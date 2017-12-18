The 38 Essential Restaurants in Philadelphia

Over the past two-plus years, restaurant owners and restaurant employees have had to make a constant and ever-changing calculus about what’s safe, what’s not, and what will keep businesses afloat during the coronavirus pandemic. Indoor dining in Philadelphia ceased, restarted, stopped again, started again, and on and on and on, as coronavirus cases fluctuated. Now, the indoor mask mandate is back as cases in Philly are on the rise.

Philly’s restaurant owners have found themselves in limbo more times than not over the past few years, and many restaurants are still asking that you bring your vaccination card along with your mask anyway. Whether you’re dining in, taking out, or getting delivery, be kind and tip well. It’s been a whirlwind of a time for the restaurant industry.

For the spring refresh, Eater Philly is continuing to focus on places both big and small, fine dining and casual, where sandwiches, tasting menus, takeout, and sweets are all available, to suit every fancy. After all, variety is the spice of life — and in Philly, you can have it all.

Restaurants and pop-ups on this map have been open or operating for at least six months. For the most exciting new restaurants in town, go here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.