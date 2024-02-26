The burger options are on point at many restaurants throughout Bucks County. From classic burgers where the natural flavor of the meat makes for a delicious sandwich all on its own to meat patty offerings piled high with toppings galore for an extra flavorful result, you’ll find many spots for savory burgers in the area. Here are some top spots to visit for unforgettable burgers in Bucks County.Read More
Best Burgers in Bucks County
Juicy, hot, and tasty — these are the 15 best spots to get a burger in this popular suburb
Karlton Cafe
There are plenty of tempting brunch items on the Karlton Cafe menu, including creative burgers. In addition to the burgers on the menu full-time, like the single patty burger with cooper American cheese or a double-decker option with cheese-braised onions and horseradish sauce on the side, you’ll also find burger specials, such as a sweet and savory glazed donut burger.
Spinnerstown Hotel
The Spinnerstown Hotel in Quakertown may be known for its inviting historic setting or its expansive bourbon menu, but the burgers are on point as well. Sip your favorite bourbon beverage while enjoying a barbecue bacon burger or lamb burger with peppadew aioli and cheddar cheese on a brioche bun.
Devil’s Acre Tavern
Comfort food is a given at Devil’s Acre Tavern, which includes a tasty burger menu as well as special creations, such as a beef and chopped bratwurst concoction topped with house barbecue sauce and smoked cheddar on a brioche bun and a double patty topped with roast beef, smoked cheddar, horseradish cream, and crispy onions.
Also featured in:
Rams Pint House
Locally sourced angus beef on a toasted brioche bun is the starting point to all of the creative burgers you’ll find at Rams Pint House, including a spicy roasted green chili and sweet jalapeno aioli topped cheeseburger, brown sugar black pepper bacon and caramelized onion option, and a mushroom and gruyere offering. Accompany your burger of choice with a cold, refreshing beer from two dozen options on tap and an impressive amount of beer offerings in bottles and cans.
The Dubliner on the Delaware
Irish fare fills the menu at the Dubliner on the Delaware in New Hope, but you’ll also find a stellar burger menu to choose your favorite beef patty options for your meal. Visit this cozy dining spot on North Main Street for an Irish bacon cheeseburger topped with Guinness barbecue sauce and summer slaw or opt for a zesty pretzel bun burger laden with Monterey jack cheese and poblano bacon jam. Vegetarian patty substitutions are also available for all burgers, if you want a meat-free option.
The Perk
When searching for a flavorful burger for lunch or dinner in Perkasie, the Perk on East Walnut Street has options galore, from a bacon, bourbon sauce, and frizzled onion-topped cheeseburger to a zesty and cheesy option complete with spicy bacon jam, smoked mozzarella, bacon, and a beer battered onion ring on top. Not a fan of toppings? Choose a classic burger, with or without cheese, prepared how you like it.
GreenHouse New Hope
Settle in at a table at the GreenHouse for a savory half-pound ground beef burger topped with Gruyere cheese and bacon jam or choose a classic style burger with signature sauce when you find yourself seeking out a burger in New Hope. For diners looking for a non-meat option, the sweet potato and black bean burger is a popular choice.
The Burgerly
With burger in the name, you better believe this New Hope dining spot puts the spotlight on an impressive burger menu. Flavorful burgers topped with savory onions and Havarti cheese, a bacon and mushroom combo, and a classic patty on a brioche bun are a few of the burger options you’ll find at this popular Bucks County restaurant. Accompany your burger of choice with a side order of double-fried signature seasoned fries with a sauce flight option for dipping that includes hot sauce aioli, sweet onion aioli, avocado salsa, and more.
Buttonwood Grill
The Buttonwood Grill in Peddler’s Village is known for its bountiful burger menu with options such as the Mediterranean burger with feta and tzatziki and the spicy inferno burger topped with habanero salsa, smoked tomato aioli, pepper jack, and fried jalapenos. Select the beef burger, made with chuck, brisket, and short rib, or substitute the beef offering with a black bean/feta/quinoa, turkey, salmon, or bison patty.
Bowman's Tavern
Bowman’s Tavern offers comfort food creations alongside an impressive drink menu and the burgers are standout offerings all their own. Bowman’s burgers consist of eight ounces of certified angus beef and come complete with a wide array of toppings, such as the smoked bacon and cheddar burger and a cajun seasoning and gorgonzola offering. Plus, any of the beef burgers can be substituted out for a turkey burger, chicken breast, or veggie burger.
Penn Taproom
Penn Taproom in Doylestown caters to the burger loving crowd with a roster of beef patty creations, including a truffle salt and rosemary seasoned beef burger topped with melted brie and a spicy option with jalapeno relish, chipotle ranch, smoked gouda, and bacon.
New Britain Inn
In addition to having a stellar burger menu all the time, the New Britain Inn offers weekly burger nights on Wednesday where diners can enjoy discounts on the price of burgers, plus take part in fun trivia night festivities. Tasty 100% angus sirloin burger options include a provolone-topped burger with fried onions and sautéed mushrooms and a Guinness beer infused burger with candied bacon, sharp cheddar, fried onions, and stout aioli.
Pretty Burger
At Pretty Burger in Yardley, burgers are the specialty. As the sister restaurant to Pretty Bird Coffee, this burger joint opens at 3:30 p.m. just in time for an ideal midday snack. Enjoy your favorite burger — single, double, or triple — with Swiss cheese, sauteed mushrooms, caramelized onions, and a number of other delicious toppings for the culinary combo you’ve been thinking about all day. Don’t forget to order up some hand-cut fries and a milkshake for the perfect meal.
Isaac Newton Food & Drink
The burger menu at Isaac Newton’s is sure to please burger aficionados with sandwich creations such as a goat cheese, arugula, and honey combination and a sweet and spicy thick cut bacon and pepper jack cheese offering. If you want all the toppings but don’t feel like the beef patty, order your burger with a turkey, chicken, or veggie patty instead.
Churchville Inn
The BYO burger at the Churchville Inn provides diners with the option to choose their favorite toppings. Add one or more tempting toppings to your half-pound black angus chuck, brisket, and short rib combo burger, including blue cheese crumbles, pepper jack, peppers, onions, and pork roll for a burger built to your liking.