Philly’s Essential Bagel Shops

It’s no secret that bagels are having a moment, not only in Philly. Whether through pop-ups started during the pandemic, or with longtime favorites that serve our need for comfort during these times, humans would be lost without a few good local bagel shops. Luckily for Philly, we have a rich history as a carb-and-sandwich-loving town, so you’ll never go without one of those bready boys here. In fact, fans will find bagels of all kinds in Philly — sourdough, heavily seeded, whole-grain, Montreal-style, classic — plus all the specialty cream cheeses and toppings one’s heart desires. The Philly vs. New York debate will always be a tired one, but one thing Philly residents know for certain: You don’t need to schlep two hours north on I-95 to get a great (some might even say better, but shh) bagel.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.