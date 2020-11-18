 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Fiorella

15 Philly Restaurants With Top-Notch Heated Patios for the Winter

Where to dine outdoors as temperatures continue to drop

by Jillian Wilson and Dayna Evans Updated
by Jillian Wilson and Dayna Evans Updated
Fiorella

The arrival of colder months would typically mark the end of the outdoor dining season, but with the omnipresence of the COVID-19 pandemic, Philadelphians have really come around to the idea of dining al fresco. By extension, more restaurants are stepping up their winterized patio game more than ever. Philly restaurants and bars have come up with creative solutions for eating and drinking outside in the cold, including warming additions like fire pits, tented terraces, overhead heat lamps, and more. Just don’t forget to bundle up, no matter how decked out the tent may be: Winter in Philly is no joke.

Young American Hard Cider

Outside of Young American Cider in Germantown, there are fire pits and heat lamps to keep even the most cold weather-averse warm during the winter months. Paired that scene with crisp cider in flavors like blood orange and tart cherry (as well as excellent snacks and eats), you’ll feel cozy no matter the weather.

6350 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19144
(215) 406-5307
(215) 406-5307

Wissahickon Brewing Company

Wissahickon Brewing Company’s spacious outdoor area promises tall heat lamps throughout and tables closest to the indoor section of the brewery benefit from overflow heat. The brewery gives guests a cozy spot to enjoy Wissahickon’s popular brews and food from its rotating lineup of food trucks.

3705 W School House Ln, Philadelphia, PA 19129
(215) 483-8833
(215) 483-8833

In Riva

With a beautiful view and delicious pizzas, In Riva in East Falls is a great go-to for riverside dining on an expansive and comfortable patio. In the cooler months, heaters make their way onto the patio so that you can enjoy pizza and pasta while staying warm.

4116 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19129
(215) 438-4848
(215) 438-4848

Martha

The Kensington neighborhood favorite has heat lamps a-plenty, in addition to a number of tables with an overhead covering in case of inclement weather. As for drinks, stay warm with the hot toddy, or opt for a local beer or draft wine. Martha is also known for its hoagies for good reason.

2113 E York St, Philadelphia, PA 19125
(215) 867-8881
(215) 867-8881

Sor Ynez

Sor Ynez — a sustainability-focused Mexican restaurant on American Street — is equipped with plentiful heat lamps on their colorful outdoor patio. Enjoy a warm bowl of pozole to keep you extra toasty.

1800 N American St, Philadelphia, PA 19122
(215) 309-2582
(215) 309-2582

Pizzeria Beddia

No matter the season, you can never go wrong with a pie from Pizzeria Beddia (they travel extremely well, too, if you’re not up for eating outside). The covered patio on Lee Street is well-heated with a range of fiery heat lamps, and the pizza pies — specifically the spicy angry pie — will keep you warm, too.

1313 N Lee St, Philadelphia, PA 19125
(267) 928-2256
(267) 928-2256

Frankford Hall

At Frankford Hall, tables are lined with high-powered heat lamps to keep guests warm as they enjoy German brews by the stein and hearty dishes like burgers, sausage sandwiches, and a giant pretzel with cheese dip. Beyond beer and food, hot mulled wine and hot apple cider are available for cold weather patrons. Plus: fire pits!

1210 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125
(215) 634-3338
(215) 634-3338

Juno

This open-air Mexican restaurant from the team behind Morgan’s Pier houses enclosed greenhouses and a bright teal heated tent that shields colorful table settings. Hot cocktails, wines by the glass and bottle, local brews, and classic Mexican fare are available.

1033 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia, PA 19123
(267) 639-2892
(267) 639-2892

Love City Brewing

There are many things to love about Love City’s enormous outdoor space: It’s tented, has heat lamps, it can accommodate large groups with lots of airflow, and visitors are permitted to bring in their own food. Sidewalk tables right in front of the brewery are also equipped with heat lamps for cold weeknights.

1023 Hamilton St, Philadelphia, PA 19123
(215) 398-1900
(215) 398-1900

Booker's Restaurant & Bar

Open all day, Booker’s in Cedar Park has a decorated, covered, and heated sidewalk to make any outdoor meal feel less frigid. Reservations for outdoor tables — where diners will enjoy jambalaya, fried okra, and a variety of burgers — can be made on OpenTable.

5021 Baltimore Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19143
(215) 883-0960
(215) 883-0960

The Good King Tavern

Chloe Grigri’s Good King Tavern is cozy to the max on the inside and outside, with a lovely enclosed sidewalk streetery with heat lamps under which you can enjoy great wines and French tavern burgers.

614 S 7th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 625-3700
(215) 625-3700

Fiorella Pasta

While reservations at Marc Vetri’s pasta bar Fiorella may sometimes tricky to get, try your luck with the outdoor patio, which is covered and heated and cozy on Christian Street.

817 Christian St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 305-9222
(215) 305-9222
Fiorella

Alma del Mar

At this Queer Eye-featured local favorite on S. 9th Street, Alma del Mar, the outdoor patio is not only warm and inviting, it’s decorated vibrantly for the holiday season. Enjoy seafood tacos and fruity juices while staying warm under the colorful decor. Walk-ins are welcome.

1007 S 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 644-8158
(215) 644-8158

American Sardine Bar

The lively outdoor patio at American Sardine Bar is always a good time — even when it starts to get colder out. With plentiful heaters and warming fried chicken sandwiches, you’ll be cozy no matter what month you visit.

1800 Federal St, Philadelphia, PA 19146
(215) 334-2337
(215) 334-2337

Bing Bing Dim Sum

A sturdy streetside enclosure lines the outside of Bing Bing Dim Sum on E. Passyunk Avenue. Go for the turnip cake, cheesesteak bao, and generous happy hour — stay for the patio heaters, string lights, and ambiance.

1648 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 279-7702
(215) 279-7702

Related Maps