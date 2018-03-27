 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

The Ultimate Soups of South Jersey

The 38 Essential Restaurants in Philadelphia

The Best Coffee Spots in Philly

More in Philadelphia See more maps
A massive pancake smothered with syrup and butter. Middle Child Clubhouse

The Best Philly Spots for Breakfast

Bagels, scrapple, egg sandwiches, doughnuts, and more early-morning options on weekdays

by Ernest Owens and Kae Lani Palmisano Updated
View as Map
by Ernest Owens and Kae Lani Palmisano Updated
Middle Child Clubhouse

Big, indulgent brunches are great and all, but they’re not for every day. Luckily, here in Philly, casual weekday breakfasts aren’t hard to come by, whether the morning calls for sit-down dining or a quick bite on the go.

Here are the best breakfast restaurants in Philly, featuring cafes, greasy spoons, diners, delis, bakeries, and even a few stand-out brunch destinations that are also open on weekdays (when it’s easier to score a table). You can also seek out Philly’s best weekend brunches, bagels, doughnuts, and bakeries for more wonderful pre-lunch options.

For all the latest Philly dining intel, subscribe to Eater Philly’s newsletter.

Read More
Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process.

Breakfast Boutique

Copy Link

This Black-owned breakfast spot is a neighborhood gem known for it’s expansive menu for just about every type of diner. Come here for their outstanding pancakes that’s served in an impressive array of flavors and toppings (such as cinnamon swirl, red velvet, blueberry, choco-chocolate chip, strawberry and apple pie).

8630 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19118
(215) 621-7796
(215) 621-7796

Sulimay's Restaurant

Copy Link

Sulimay’s Restaurant in Fishtown has been slinging diner classics since 2002, with breakfast options like waffles, omelets, scrapple, and biscuits smothered in sausage gravy. The eggs start frying at 8 a.m. on weekdays.

632 E Girard Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125
(215) 423-1773
(215) 423-1773

Front Street Cafe

Copy Link

A gorgeous, brick-accented garden patio is the true hero of Fishtown’s Front Street Cafe, a quiet and industrial-chic neighborhood favorite. Vegans and carnivores alike can find something to love; the cafe’s New American spin on breakfast ranges from classic huevos rancheros (with an optional vegan cheddar) to eggs benedict with a poached egg or tofu scramble to an excellent mushroom and lentil scrapple. Breakfast starts at 8 a.m., Wednesday through Monday.

1253 N Front St, Philadelphia, PA 19122
(215) 515-3073
(215) 515-3073

Also featured in:

Middle Child Clubhouse

Copy Link

Arguably the best pancakes and breakfast sandwiches in the city, Middle Child Clubhouse might be one of the rare restaurants whose a.m. offerings might be eclipsing its own dinner menu. Come for Olivia’s Big Pancake — the massive 8 ounce single malted buttermilk pancake that’s loaded with honey-butter and fresh citrus. Stay for their classic breakfast sandwich that’s made with the fluffiest eggs, cooper sharp American cheese, arugula, and potato bread.

1232 N Front St (at W Thompson St), Philadelphia, PA 19122
(267) 858-4325
(267) 858-4325

Also featured in:

Cafe La Maude

Copy Link

Open daily from 8 a.m., Cafe La Maude is a legendary destination that brings the energy of a Parisian hideaway to Northern Liberties with a beloved menu of French Lebanese-influenced dishes. The cafe doesn’t take reservations, but shakshuka and red velvet tiramisu pancakes are worth any wait.

816 N 4th St, Philadelphia, PA 19123
(267) 318-7869
(267) 318-7869

Also featured in:

Cafe Lift

Copy Link

Photogenic breakfasts are a highlight at Cafe Lift, a vibey coffee-forward spot in a refurbished industrial warehouse by the rail park. The cafe strives to source its ingredients locally and sustainably; beginning at 8 a.m. daily, get into the likes of eggs Benedict, toasts, and indulgent crespelles, or Italian-style crepes.

428 N 13th St, Philadelphia, PA 19123
(215) 922-3031
(215) 922-3031

Also featured in:

Honeysuckle Provisions

Copy Link

Honeysuckle Provisions is an Afrocentric grocery store and cafe creating a community space one house-made breakfast sandwich at a time. Starting at 9 a.m. Thursday through Sunday, this West Philly gem rolls out a mighty takeout-only breakfast menu featuring a hot pocket stuffed with smoky collards and egg, heirloom grits and eggs, and a breakfast sandwich with a choice of maple-sage sausage or black-eyed pea scrapple.

310 S 48th St, Philadelphia, PA 19143
(215) 307-3316
(215) 307-3316

Also featured in:

Walnut Street Cafe

Copy Link

One of the few Philly spots that serve brunch-style entrées at breakfast time, diners here can enjoy brioche French toast, shakshuka, breakfast wraps and more from 8 am to 11 am on weekdays. Whether for meal or a simple chocolate croissant and latte, Walnut Street Cafe is ideal for whatever level of breakfast one desires.

2929 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19104
(215) 867-8067
(215) 867-8067

Also featured in:

Renata's Kitchen

Copy Link

Located at the 40th Street trolley portal, Renata’s Kitchen on Baltimore Avenue is a West Philly go-to. The restaurant starts serving at 10 a.m. Tuesday through Sunday, offering a mix of Middle Eastern, Mediterranean, and American breakfast dishes like shakshuka, omelets, and avocado toast.

3940 Baltimore Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19104
(267) 275-8254
(267) 275-8254

Also featured in:

Parc

Copy Link

One of the fanciest spots in the city for morning bite, Parc is the place to come to been seen at breakfast. From 8 am to 10 am on weekdays, diners can enjoy a French-forward menu that features everything from avocado toast to a café au lait to fresh-baked croissants.

227 S 18th St (at Locust St), Philadelphia, PA 19103
(215) 545-2262
(215) 545-2262

Also featured in:

The Prime Rib

Copy Link

The ultimate spot to find a grand breakfast of champions, the Prime Rib is the place to find a lavish continental serving of eggs, pancakes, bacon, and sausage. Here, simplicity is key — from 7 am to 11 am, diners can enjoy a full-service, sit-down breakfast that’s not fussy, yet super flavorful. Whether it’s their three cheese omelette or bagel, egg, cheese, and bacon sandwiches — it’s a hearty feast done right.

1701 Locust St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
(215) 772-1701
(215) 772-1701

The Tasty

Copy Link

Unlike most diners in town, the Tasty is fully vegan; otherwise, this restaurant on Columbus Park maintains that charmingly dated diner look. The doors open at 8 a.m. Wednesday through Sunday for house-made baked goods like doughnuts and a limited menu including tofu scrambles, omelets, and breakfast burritos. At 9 a.m. the full menu kicks in so you can order more meat- and dairy-free goodies like waffles, pancakes, and French toast.

1401 S 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
(267) 457-5670
(267) 457-5670

Also featured in:

The Dutch

Copy Link

Brunch favorite the Dutch serves breakfast daily beginning at 8 a.m. The cozy eatery off East Passyunk Avenue offers fair prices on Pennsylvania Dutch food like Dutch baby pancakes cooked on cast iron, a crispy Lebanon bologna omelet, and the Strammer Max: sunny side up eggs, Gouda, and Canadian bacon over rye bread.

1527 S 4th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 755-5600
(215) 755-5600

Also featured in:

Machine Shop

Copy Link

Machine Shop’s traditional French pastries are ultra-fresh and expertly laminated. Every pastry from this bakery in South Philly’s Bok Building has a delicate, crusty exterior that gives way to airy, buttery layers. The most popular item here is the croissant, naturellement, but if you’re looking for a more savory breakfast, snag the jammy egg pastry with mushrooms and Gouda. Doors open at 9 a.m. Thursday through Sunday.

1901 S 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19148

Also featured in:

Café y Chocolate

Copy Link

Nobody does desayuno like this Mexican breakfast spot on Snyder. Classics like huevos a la Mexicana and molletes appear alongside tofu scramble burritos and chilaquiles. True to its name, Café y Chocolate also serves spiced hot chocolate and an extensive menu of Mexican-influenced espresso drinks, including coffee milkshakes. Breakfast starts at 9 a.m. daily.

1532 Snyder Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19145
(267) 639-4506
(267) 639-4506

Also featured in:

More in Maps

© 2024 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Breakfast Boutique

8630 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19118

This Black-owned breakfast spot is a neighborhood gem known for it’s expansive menu for just about every type of diner. Come here for their outstanding pancakes that’s served in an impressive array of flavors and toppings (such as cinnamon swirl, red velvet, blueberry, choco-chocolate chip, strawberry and apple pie).

8630 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19118
(215) 621-7796
(215) 621-7796

Sulimay's Restaurant

632 E Girard Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125

Sulimay’s Restaurant in Fishtown has been slinging diner classics since 2002, with breakfast options like waffles, omelets, scrapple, and biscuits smothered in sausage gravy. The eggs start frying at 8 a.m. on weekdays.

632 E Girard Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125
(215) 423-1773
(215) 423-1773

Front Street Cafe

1253 N Front St, Philadelphia, PA 19122

A gorgeous, brick-accented garden patio is the true hero of Fishtown’s Front Street Cafe, a quiet and industrial-chic neighborhood favorite. Vegans and carnivores alike can find something to love; the cafe’s New American spin on breakfast ranges from classic huevos rancheros (with an optional vegan cheddar) to eggs benedict with a poached egg or tofu scramble to an excellent mushroom and lentil scrapple. Breakfast starts at 8 a.m., Wednesday through Monday.

1253 N Front St, Philadelphia, PA 19122
(215) 515-3073
(215) 515-3073

Middle Child Clubhouse

1232 N Front St (at W Thompson St), Philadelphia, PA 19122

Arguably the best pancakes and breakfast sandwiches in the city, Middle Child Clubhouse might be one of the rare restaurants whose a.m. offerings might be eclipsing its own dinner menu. Come for Olivia’s Big Pancake — the massive 8 ounce single malted buttermilk pancake that’s loaded with honey-butter and fresh citrus. Stay for their classic breakfast sandwich that’s made with the fluffiest eggs, cooper sharp American cheese, arugula, and potato bread.

1232 N Front St (at W Thompson St), Philadelphia, PA 19122
(267) 858-4325
(267) 858-4325

Cafe La Maude

816 N 4th St, Philadelphia, PA 19123

Open daily from 8 a.m., Cafe La Maude is a legendary destination that brings the energy of a Parisian hideaway to Northern Liberties with a beloved menu of French Lebanese-influenced dishes. The cafe doesn’t take reservations, but shakshuka and red velvet tiramisu pancakes are worth any wait.

816 N 4th St, Philadelphia, PA 19123
(267) 318-7869
(267) 318-7869

Cafe Lift

428 N 13th St, Philadelphia, PA 19123

Photogenic breakfasts are a highlight at Cafe Lift, a vibey coffee-forward spot in a refurbished industrial warehouse by the rail park. The cafe strives to source its ingredients locally and sustainably; beginning at 8 a.m. daily, get into the likes of eggs Benedict, toasts, and indulgent crespelles, or Italian-style crepes.

428 N 13th St, Philadelphia, PA 19123
(215) 922-3031
(215) 922-3031

Honeysuckle Provisions

310 S 48th St, Philadelphia, PA 19143

Honeysuckle Provisions is an Afrocentric grocery store and cafe creating a community space one house-made breakfast sandwich at a time. Starting at 9 a.m. Thursday through Sunday, this West Philly gem rolls out a mighty takeout-only breakfast menu featuring a hot pocket stuffed with smoky collards and egg, heirloom grits and eggs, and a breakfast sandwich with a choice of maple-sage sausage or black-eyed pea scrapple.

310 S 48th St, Philadelphia, PA 19143
(215) 307-3316
(215) 307-3316

Walnut Street Cafe

2929 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19104

One of the few Philly spots that serve brunch-style entrées at breakfast time, diners here can enjoy brioche French toast, shakshuka, breakfast wraps and more from 8 am to 11 am on weekdays. Whether for meal or a simple chocolate croissant and latte, Walnut Street Cafe is ideal for whatever level of breakfast one desires.

2929 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19104
(215) 867-8067
(215) 867-8067

Renata's Kitchen

3940 Baltimore Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19104

Located at the 40th Street trolley portal, Renata’s Kitchen on Baltimore Avenue is a West Philly go-to. The restaurant starts serving at 10 a.m. Tuesday through Sunday, offering a mix of Middle Eastern, Mediterranean, and American breakfast dishes like shakshuka, omelets, and avocado toast.

3940 Baltimore Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19104
(267) 275-8254
(267) 275-8254

Parc

227 S 18th St (at Locust St), Philadelphia, PA 19103

One of the fanciest spots in the city for morning bite, Parc is the place to come to been seen at breakfast. From 8 am to 10 am on weekdays, diners can enjoy a French-forward menu that features everything from avocado toast to a café au lait to fresh-baked croissants.

227 S 18th St (at Locust St), Philadelphia, PA 19103
(215) 545-2262
(215) 545-2262

The Prime Rib

1701 Locust St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

The ultimate spot to find a grand breakfast of champions, the Prime Rib is the place to find a lavish continental serving of eggs, pancakes, bacon, and sausage. Here, simplicity is key — from 7 am to 11 am, diners can enjoy a full-service, sit-down breakfast that’s not fussy, yet super flavorful. Whether it’s their three cheese omelette or bagel, egg, cheese, and bacon sandwiches — it’s a hearty feast done right.

1701 Locust St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
(215) 772-1701
(215) 772-1701

The Tasty

1401 S 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147

Unlike most diners in town, the Tasty is fully vegan; otherwise, this restaurant on Columbus Park maintains that charmingly dated diner look. The doors open at 8 a.m. Wednesday through Sunday for house-made baked goods like doughnuts and a limited menu including tofu scrambles, omelets, and breakfast burritos. At 9 a.m. the full menu kicks in so you can order more meat- and dairy-free goodies like waffles, pancakes, and French toast.

1401 S 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
(267) 457-5670
(267) 457-5670

The Dutch

1527 S 4th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147

Brunch favorite the Dutch serves breakfast daily beginning at 8 a.m. The cozy eatery off East Passyunk Avenue offers fair prices on Pennsylvania Dutch food like Dutch baby pancakes cooked on cast iron, a crispy Lebanon bologna omelet, and the Strammer Max: sunny side up eggs, Gouda, and Canadian bacon over rye bread.

1527 S 4th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 755-5600
(215) 755-5600

Machine Shop

1901 S 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19148

Machine Shop’s traditional French pastries are ultra-fresh and expertly laminated. Every pastry from this bakery in South Philly’s Bok Building has a delicate, crusty exterior that gives way to airy, buttery layers. The most popular item here is the croissant, naturellement, but if you’re looking for a more savory breakfast, snag the jammy egg pastry with mushrooms and Gouda. Doors open at 9 a.m. Thursday through Sunday.

1901 S 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19148

Café y Chocolate

1532 Snyder Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19145

Nobody does desayuno like this Mexican breakfast spot on Snyder. Classics like huevos a la Mexicana and molletes appear alongside tofu scramble burritos and chilaquiles. True to its name, Café y Chocolate also serves spiced hot chocolate and an extensive menu of Mexican-influenced espresso drinks, including coffee milkshakes. Breakfast starts at 9 a.m. daily.

1532 Snyder Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19145
(267) 639-4506
(267) 639-4506

Related Maps