie and Southern-style chicken sandwiches, including a Nashville hot chicken version and one called the Big Piece after Howard’s nickname: a sweet Hawaiian bun, fried chicken, garlic aioli, pickles, and American cheese finished off with bacon, lettuce, and tomato. Behind Section 120.

Former Phillies’ slugger Ryan Howard co-owns this New Jersey-based mini-chain, which serves peach spoon pie and Southern-style chicken sandwiches, including a Nashville hot chicken version and one called the Big Piece after Howard’s nickname: a sweet Hawaiian bun, fried chicken, garlic aioli, pickles, and American cheese finished off with bacon, lettuce, and tomato. Behind Section 120. Federal Donuts : Mike Solomonov and Steve Cook’s famous fried chicken and donut spot has a location at the ballpark for crispy sandwiches and tenders to eat in the stands and freshly made donuts to take for a walk around the park. Section 140.

Mike Solomonov and Steve Cook’s famous fried chicken and donut spot has a location at the ballpark for crispy sandwiches and tenders to eat in the stands and freshly made donuts to take for a walk around the park. Section 140. Manco & Manco Pizza: If you’ve been down the shore, you know how popular Manco & Manco’s pizza is in Ocean City — people line up at lunch to bring the thin pies to the beach. Ashburn Alley is lucky to add one of its own, where the local favorite serves plain, pepperoni, and one special pie closer to home. Ashburn Alley.

If you’ve been down the shore, you know how popular Manco & Manco’s pizza is in Ocean City — people line up at lunch to bring the thin pies to the beach. Ashburn Alley is lucky to add one of its own, where the local favorite serves plain, pepperoni, and one special pie closer to home. Ashburn Alley. Pass and Stow: This spacious outdoor beer garden at the Third Base Gate is designed to feel like a backyard — if your backyard has Goose Island at the Park serving beer, wine, and spirits, brick-oven pizza from Foundry Pizza, fire pits, picnic tables, and tons of TVs. Pass and Stow also includes an indoor sports pub complete with a split-flap display (like the one just taken down at 30th Street Station) showing the score. It opens two hours before the start of each home game and stays open until post-game. Third Base Gate.

This spacious outdoor beer garden at the Third Base Gate is designed to feel like a backyard — if your backyard has Goose Island at the Park serving beer, wine, and spirits, brick-oven pizza from Foundry Pizza, fire pits, picnic tables, and tons of TVs. Pass and Stow also includes an indoor sports pub complete with a split-flap display (like the one just taken down at 30th Street Station) showing the score. It opens two hours before the start of each home game and stays open until post-game. Third Base Gate. P.J. Whelihan’s: At P.J. Whelihan’s, tater tots piled with American cheese sauce, shredded cheddar jack cheese, and bacon are a highlight, but boneless wings and wraps are available too. Ashburn Alley.

At P.J. Whelihan’s, tater tots piled with American cheese sauce, shredded cheddar jack cheese, and bacon are a highlight, but boneless wings and wraps are available too. Ashburn Alley. Shake Shack : Citizens Bank Park got the first sit-down Shake Shack in a sports venue when the chain came to South Philly in 2019. Set next to Pass and Stow, the Shake Shack sells burgers, including the SmokeShack with bacon and cherry peppers, crinkle-cut fries, and shakes. Third Base Gate.

Citizens Bank Park got the first sit-down Shake Shack in a sports venue when the chain came to South Philly in 2019. Set next to Pass and Stow, the Shake Shack sells burgers, including the SmokeShack with bacon and cherry peppers, crinkle-cut fries, and shakes. Third Base Gate. Tony Luke’s: Cheesesteak fanatics need look no further than Ashburn Alley to get a taste of the local sandwich shop’s filling lunch and dinner options. Curly fries are an enticing side option. Ashburn Alley.

Cheesesteak fanatics need look no further than Ashburn Alley to get a taste of the local sandwich shop’s filling lunch and dinner options. Curly fries are an enticing side option. Ashburn Alley. The Yard Bar: Here, fans can pick up beer, wine, and cocktails to wash down all those savory crab fries. Behind Section 104.

Club Level

Brewerytown, Chickie’s & Pete’s, Cobblestone Grill, Hatfield Grill, Old City Creamery, Neighborhood Pizza, a Philadelphia Cocktail Company stand, and South Philadelphia Market can all be found at the Club Level. For more information about what’s on offer, see above.

Terrace Level

700 Club: In a tribute to the Vet, the 700 Club bar provides local beers, domestic and imported beers, and cocktails to toast to an era since past. Behind Section 307.

In a tribute to the Vet, the 700 Club bar provides local beers, domestic and imported beers, and cocktails to toast to an era since past. Behind Section 307. High & Inside Pub In case you get caught in a rain delay, High & Inside Pub offers an indoor full-service bar, which you can also book for pre-game private parties. Behind home plate on the Terrace Level.

In case you get caught in a rain delay, High & Inside Pub offers an indoor full-service bar, which you can also book for pre-game private parties. Behind home plate on the Terrace Level. Independence Brews & Ballpark Favorites : Find classic stadium food like hot dogs alongside a variety of local and craft beers at Independence. Behind Sections 323 and 329.

: Find classic stadium food like hot dogs alongside a variety of local and craft beers at Independence. Behind Sections 323 and 329. Philadelphia Cocktail Company: Catch a drink before the seventh inning to celebrate an anticipated win (or mourn an expected loss) at Philadelphia Cocktail Company, which offers a good array of beer and cocktails. Section 323.

For more information on any of the above dining options, check out the official Philadelphia Phillies website.