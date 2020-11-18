15 Philly Restaurants With Top-Notch Heated Patios for the Winter

The arrival of colder months would typically mark the end of the outdoor dining season, but with the omnipresence of the COVID-19 pandemic, Philadelphians have really come around to the idea of dining al fresco. By extension, more restaurants are stepping up their winterized patio game more than ever. Philly restaurants and bars have come up with creative solutions for eating and drinking outside in the cold, including warming additions like fire pits, tented terraces, overhead heat lamps, and more. Just don’t forget to bundle up, no matter how decked out the tent may be: Winter in Philly is no joke.

