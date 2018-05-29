 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A pint of beer in front of multiple taps at a bar stand.
Beer at Carbon Copy.
Carbon Copy.

15 Essential Philadelphia Breweries

Beer, here, here, and here

by Ernest Owens Updated
Beer at Carbon Copy.
| Carbon Copy.
by Ernest Owens Updated

Philadelphia is a beer-drinker’s town, and a recent boom in new places to sip suds proves it. From no-frills micro-breweries to large-scale motherships, these are the must-visit spots.

Töska Restaurant & Brewery

Germantown has an exiting new brewery that’s serving up Albanian-inspired cuisine and craft beer. In this vast venue, there’s four beers being created in-house with a brewery that’s built in the basement of the restaurant (which includes the Mt Airy Ale, Three Brothers IPA, Toska Hazy IPA, and The Brew- Master Bren Lager).

7136 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19119
(215) 716-7733
(215) 716-7733

Wissahickon Brewing Company

An unpretentious, family-owned shop with plenty of reasons to visit: live music, bar games, beer yoga (yes, really), and regular food trucks. Wissahickon offers flights of eight beers and tours in a lively setting. This is a destination brewery on the rise, offering solid beers like the popular Kelpius Kave. Plus, the space is pet friendly. 

3705 W School House Ln, Philadelphia, PA 19129
(215) 483-8833
(215) 483-8833

Philadelphia Brewing Company

Philadelphia Brewing offers one of the best local beer experiences, with a flight of five beers for $10and free tours on Saturdays. There’s a deck, occasional live music, and a friendly staff. Open since 2007, this is an essential Kensington mainstay.

2440 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125
(215) 427-2739
(215) 427-2739

Human Robot (multiple locations)

This spot is a beer expert’s ideal destination with its focus on European lagers and impressive 3-vessel German brewhouse, Old-world appeal and contemporary themes collide beautifully at this memorable brewery.

1710 N 5th St, Philadelphia, PA 19122
(215) 978-4000
(215) 978-4000
A tall pint of fresh beer beside a can of beer.
Beer at Human Robot.
Human Robot.

Crime and Punishment Brewing Company

Named for the Dostoevsky novel, this relaxed brewery serves up Russian-esque fare like dumplings and a beet Reuben with Russian dressing. The beers on offer include fascinating rarities (at least in the U.S.) like Polish Grodziskie, made with smoked wheat. There are also more mainstream options, like their softly citrus-tinged pale ale.  

2711 W Girard Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19130
(215) 235-2739
(215) 235-2739

Bar Hygge

Pronounced “Hoo-guh,” Bar Hygge lives up to its name with a cozy setting, alongside a lineup of excellent beers and a focused kitchen (confusingly, not Danish). Expect curiosities on tap such as a “sourdough” beer with rye, a lemon meringue IPA, and a banana-walnut stout.

1720 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19130
(215) 765-2274
(215) 765-2274

Urban Village Brewing Company

Excellent brick oven pizza and outdoor fire pits make for a good game-day option at Urban Village. Sample multiple drafts in a setting with neighborhood brewpub vibes, and don’t sleep on the happy hour.

1001 N 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19123
(267) 687-1961
(267) 687-1961

Triple Bottom Brewing

Spring Garden has a lot of options to drink beer, but this spot has established its own reputation for providing a “crispy pilsner, a velvety stout, and a piney IPA.” Even better, their business practices are progressive as a Certified B Corp and a member of Crafted for All — they collaborate with various community ventures and seek to promote equity beyond their taproom.

915 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia, PA 19123
(267) 764-1994
(267) 764-1994

Yards Brewing Company

The massive Yards Brewing taproom is a sun-drenched and cheerful space designed for the whole family. An ambitious menu features foie gras poutine and even ramen: perfect for Yards enthusiasts who want to see where the magic elixir is made.  

500 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia, PA 19123
(215) 525-0175
(215) 525-0175

Love City Brewing

Situated just down the street from Roy Pitz, the new Love City brewery features “approachable” beers (pilsners and lagers) in a 9,000-square-foot former industrial space. It’s an especially good spot for those weary of too-weird beers who want to imbibe in a charmingly arty and low-fi spot.

1023 Hamilton St, Philadelphia, PA 19123
(215) 398-1900
(215) 398-1900

Victory Brewing Company Philadelphia

This newer venture has become an instant hit on the Parkway with its two indoor bars, one outdoor bar, outdoor seating on street level, and a rooftop patio with amazing views. Lovers of Victory beer can enjoy a vast variety of their signature offerings while discovering the brand’s history.

1776 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA 19103
(445) 223-1130
(445) 223-1130

Iron Hill Brewery and Restaurant

Local chain Iron Hill Brewery and Restaurant just opened its 15th location in the greater Philadelphia area and this one is right downtown. The newest Iron Hill is part of the East Market development and includes an onsite brewery that can produce 900 barrels a day, seats for 275 thirsty (and hungry) patrons, and outdoor tables. The food menu is massive, with a section of gluten-free fare and several kid-sized options.

1150 Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
(267) 507-7365
(267) 507-7365

Carbon Copy

Following the closing of the iconic Dock Street Brewery after 30 years on 50th Street, residents and beer lovers alike wondered if anything would restore vibrancy to the area. The arrival of Carbon Copy has shaken up the beer scene in West Philly and around with their 18 taps and impressive pizza.

701 S 50th St, Philadelphia, PA 19143
Three cans of beer beside a mug of beer.
Original signature beer at Carbon Copy.
Carbon Copy.

Dock Street Brewery (multiple locations)

As the OG brewery in Philadelphia, Dock Street manages to churn out some of the best brews in the city while also serving some fine appetizers. Over the years, they have expanded since closing its original West Philly location to open locations in South Philly and Fishtown.

2118 Washington Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19146
(215) 337-3103
(215) 337-3103

Second District Brewing Company

This hip, convivial bar and brewery serves inventive beers and mighty delicious nosh in a rustic-chic warehouse space. Noteworthy vegetarian and vegan bar food (think: vegan pork rinds) pair with eight taps in regular rotation.

1939 S Bancroft St, Philadelphia, PA 19145
(215) 575-5900
(215) 575-5900

