 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

The Hottest New Restaurants in Philly, April 2022

Where to Find Philly’s Finest Local Distilleries and Spirits

18 Philly Patios Made for Dining and Drinking Outside

An overhead shot of a bowl of ramen in a red soup with two cut limes and chopsticks on a gold glittery background.
Birria ramen at Juana Tamale.
Gab Bonghi

The 38 Essential Restaurants in Philadelphia

Where to go for filling jerk chicken, flaky French pastries, rich birria ramen, and sustainable seafood

by Dayna Evans Updated
View as Map
Birria ramen at Juana Tamale.
| Gab Bonghi
by Dayna Evans Updated

Over the past two-plus years, restaurant owners and restaurant employees have had to make a constant and ever-changing calculus about what’s safe, what’s not, and what will keep businesses afloat during the coronavirus pandemic. Indoor dining in Philadelphia ceased, restarted, stopped again, started again, and on and on and on, as coronavirus cases fluctuated. Now, the indoor mask mandate is back as cases in Philly are on the rise.

Philly’s restaurant owners have found themselves in limbo more times than not over the past few years, and many restaurants are still asking that you bring your vaccination card along with your mask anyway. Whether you’re dining in, taking out, or getting delivery, be kind and tip well. It’s been a whirlwind of a time for the restaurant industry.

For the spring refresh, Eater Philly is continuing to focus on places both big and small, fine dining and casual, where sandwiches, tasting menus, takeout, and sweets are all available, to suit every fancy. After all, variety is the spice of life — and in Philly, you can have it all.

Restaurants and pop-ups on this map have been open or operating for at least six months. For the most exciting new restaurants in town, go here.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Jamaican D's Caribbean & American Restaurant

Copy Link
1265 E Chelten Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19138
(215) 927-7415
(215) 927-7415
Visit Website

It’s no wonder that there is frequently a line outside of Jamaican D’s on Chelten Avenue: the caramelized plantains, creamy mac and cheese, and savory collard greens made there are all perfect complements to the shop’s deeply flavored jerk chicken, and the enormous platters will keep you full for days. Customers can preorder online through Grubhub for pickup and delivery.

Also Featured in:

2. White Yak

Copy Link
6118 Ridge Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128
(215) 483-0764
(215) 483-0764
Visit Website

While there may not be a great preponderance of Tibetan restaurants in Philadelphia, as long as there’s White Yak in Roxborough, co-owned by husband-and-wife pair Tsering Parshingtsang and Treley Parshingtsang, we can be thankful. The Ridge Ave. restaurant, which opened in 2019, serves a warming mix of hearty, chewy momos — available in meat, chicken, and vegetarian varieties — and Tibetan-style curries, soups, and sauteed dishes. The chilled mung bean noodles are a cooling element to pair with chili chicken, and the thenthuk, a classic Tibetan soup with hand-pulled noodles, is nourishing and delicious.

3. Dalessandro's Steaks

Copy Link
600 Wendover St
Philadelphia, PA 19128
(215) 482-5407
(215) 482-5407
Visit Website

No guide to Philly’s diverse restaurant scene is truly complete without the addition of at least one cheesesteak place, and everyone has their favorite. Dalessandro’s in Roxborough is a high standard by which to measure a cheesesteak: long rolls are full to bursting with thick-cut griddle-fried steak with all the requisite options (Whiz, wit, provolone, hot peppers, and more) to make your steak your own. Want to do a cheesesteak crawl? Chubby’s and Barry’s are not far away.

Also Featured in:

4. Càphê Roasters

Copy Link
3400 J St G1
Philadelphia, PA 19134
(215) 690-1268
(215) 690-1268
Visit Website

When the Kensington cafe outpost of Thu Pham’s Vietnamese coffee roaster — Càphê Roasters — opened in 2021, it wasn’t only exciting for the specialty coffee drinks that were being brewed behind the coffee bar, like the ca phe sua made with sweetened condensed milk. It was also a thrill to learn that Jacob Trinh of Trinh Eats would be the chef behind the breakfast and lunch menu. Since opening, the menu of drinks, sandwiches, banh mi, eggs, and rice platters has expanded greatly and every menu item feels like a staple. Go for the Works or Khang’s Special banh mi — you won’t be disappointed.

Several banh mi with cilantro, carrots, and cha lua sausage all stacked on top of each other. Paolo Jay Agbay

Also Featured in:

5. Down North Pizza

Copy Link
2804 W Lehigh Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19132
(215) 377-9787
(215) 377-9787
Visit Website

By now, you’ve likely heard word of the Detroit-style square pies, spicy chicken wings, and flavored lemonades at Down North Pizza in Strawberry Mansion. That’s because the admirable mission of the place — to hire formerly incarcerated workers at fair wages — goes hand in hand with deliciously crispy, delightfully cheesy pizzas to make something special. Whether you end up there to support the mission, or to get a taste of their signature “Norf Sauce,” you’re going to leave satisfied either way.

a hand reaching for two pizza pies, one with peppers and mushrooms and another with cheese and stripes of red tomato sauce Gab Bonghi

Also Featured in:

6. eeva

Copy Link
310 Master St
Philadelphia, PA 19122
(267) 687-7910
(267) 687-7910
Visit Website

Philly is a pizza town — you can’t throw a rock in this city without hitting a dozen delicious pizza places. But if you’re looking for a thoughtful menu of seasonal wood-fired sourdough pies, a list of interesting and well-curated natural wines, and a beautifully designed space, Eeva is definitely the spot. Chef Greg Dunn’s pizza dough is tangy, chewy, and airy, and side dishes like gem lettuces and fresh ricotta served with house-made focaccia are worthy pie complements. Don’t miss the sourdough loaves to-go and bagels on the weekends.

Ted Nghiem

Also Featured in:

7. Kensington Quarters

Copy Link
1310 Frankford Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19125
(267) 314-5086
(267) 314-5086
Visit Website

Kensington Quarters in Fishtown used to be meat forward: In fact, chef Nich Bazik’s approach pre-pandemic was full-animal husbandry, with a butcher right in house. During the pandemic, though, Bazik decided to switch up the menu entirely to focus on seafood with a focus on sustainability and environmental consciousness, and the results are stellar, to say the least. With dishes like fluke tartare in fig leaf oil, and skate wing with seafood kimchi jjigae, served in a beautiful restaurant that is perfect for date nights and group dinners alike, Kensington Quarters version 2.0 is a sleeper hit.

Also Featured in:

8. Middle Child Clubhouse

Copy Link
1232 N Front St
Philadelphia, PA 19122
(267) 858-4325
(267) 858-4325
Visit Website

Philadelphia’s love of sandwiches may be confusing to outsiders, but everyone loves Middle Child. While Middle Child Clubhouse — the second, much bigger restaurant from sandwich legend Matt Cahn — has only been open for a few months, you can still get all the hits from the first shop. Order a So Long Sal, the platonic ideal of an Italian hoagie (think salami, prosciutto cotto, and sharp provolone), or try the Phoagie, a “vegan by chance” banh mi-ish hoagie that will more than fill you up. Grab a sandwich for breakfast or lunch, or stay for dinner or drinks later on.

A yucca vegan patty melt burger on rye stacked high and dripping with Thousand Island dressing on a green and white tiled background. Michael Persico

Also Featured in:

9. South

Copy Link
600 N Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19130
(215) 600-0220
(215) 600-0220

Brothers Ben and Robert Bynum have been influential forces in Philly’s entertainment scene since 1990, when they opened their first jazz club. South, their biggest restaurant, brought live jazz and Southern staples to Spring Garden in 2015. The jazz shows are back on, and comfort food highlights like macaroni and cheese, honey butter skillet cornbread, etouffee and po’ boys are all highlights.

Also Featured in:

10. Vernick Fish

Copy Link
1 N 19th St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
(215) 419-5055
(215) 419-5055
Visit Website

Every city needs a splurge-y date night destination — and Philly is charmed to have James Beard Award-winner Greg Vernick’s Vernick Fish for celebrations, big and small. Everything from the raw bar to the small plates to the large format dishes like roasted fluke imperial and whole branzino are immaculate. Save room for dessert: they’re perfect, too.

Also Featured in:

11. Dim Sum Garden

Copy Link
1020 Race St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
(215) 873-0258
(215) 873-0258
Visit Website

For its pandemic pivot, Dim Sum Garden started selling its handmade dumplings in frozen packages to keep customers’ freezers full. Reliable orders of steaming hot soup dumplings, handmade noodles in pork sauce, and perfectly cooked Chinese greens can be augmented with twenty or forty frozen dumplings, all delicious.

Also Featured in:

12. Jezabel’s Argentine Café & Catering

Copy Link
206-208 S 45th St
Philadelphia, PA 19104
(215) 554-7380
(215) 554-7380
Visit Website

Jezabel Careaga’s Argentinean medialunas, alfajores, empanadas and other treats are like a song you can’t get out of your head: once you try them, you’ll definitely be back for more. Alfresco seats are well suited for a quiet lunch or breakfast with a cup of tea, or go the takeout or delivery route.

Also Featured in:

13. bāo • logy

Copy Link
1829 John F Kennedy Blvd
Philadelphia, PA 19103
(215) 999-2263
(215) 999-2263
Visit Website

Judy Ni’s fast-casual Taiwanese spot serves up its namesake steamy, meat, and vegetable-filled bao buns, but there’s also a wide menu of bento boxes (bian dangs), burrito-like ruen bings, excellent handmade potstickers, and so much more, all made with local ingredients. You can place orders for pickup or delivery online.

14. Abyssinia

Copy Link
229 S 45th St
Philadelphia, PA 19104
(215) 387-2424
(215) 387-2424
Visit Website

A stalwart of Ethiopian cuisine in the city, Abyssinia has long comforted Philadelphians with its array of hearty dishes. Diners scoop up dishes of spiced chicken and lamb — including several vegetarian and vegan options — with perfectly thin, spongy, slightly sour injera bread. Takeout and delivery are also available.

15. Tambayan

Copy Link
45 N 12th St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Visit Website

No list of Philly’s best restaurants would be complete without a shoutout to a Reading Terminal stall, and what better vendor to highlight than Kathy Mirano and her Filipino breakfast and lunch spot, Tambayan? Mirano got her start working at Reading Terminal over twenty years ago, so the opening of her own location was a full-circle moment. The fried lumpia, Filipino spaghetti, stuffed pandesal rolls, and tinadtad stew are wonderful — but don’t skip dessert. The ube macarons are one of a kind.

More in Maps

16. Huda

Copy Link
32 S 18th St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
(445) 544-8025
(445) 544-8025
Visit Website

After leaving Center City restaurant Abe Fisher, chef Yehuda Sichel turned his attention to sandwiches with this gourmet sandwich shop in Rittenhouse serving creative combinations on house-baked sourdough bread and fluffy milk buns. It has been an instant favorite, partially for its brisket and partially for its vegetarian crispy maitake mushrooms. But don’t take sides: no matter what you get, it’ll be a damn good sandwich.

Also Featured in:

17. Mina's World

Copy Link
511 S 52nd St
Philadelphia, PA 19143
(610) 492-1718
(610) 492-1718
Visit Website

Sonam Parikh and Kate Egghart’s coffee shop opened at the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, so the sunny indoor space at Mina’s World hardly got a chance to be appreciated before indoor service was halted. No matter: the pair soldiered on and have made the coffee shop not only a go-to for a variety of ever-changing specialty drinks (think: turmeric elixirs and tahini mochas), vegan baked goods, and excellent samosas, but a mission-driven community hub as well. With a community free fridge out front and a market of radical zines, ceramics, and more (available to order online), Mina’s World is much more than a coffee shop. Orders can be placed online for pickup or walk up to the counter to order, Tuesday through Sunday.

Also Featured in:

18. Amma's South Indian Cuisine

Copy Link
1518 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
(215) 563-2917
(215) 563-2917
Visit Website

Amma’s is a Philly staple, with aloo bonda served with cooling coconut chutney, idli dipped into sambar, masala dosa, and lamb chettinad (a long-cooked lamb dish spiced with coconut and ginger). The Couple’s Combo, which includes chicken and mutton biryani, chicken kuruma, parotta, raitha, raitha, and dessert, is perfect for date night in. Order delivery or takeout on GrubHub.

Also Featured in:

19. Her Place Supper Club

Copy Link
1740 Sansom St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Visit Website

Amanda Shulman’s Her Place Supper Club is the kind of dinner party everyone wants an invite to and it’s not hard to see why. The prix-fixe dinner has a limited number of reservations, a rotating menu of extraordinary fine-dining-done-casually dishes, and a convivial energy that supper clubs are known for. While Shulman’s place started as a pop-up, she’s now making the space a permanent restaurant. Watch Tock for reservations — they go online every other Sunday at 6 p.m.

20. High Street Philly

Copy Link
101 S 9th St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
(215) 625-0988
(215) 625-0988
Visit Website

The versatile High Street on Market in Old City was one of Philly’s first notable all-day cafes — now relocated on 9th Street and rebranded as High Street Philly, it’s still very much worth the visit. Stop by in the morning for a cup of coffee and a breakfast sandwich on some of the city’s best bread, or bring out-of-towners for a dinner of seasonal new American pastas, salads, and pizzas that will explain why everyone started paying attention to Philadelphia’s restaurant scene.

Also Featured in:

21. Friday Saturday Sunday

Copy Link
261 S 21st St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
(215) 546-4232
(215) 546-4232
Visit Website

Chad and Hanna Williams’s fine dining restaurant has been offering an indulgent indoor eight-course tasting menu since February 2021, and for diners looking for a restaurant experience that is focused on both hospitality and whimsy, Friday Saturday Sunday is the place to go. The menu is ever-changing and the cocktails are some of the best in town, courtesy of bartender Paul Macdonald. Reservations are necessary.

Also Featured in:

22. Seorabol Center City

Copy Link
1326 Spruce St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
(215) 608-8484
(215) 608-8484
Visit Website

At Seorabol in Center City, chef Chris Cho offers Korean food that you’ll never forget: a variety of bibimbaps, jjigae soups, rice cakes, and Korean barbecue are all made with care and craft. Don’t forget to follow chef Cho on TikTok, where he walks his 2 million followers through the intricacies of Korean cookery. Seorabol takeout travels extremely well, and indoor dining reservations are available here.

Also Featured in:

23. Zahav

Copy Link
237 St James Pl
Philadelphia, PA 19106
(215) 625-8800
(215) 625-8800
Visit Website

Zahav, the 2019 James Beard Award winner for best restaurant in the country, first introduced Philly to the delights of Israeli cuisine and its myriad of influences more than a decade ago and continues to set the standard with its menu of laffa, mezze, and grilled meats and vegetables. In addition to the stellar service, which continues to be extremely friendly, attentive, and enjoyable, the real showstopper at Michael Solomonov and Steve Cook’s restaurant is the pomegranate molasses–braised lamb shoulder, but even something as simple and now-ubiquitous as hummus is genuinely eye-opening here. Outdoor and indoor dining by reservation only.

Zahav [official photo]

Also Featured in:

24. Puyero Venezuelan Flavor

Copy Link
524 S 4th St
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(267) 928-4584
(267) 928-4584
Visit Website

Puyero’s Venezuelan flavors of arepas, cachapas (thick, sweet and savory corn pancakes stuffed like a quesadilla with a variety of rich fillings) and more have gotten Philadelphians absolutely hooked. Keep an eye out for specials like beef and potato empanadas and their special holiday hallacas, an extra-large Venezuelan tamale they make every Christmas.

Also Featured in:

25. Le Caveau

Copy Link
614 S 7th St
Philadelphia, PA 19147
Visit Website

It was Chloe Grigri’s dream for years to open an intimate bar à vins, inspired by wine bars around France where diners snack on charcuterie and drink good wine. When she finally took the plunge to open Le Caveau upstairs from her French tavern The Good King in October of 2019, it was bustling for only six months before the pandemic shutdown. To our good fortune, Le Caveau is open and ready again for the perfect date night. Drink natural wines, martinis on tap, and order the French hot dog, which comes served on half a baguette. It’s one of the coolest bars in the city.

Also Featured in:

26. Kalaya Thai Kitchen

Copy Link
764 S 9th St
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 385-3777
(215) 385-3777
Visit Website

Be prepared for a lot of spice at this critical darling of a Thai restaurant, where Chef Chutatip “Nok” Suntaranon serves up delightful southern Thai specialties. Standard dishes like chicken curry and laab take on a whole new meaning in Suntaranon’s kitchen, but her introduction of her own creations like flower-shaped, deep purple shaw muang dumplings are the reason we keep going back. Also check out Kalaya Thai Market, where Suntaranon sells quick-serve versions of her food and offers specialty Thai ingredients — Kalaya Fishtown is set to open some time this year. Takeout and delivery are available, and the Kitchen has indoor dining by reservation.

white square plate with three blue dumplings shaped like flowers
Flower-shaped dumplings filled with ground chicken with cucumber, red chili, and cilantro at Kalaya.
Rebecca McAlpin

Also Featured in:

27. Fiore Fine Foods

Copy Link
757 S Front St
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 339-0509
(215) 339-0509
Visit Website

The dilemma at Fiore, a contemporary Italian restaurant on Front Street, is whether to go in the morning for a pistachio cornetti (the Italian equivalent of a croissant) and a breakfast sandwich stuffed with fluffy scrambled egg and ricotta, or wait until dinnertime to fill the table with lasagna bolognese, gnocchi with chanterelles, fluke Milanese, and expertly made amaro cocktails. Diners can order takeout and reservations can be made for the outdoor patio or indoor dining room online.

Also Featured in:

28. Royal Izakaya

Copy Link
780 S 2nd St
Philadelphia, PA 19147
267-909-9002
267-909-9002
Visit Website

Jesse Ito has managed to translate his omakase into a high-end takeout experience, featuring 11-, 44- and sometimes 100-piece platters. They can be a pricey endeavor but the menu also features more affordable chirashi bowls, maki rolls, and other Japanese treats, all of which are made to Ito’s exacting standards with the highest-quality ingredients. Diners can do takeout and delivery, or walk in for dinner.

29. Pho 75

Copy Link
1122 Washington Ave F
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 271-5866
(215) 271-5866
Visit Website

Philly is lucky to be full of excellent pho spots, but Pho 75 is one of the best. They offer a small, excellent menu of flavorful, perfectly rich and balanced soup broth with any number of add-ins: tender, fatty brisket, chewy tripe, thinly sliced flank steak, and more. Enjoy an outdoor or indoor table, or order soup to go (call directly) — either way, it’ll be hot, fast, and absolutely comforting.

Also Featured in:

30. South Philly Barbacoa

Copy Link
1149 S 9th St
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(267) 746-7658
(267) 746-7658
Visit Website

Thanks to Netflix shows Chef’s Table and Ugly Delicious spotlighting the casual counter-service Mexican eatery, a line is pretty much guaranteed at Cristina Martinez’s cult-favorite takeout spot. Outdoor and indoor dining is available, but the barbacoa, especially when purchased by the half kilo with housemade tortillas, consomme, and all the fixings, also travels extremely well. No delivery, cash only, and it’s open Saturday and Sundays from 5 a.m. until they sell out.

Ted Nghiem/South Philly Barbacoa

Also Featured in:

31. River Twice

Copy Link
1601 E Passyunk Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(267) 457-3698
(267) 457-3698
Visit Website

It didn’t take long for Randy and Amanda Rucker’s River Twice to became one of the most exciting New American restaurants in the city, with an evolving tasting menu that offers the full spectrum of Rucker’s repertoire. All of the dishes are heavy on flavor, personality, and creativity, and the restaurant itself is just a lovely place at which to dine. Reservations can be made here.

Also Featured in:

32. Mike's BBQ

Copy Link
1703 S 11th St
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(267) 831-2040
(267) 831-2040
Visit Website

It’s best to call ahead to reserve meat at Mike’s BBQ. Michael Strauss’s casual counter-service barbecue destination in South Philly opens at noon Thursday to Sunday and stays open until it sells out — which is a daily occurrence. The ribs are known to disappear first, but any smoked meat aficionado will be more than satisfied with the brisket, available on its own, in a sandwich, or as a cheesesteak with onions and Cooper Sharp whiz. Takeout and delivery and some outdoor seating is available.

Also Featured in:

33. Hardena

Copy Link
1754 S Hicks St
Philadelphia, PA 19145
(215) 271-9442
(215) 271-9442
Visit Website

Diana and Maylia Widjojo hit on something special when they began offering what they call the #NotPizzaBox, a pizza box lined with banana leaves and stuffed to the gills with the Indonesian specialties that have long made Hardena a beloved Philly mainstay. They’ve moved away from that concept for now, but you can still get all those highlights a la carte. No order is complete without a few of their fried corn fritters, called bakwan, and a few skewers of richly marinated chicken sate. Be sure to ask for extra cups of their housemade sambal, which is the best in the city. Takeout is available.

Also Featured in:

34. Korshak Bagels

Copy Link
1700 S 10th St
Philadelphia, PA 19148
Visit Website

Our apologies to our neighbors north of us, but Philly is actually the home to the best bagel, and there’s no debate worth having that will convince us otherwise. At Korshak Bagels on S. 10th Street, Philip Korshak’s bagels are somehow light inside, crunchy on the outside, sour, plump, and sweet — plus the toppings and schmears on offer are as original as the poet-slash-baker who runs the show. Korshak’s slogan is “we’re all in this together” and based on the masses that gravitate to his shop on weekend mornings, Philadelphians are inclined to agree.

Also Featured in:

35. Gabriella's Vietnam

Copy Link
1837 E Passyunk Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(272) 888-3298
(272) 888-3298
Visit Website

After opening her Vietnamese and Thai grill restaurant in Ambler in 2019, chef Thanh Nguyen expanded into the former Saté Kampar space in East Passyunk to serve Vietnamese street food of the highest order. The bánh bèo quảng nam — open-faced dumplings that come served in small decorative bowls — are unreal, and the large format dishes, from the half-chicken platter to Vietnamese fried winter flounder will not let you down. Come prepared: it’s BYOB.

Gabriella’s Vietnam

Also Featured in:

36. Juana Tamale

Copy Link
1941 E Passyunk Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19148
Visit Website

Jennifer Zavala’s birria taco pop-ups were some of the most exciting (and delicious) to hit the Philly scene over the past few years, so much so that Zavala’s Juana Tamale grew a devoted cult following. Zavala opened a brick-and-mortar location in East Passyunk that’s brightly colored, extremely fun, and where she serves her infamous juicy birria tacos, tamales, and ramen to match. Everything on the menu is worth it.

An overhead photo of a plate of tacos, a bowl of birria ramen, limes, radishes, and churros. Gab Bonghi

37. Machine Shop Boulangerie

Copy Link
1901 S 9th St
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(856) 434-2352
(856) 434-2352
Visit Website

While Emily Riddell’s French boulangerie only opened in January of 2022 in the Bok building, her retail cafe was a long-time coming. Over a year of pop-ups turned the whole city onto Riddell’s incredible patisserie, viennosierie, and breads, all made so delicately that it’s no wonder that she always sells out. The new permanent space just gives even more Philadelphians a chance at trying her famous vibrant lemon tarts with toasted meringue.

An overhead shot of eight different pastries and cookies and tarts. Gab Bonghi

Also Featured in:

38. Zeppoli

Copy Link
618 W Collings Ave
Collingswood, NJ 08107
(856) 854-2670
(856) 854-2670
Visit Website

Though Zeppoli sits across the river in Collingswood, it serves some of the best Italian-American food around. Owner Joey Baldino’s other spot, Palizzi Social Club, is also excellent, though it’s reservations are open to members only. Instead, call to order takeout or make an indoor reservation online at Zeppoli, where diners can enjoy a family-style feast of unfussy Italian classics like antipasto, stewed rabbit, and spaghetti vongole. Don’t miss the fresh-fried Italian doughnuts for dessert, which inspired the restaurant’s name.

Also Featured in:

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. Jamaican D's Caribbean & American Restaurant

1265 E Chelten Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19138

It’s no wonder that there is frequently a line outside of Jamaican D’s on Chelten Avenue: the caramelized plantains, creamy mac and cheese, and savory collard greens made there are all perfect complements to the shop’s deeply flavored jerk chicken, and the enormous platters will keep you full for days. Customers can preorder online through Grubhub for pickup and delivery.

1265 E Chelten Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19138
(215) 927-7415
Visit Website

2. White Yak

6118 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19128

While there may not be a great preponderance of Tibetan restaurants in Philadelphia, as long as there’s White Yak in Roxborough, co-owned by husband-and-wife pair Tsering Parshingtsang and Treley Parshingtsang, we can be thankful. The Ridge Ave. restaurant, which opened in 2019, serves a warming mix of hearty, chewy momos — available in meat, chicken, and vegetarian varieties — and Tibetan-style curries, soups, and sauteed dishes. The chilled mung bean noodles are a cooling element to pair with chili chicken, and the thenthuk, a classic Tibetan soup with hand-pulled noodles, is nourishing and delicious.

6118 Ridge Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128
(215) 483-0764
Visit Website

3. Dalessandro's Steaks

600 Wendover St, Philadelphia, PA 19128

No guide to Philly’s diverse restaurant scene is truly complete without the addition of at least one cheesesteak place, and everyone has their favorite. Dalessandro’s in Roxborough is a high standard by which to measure a cheesesteak: long rolls are full to bursting with thick-cut griddle-fried steak with all the requisite options (Whiz, wit, provolone, hot peppers, and more) to make your steak your own. Want to do a cheesesteak crawl? Chubby’s and Barry’s are not far away.

600 Wendover St
Philadelphia, PA 19128
(215) 482-5407
Visit Website

4. Càphê Roasters

3400 J St G1, Philadelphia, PA 19134
Several banh mi with cilantro, carrots, and cha lua sausage all stacked on top of each other. Paolo Jay Agbay

When the Kensington cafe outpost of Thu Pham’s Vietnamese coffee roaster — Càphê Roasters — opened in 2021, it wasn’t only exciting for the specialty coffee drinks that were being brewed behind the coffee bar, like the ca phe sua made with sweetened condensed milk. It was also a thrill to learn that Jacob Trinh of Trinh Eats would be the chef behind the breakfast and lunch menu. Since opening, the menu of drinks, sandwiches, banh mi, eggs, and rice platters has expanded greatly and every menu item feels like a staple. Go for the Works or Khang’s Special banh mi — you won’t be disappointed.

3400 J St G1
Philadelphia, PA 19134
(215) 690-1268
Visit Website

5. Down North Pizza

2804 W Lehigh Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19132
a hand reaching for two pizza pies, one with peppers and mushrooms and another with cheese and stripes of red tomato sauce Gab Bonghi

By now, you’ve likely heard word of the Detroit-style square pies, spicy chicken wings, and flavored lemonades at Down North Pizza in Strawberry Mansion. That’s because the admirable mission of the place — to hire formerly incarcerated workers at fair wages — goes hand in hand with deliciously crispy, delightfully cheesy pizzas to make something special. Whether you end up there to support the mission, or to get a taste of their signature “Norf Sauce,” you’re going to leave satisfied either way.

2804 W Lehigh Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19132
(215) 377-9787
Visit Website

6. eeva

310 Master St, Philadelphia, PA 19122
Ted Nghiem

Philly is a pizza town — you can’t throw a rock in this city without hitting a dozen delicious pizza places. But if you’re looking for a thoughtful menu of seasonal wood-fired sourdough pies, a list of interesting and well-curated natural wines, and a beautifully designed space, Eeva is definitely the spot. Chef Greg Dunn’s pizza dough is tangy, chewy, and airy, and side dishes like gem lettuces and fresh ricotta served with house-made focaccia are worthy pie complements. Don’t miss the sourdough loaves to-go and bagels on the weekends.

310 Master St
Philadelphia, PA 19122
(267) 687-7910
Visit Website

7. Kensington Quarters

1310 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125

Kensington Quarters in Fishtown used to be meat forward: In fact, chef Nich Bazik’s approach pre-pandemic was full-animal husbandry, with a butcher right in house. During the pandemic, though, Bazik decided to switch up the menu entirely to focus on seafood with a focus on sustainability and environmental consciousness, and the results are stellar, to say the least. With dishes like fluke tartare in fig leaf oil, and skate wing with seafood kimchi jjigae, served in a beautiful restaurant that is perfect for date nights and group dinners alike, Kensington Quarters version 2.0 is a sleeper hit.

1310 Frankford Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19125
(267) 314-5086
Visit Website

8. Middle Child Clubhouse

1232 N Front St, Philadelphia, PA 19122
A yucca vegan patty melt burger on rye stacked high and dripping with Thousand Island dressing on a green and white tiled background. Michael Persico

Philadelphia’s love of sandwiches may be confusing to outsiders, but everyone loves Middle Child. While Middle Child Clubhouse — the second, much bigger restaurant from sandwich legend Matt Cahn — has only been open for a few months, you can still get all the hits from the first shop. Order a So Long Sal, the platonic ideal of an Italian hoagie (think salami, prosciutto cotto, and sharp provolone), or try the Phoagie, a “vegan by chance” banh mi-ish hoagie that will more than fill you up. Grab a sandwich for breakfast or lunch, or stay for dinner or drinks later on.

1232 N Front St
Philadelphia, PA 19122
(267) 858-4325
Visit Website

9. South

600 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19130

Brothers Ben and Robert Bynum have been influential forces in Philly’s entertainment scene since 1990, when they opened their first jazz club. South, their biggest restaurant, brought live jazz and Southern staples to Spring Garden in 2015. The jazz shows are back on, and comfort food highlights like macaroni and cheese, honey butter skillet cornbread, etouffee and po’ boys are all highlights.

600 N Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19130
(215) 600-0220

10. Vernick Fish

1 N 19th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Every city needs a splurge-y date night destination — and Philly is charmed to have James Beard Award-winner Greg Vernick’s Vernick Fish for celebrations, big and small. Everything from the raw bar to the small plates to the large format dishes like roasted fluke imperial and whole branzino are immaculate. Save room for dessert: they’re perfect, too.

1 N 19th St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
(215) 419-5055
Visit Website

11. Dim Sum Garden

1020 Race St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

For its pandemic pivot, Dim Sum Garden started selling its handmade dumplings in frozen packages to keep customers’ freezers full. Reliable orders of steaming hot soup dumplings, handmade noodles in pork sauce, and perfectly cooked Chinese greens can be augmented with twenty or forty frozen dumplings, all delicious.

1020 Race St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
(215) 873-0258
Visit Website

12. Jezabel’s Argentine Café & Catering

206-208 S 45th St, Philadelphia, PA 19104

Jezabel Careaga’s Argentinean medialunas, alfajores, empanadas and other treats are like a song you can’t get out of your head: once you try them, you’ll definitely be back for more. Alfresco seats are well suited for a quiet lunch or breakfast with a cup of tea, or go the takeout or delivery route.

206-208 S 45th St
Philadelphia, PA 19104
(215) 554-7380
Visit Website

13. bāo • logy

1829 John F Kennedy Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Judy Ni’s fast-casual Taiwanese spot serves up its namesake steamy, meat, and vegetable-filled bao buns, but there’s also a wide menu of bento boxes (bian dangs), burrito-like ruen bings, excellent handmade potstickers, and so much more, all made with local ingredients. You can place orders for pickup or delivery online.

1829 John F Kennedy Blvd
Philadelphia, PA 19103
(215) 999-2263
Visit Website

14. Abyssinia

229 S 45th St, Philadelphia, PA 19104

A stalwart of Ethiopian cuisine in the city, Abyssinia has long comforted Philadelphians with its array of hearty dishes. Diners scoop up dishes of spiced chicken and lamb — including several vegetarian and vegan options — with perfectly thin, spongy, slightly sour injera bread. Takeout and delivery are also available.

229 S 45th St
Philadelphia, PA 19104
(215) 387-2424
Visit Website

15. Tambayan

45 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

No list of Philly’s best restaurants would be complete without a shoutout to a Reading Terminal stall, and what better vendor to highlight than Kathy Mirano and her Filipino breakfast and lunch spot, Tambayan? Mirano got her start working at Reading Terminal over twenty years ago, so the opening of her own location was a full-circle moment. The fried lumpia, Filipino spaghetti, stuffed pandesal rolls, and tinadtad stew are wonderful — but don’t skip dessert. The ube macarons are one of a kind.

45 N 12th St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Visit Website

Related Maps

16. Huda

32 S 18th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

After leaving Center City restaurant Abe Fisher, chef Yehuda Sichel turned his attention to sandwiches with this gourmet sandwich shop in Rittenhouse serving creative combinations on house-baked sourdough bread and fluffy milk buns. It has been an instant favorite, partially for its brisket and partially for its vegetarian crispy maitake mushrooms. But don’t take sides: no matter what you get, it’ll be a damn good sandwich.

32 S 18th St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
(445) 544-8025
Visit Website

17. Mina's World

511 S 52nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19143

Sonam Parikh and Kate Egghart’s coffee shop opened at the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, so the sunny indoor space at Mina’s World hardly got a chance to be appreciated before indoor service was halted. No matter: the pair soldiered on and have made the coffee shop not only a go-to for a variety of ever-changing specialty drinks (think: turmeric elixirs and tahini mochas), vegan baked goods, and excellent samosas, but a mission-driven community hub as well. With a community free fridge out front and a market of radical zines, ceramics, and more (available to order online), Mina’s World is much more than a coffee shop. Orders can be placed online for pickup or walk up to the counter to order, Tuesday through Sunday.

511 S 52nd St
Philadelphia, PA 19143
(610) 492-1718
Visit Website

18. Amma's South Indian Cuisine

1518 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19102

Amma’s is a Philly staple, with aloo bonda served with cooling coconut chutney, idli dipped into sambar, masala dosa, and lamb chettinad (a long-cooked lamb dish spiced with coconut and ginger). The Couple’s Combo, which includes chicken and mutton biryani, chicken kuruma, parotta, raitha, raitha, and dessert, is perfect for date night in. Order delivery or takeout on GrubHub.

1518 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
(215) 563-2917
Visit Website

19. Her Place Supper Club

1740 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Amanda Shulman’s Her Place Supper Club is the kind of dinner party everyone wants an invite to and it’s not hard to see why. The prix-fixe dinner has a limited number of reservations, a rotating menu of extraordinary fine-dining-done-casually dishes, and a convivial energy that supper clubs are known for. While Shulman’s place started as a pop-up, she’s now making the space a permanent restaurant. Watch Tock for reservations — they go online every other Sunday at 6 p.m.

1740 Sansom St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Visit Website

20. High Street Philly

101 S 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

The versatile High Street on Market in Old City was one of Philly’s first notable all-day cafes — now relocated on 9th Street and rebranded as High Street Philly, it’s still very much worth the visit. Stop by in the morning for a cup of coffee and a breakfast sandwich on some of the city’s best bread, or bring out-of-towners for a dinner of seasonal new American pastas, salads, and pizzas that will explain why everyone started paying attention to Philadelphia’s restaurant scene.

101 S 9th St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
(215) 625-0988
Visit Website

21. Friday Saturday Sunday

261 S 21st St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Chad and Hanna Williams’s fine dining restaurant has been offering an indulgent indoor eight-course tasting menu since February 2021, and for diners looking for a restaurant experience that is focused on both hospitality and whimsy, Friday Saturday Sunday is the place to go. The menu is ever-changing and the cocktails are some of the best in town, courtesy of bartender Paul Macdonald. Reservations are necessary.

261 S 21st St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
(215) 546-4232
Visit Website

22. Seorabol Center City

1326 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

At Seorabol in Center City, chef Chris Cho offers Korean food that you’ll never forget: a variety of bibimbaps, jjigae soups, rice cakes, and Korean barbecue are all made with care and craft. Don’t forget to follow chef Cho on TikTok, where he walks his 2 million followers through the intricacies of Korean cookery. Seorabol takeout travels extremely well, and indoor dining reservations are available here.

1326 Spruce St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
(215) 608-8484
Visit Website

23. Zahav

237 St James Pl, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Zahav [official photo]

Zahav, the 2019 James Beard Award winner for best restaurant in the country, first introduced Philly to the delights of Israeli cuisine and its myriad of influences more than a decade ago and continues to set the standard with its menu of laffa, mezze, and grilled meats and vegetables. In addition to the stellar service, which continues to be extremely friendly, attentive, and enjoyable, the real showstopper at Michael Solomonov and Steve Cook’s restaurant is the pomegranate molasses–braised lamb shoulder, but even something as simple and now-ubiquitous as hummus is genuinely eye-opening here. Outdoor and indoor dining by reservation only.

237 St James Pl
Philadelphia, PA 19106
(215) 625-8800
Visit Website

24. Puyero Venezuelan Flavor

524 S 4th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147

Puyero’s Venezuelan flavors of arepas, cachapas (thick, sweet and savory corn pancakes stuffed like a quesadilla with a variety of rich fillings) and more have gotten Philadelphians absolutely hooked. Keep an eye out for specials like beef and potato empanadas and their special holiday hallacas, an extra-large Venezuelan tamale they make every Christmas.

524 S 4th St
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(267) 928-4584
Visit Website

25. Le Caveau

614 S 7th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147

It was Chloe Grigri’s dream for years to open an intimate bar à vins, inspired by wine bars around France where diners snack on charcuterie and drink good wine. When she finally took the plunge to open Le Caveau upstairs from her French tavern The Good King in October of 2019, it was bustling for only six months before the pandemic shutdown. To our good fortune, Le Caveau is open and ready again for the perfect date night. Drink natural wines, martinis on tap, and order the French hot dog, which comes served on half a baguette. It’s one of the coolest bars in the city.

614 S 7th St
Philadelphia, PA 19147
Visit Website

26. Kalaya Thai Kitchen

764 S 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
white square plate with three blue dumplings shaped like flowers
Flower-shaped dumplings filled with ground chicken with cucumber, red chili, and cilantro at Kalaya.
Rebecca McAlpin

Be prepared for a lot of spice at this critical darling of a Thai restaurant, where Chef Chutatip “Nok” Suntaranon serves up delightful southern Thai specialties. Standard dishes like chicken curry and laab take on a whole new meaning in Suntaranon’s kitchen, but her introduction of her own creations like flower-shaped, deep purple shaw muang dumplings are the reason we keep going back. Also check out Kalaya Thai Market, where Suntaranon sells quick-serve versions of her food and offers specialty Thai ingredients — Kalaya Fishtown is set to open some time this year. Takeout and delivery are available, and the Kitchen has indoor dining by reservation.

764 S 9th St
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 385-3777
Visit Website

27. Fiore Fine Foods

757 S Front St, Philadelphia, PA 19147

The dilemma at Fiore, a contemporary Italian restaurant on Front Street, is whether to go in the morning for a pistachio cornetti (the Italian equivalent of a croissant) and a breakfast sandwich stuffed with fluffy scrambled egg and ricotta, or wait until dinnertime to fill the table with lasagna bolognese, gnocchi with chanterelles, fluke Milanese, and expertly made amaro cocktails. Diners can order takeout and reservations can be made for the outdoor patio or indoor dining room online.

757 S Front St
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 339-0509
Visit Website

28. Royal Izakaya

780 S 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19147

Jesse Ito has managed to translate his omakase into a high-end takeout experience, featuring 11-, 44- and sometimes 100-piece platters. They can be a pricey endeavor but the menu also features more affordable chirashi bowls, maki rolls, and other Japanese treats, all of which are made to Ito’s exacting standards with the highest-quality ingredients. Diners can do takeout and delivery, or walk in for dinner.

780 S 2nd St
Philadelphia, PA 19147
267-909-9002
Visit Website

29. Pho 75

1122 Washington Ave F, Philadelphia, PA 19147

Philly is lucky to be full of excellent pho spots, but Pho 75 is one of the best. They offer a small, excellent menu of flavorful, perfectly rich and balanced soup broth with any number of add-ins: tender, fatty brisket, chewy tripe, thinly sliced flank steak, and more. Enjoy an outdoor or indoor table, or order soup to go (call directly) — either way, it’ll be hot, fast, and absolutely comforting.

1122 Washington Ave F
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 271-5866
Visit Website

30. South Philly Barbacoa

1149 S 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Ted Nghiem/South Philly Barbacoa

Thanks to Netflix shows Chef’s Table and Ugly Delicious spotlighting the casual counter-service Mexican eatery, a line is pretty much guaranteed at Cristina Martinez’s cult-favorite takeout spot. Outdoor and indoor dining is available, but the barbacoa, especially when purchased by the half kilo with housemade tortillas, consomme, and all the fixings, also travels extremely well. No delivery, cash only, and it’s open Saturday and Sundays from 5 a.m. until they sell out.

1149 S 9th St
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(267) 746-7658
Visit Website

31. River Twice

1601 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148

It didn’t take long for Randy and Amanda Rucker’s River Twice to became one of the most exciting New American restaurants in the city, with an evolving tasting menu that offers the full spectrum of Rucker’s repertoire. All of the dishes are heavy on flavor, personality, and creativity, and the restaurant itself is just a lovely place at which to dine. Reservations can be made here.

1601 E Passyunk Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(267) 457-3698
Visit Website

32. Mike's BBQ

1703 S 11th St, Philadelphia, PA 19148

It’s best to call ahead to reserve meat at Mike’s BBQ. Michael Strauss’s casual counter-service barbecue destination in South Philly opens at noon Thursday to Sunday and stays open until it sells out — which is a daily occurrence. The ribs are known to disappear first, but any smoked meat aficionado will be more than satisfied with the brisket, available on its own, in a sandwich, or as a cheesesteak with onions and Cooper Sharp whiz. Takeout and delivery and some outdoor seating is available.

1703 S 11th St
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(267) 831-2040
Visit Website

33. Hardena

1754 S Hicks St, Philadelphia, PA 19145

Diana and Maylia Widjojo hit on something special when they began offering what they call the #NotPizzaBox, a pizza box lined with banana leaves and stuffed to the gills with the Indonesian specialties that have long made Hardena a beloved Philly mainstay. They’ve moved away from that concept for now, but you can still get all those highlights a la carte. No order is complete without a few of their fried corn fritters, called bakwan, and a few skewers of richly marinated chicken sate. Be sure to ask for extra cups of their housemade sambal, which is the best in the city. Takeout is available.

1754 S Hicks St
Philadelphia, PA 19145
(215) 271-9442
Visit Website

34. Korshak Bagels

1700 S 10th St, Philadelphia, PA 19148

Our apologies to our neighbors north of us, but Philly is actually the home to the best bagel, and there’s no debate worth having that will convince us otherwise. At Korshak Bagels on S. 10th Street, Philip Korshak’s bagels are somehow light inside, crunchy on the outside, sour, plump, and sweet — plus the toppings and schmears on offer are as original as the poet-slash-baker who runs the show. Korshak’s slogan is “we’re all in this together” and based on the masses that gravitate to his shop on weekend mornings, Philadelphians are inclined to agree.

1700 S 10th St
Philadelphia, PA 19148
Visit Website

35. Gabriella's Vietnam

1837 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148
Gabriella’s Vietnam

After opening her Vietnamese and Thai grill restaurant in Ambler in 2019, chef Thanh Nguyen expanded into the former Saté Kampar space in East Passyunk to serve Vietnamese street food of the highest order. The bánh bèo quảng nam — open-faced dumplings that come served in small decorative bowls — are unreal, and the large format dishes, from the half-chicken platter to Vietnamese fried winter flounder will not let you down. Come prepared: it’s BYOB.

1837 E Passyunk Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(272) 888-3298
Visit Website

36. Juana Tamale

1941 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148
An overhead photo of a plate of tacos, a bowl of birria ramen, limes, radishes, and churros. Gab Bonghi

Jennifer Zavala’s birria taco pop-ups were some of the most exciting (and delicious) to hit the Philly scene over the past few years, so much so that Zavala’s Juana Tamale grew a devoted cult following. Zavala opened a brick-and-mortar location in East Passyunk that’s brightly colored, extremely fun, and where she serves her infamous juicy birria tacos, tamales, and ramen to match. Everything on the menu is worth it.

1941 E Passyunk Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19148
Visit Website

37. Machine Shop Boulangerie

1901 S 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19148
An overhead shot of eight different pastries and cookies and tarts. Gab Bonghi

While Emily Riddell’s French boulangerie only opened in January of 2022 in the Bok building, her retail cafe was a long-time coming. Over a year of pop-ups turned the whole city onto Riddell’s incredible patisserie, viennosierie, and breads, all made so delicately that it’s no wonder that she always sells out. The new permanent space just gives even more Philadelphians a chance at trying her famous vibrant lemon tarts with toasted meringue.

1901 S 9th St
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(856) 434-2352
Visit Website

38. Zeppoli

618 W Collings Ave, Collingswood, NJ 08107

Though Zeppoli sits across the river in Collingswood, it serves some of the best Italian-American food around. Owner Joey Baldino’s other spot, Palizzi Social Club, is also excellent, though it’s reservations are open to members only. Instead, call to order takeout or make an indoor reservation online at Zeppoli, where diners can enjoy a family-style feast of unfussy Italian classics like antipasto, stewed rabbit, and spaghetti vongole. Don’t miss the fresh-fried Italian doughnuts for dessert, which inspired the restaurant’s name.

618 W Collings Ave
Collingswood, NJ 08107
(856) 854-2670
Visit Website

Related Maps