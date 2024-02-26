Best Burgers in Bucks County

At Pretty Burger in Yardley, burgers are the specialty. As the sister restaurant to Pretty Bird Coffee, this burger joint opens at 3:30 p.m. just in time for an ideal midday snack. Enjoy your favorite burger — single, double, or triple — with Swiss cheese, sauteed mushrooms, caramelized onions, and a number of other delicious toppings for the culinary combo you’ve been thinking about all day. Don’t forget to order up some hand-cut fries and a milkshake for the perfect meal.