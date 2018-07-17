 clock menu more-arrow no yes
a big pile of everything bagels

Philly’s Essential Bagel Shops

Seeded, sourdough, crunchy, and chewy: Philly’s bagels will have you saying New York who?

by Dayna Evans Updated
by Dayna Evans Updated

It’s no secret that bagels are having a moment, not only in Philly. Whether through pop-ups started during the pandemic, or with longtime favorites that serve our need for comfort during these times, humans would be lost without a few good local bagel shops. Luckily for Philly, we have a rich history as a carb-and-sandwich-loving town, so you’ll never go without one of those bready boys here. In fact, fans will find bagels of all kinds in Philly — sourdough, heavily seeded, whole-grain, Montreal-style, classic — plus all the specialty cream cheeses and toppings one’s heart desires. The Philly vs. New York debate will always be a tired one, but one thing Philly residents know for certain: You don’t need to schlep two hours north on I-95 to get a great (some might even say better, but shh) bagel.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Philly Style Bagels (multiple locations)

1451 E Columbia Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19125
Fishtown’s Philly Style Bagels was an immediate hit when it opened in 2016, so much so that a second location is now open in Old City. The bagels, perfectly firm on the outside and soft inside, are boiled in beer from nearby Yards Brewing Company — can’t get much more Philly than that. Go early: The shops regularly sell out before closing time.

2. eeva

310 Master St
Philadelphia, PA 19122
You may know Eeva as a wood-fired pizza restaurant with a great list of natural wines, but on the weekends, it turns into a bona fide local bakery. With sourdough breads, sandwiches, and bagels, Eeva is as much a daytime destination as a nighttime dinner spot. The bakery is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, so get there early if you want to snag a dozen delicious fresh bagels.

3. Kismet Bagels (multiple locations)

Fishtown
Philadelphia, PA
Husband-and-wife duo Jacob and Alexandra Cohen have been all over Philly since the pandemic, as the bagel pop-up that they started during the pandemic skyrocketed to the top of everyone’s bagel list. You can find their bagels, as well as their unique schmears everywhere. They’re available in a bunch of local businesses all over the city — here’s the list. But keep an eye open for more Kismet in 2022: Kismet is opening a brick-and-mortar at 113 East Girard Avenue in Fishtown in the spring.

4. Kaplan's New Model Bakery

901 N 3rd St
Philadelphia, PA 19123
One of the oldest Jewish bakeries in the city, Kaplan’s New Model serves up perfectly chewy kosher bagels in a variety of flavors, including French toast, whole wheat, and blueberry. If you’re in South Philly and don’t feel like heading north, fear not: Kaplan’s bagels are available at Biederman’s Specialty Foods, where you can get a variety of smoked fishes to put on top.

5. Bart's Bagels

3945 Lancaster Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19104
Brothers Brett and Kyle Frankel are baking crusty New York-style bagels at their West Philly shop. Get a baker’s dozen and a container of schmear to go, or try one of the sandwiches, like a classic bacon, egg, and cheese or a deli combo of pastrami-smoked salmon, scallion cream cheese, and cucumbers.

6. The Kettle Black

631 N 2nd St
Philadelphia, PA 19123
The photogenic black bagels at Kettle Black aren’t pumpernickel — they get their dark coloring from activated charcoal. Vegan diners will be especially happy here: Toppings include dairy-free spreads and house-made vegan lox. Walkups only.

7. Schmear It (multiple locations)

3601 Market St #5
Philadelphia, PA 19104
The claim to fame at Schmear It — a bagel shop with a location in University City, a pop-up near Reading Terminal, and a roving food truck — is its customizable spreads that let customers add mix-ins like roasted garlic, blueberries, and wasabi to base schmears including cream cheese, hummus, and whitefish salad. With lots of mix-ins, 10 base spreads, and a variety of bagel flavors, the possibilities are endless.

8. K'Far Cafe

110 S 19th St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
A Jerusalem bagel is a very special thing, and K’Far Cafe’s version is a standout. Order it pressed like a panini with smoked salmon, pickled cucumbers, and za’atar butter for a sandwich-meets-bagel hybrid. Order online for pickup and delivery, Wednesday through Sunday.

9. Spread Bagelry (multiple locations)

262 S 20th St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Spread’s Montreal-style bagels are hand-rolled, boiled in honey water, and baked in a wood-fired brick oven, and they can thankfully be ordered online. The fast-growing chain has seven locations, including two on the Main Line.

10. Knead Bagels

725 Walnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19106
Just across from Washington Square, Knead bakes up some of Philly’s most unusual bagel varieties, like pink peppercorn or togarashi. Layer the bagels with specialty spreads like roasted beet cream cheese or go for a bagel sandwich with sausage, egg, and cheese.

11. Four Worlds Bakery

4634 Woodland Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19143
Known for its challah, Four Worlds Bakery is also one of a few places in West Philly to go for a good, bread-y bagel. Don’t look for rainbow colors or cinnamon swirls — baker Michael Dolich sticks with the classics: sesame, poppy, everything, and plain. You can preorder online.

12. The Bagel Place

404 Queen St
Philadelphia, PA 19147
In Queen Village, the Bagel Place boils and bakes its bagels using a touch of honey for a flavorful, chewy final product. Along with more than a dozen creative styles, pretzel bagels are a must-try here. A few of the flavored spreads are one of a kind too, including sour pickle and cheddar horseradish.

13. Essen Bakery

1437 E Passyunk Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19147
At Tova du Plessis’s East Passyunk Avenue bakery, the sourdough and rye-infused New York-style bagels come in plain, poppy seed, sesame, and everything. You can preorder for the next day online.

14. Vanilya

1611 E Passyunk Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19148
Bonnie Sarana’s East Passyunk bakery has something for everyone, both sweet and savory, but her bagels — which can be ordered alongside a salmon and fixin’s kit — are out of this world. Try a za’atar bagel with jalapeno cream cheese for a real deal flavor experience. Preorders can be made online.

15. Korshak Bagels

1700 S 10th St
Philadelphia, PA 19148
When poet and bagel baker Philip Korshak’s first bagel shop opened, Philadelphians went wild for his bagels. That’s because Korshak’s bagels are both crunchy and light, sour and sweet, and the perfect vessel for his list of interesting schmears made with ingredients like long hots and clementines. Not in the mood to wait in line? You can preorder in advance online.

