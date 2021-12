From juicy single-patty burgers to double-stacked cheeseburgers layered with toppings, Philly restaurants offer something for every mood

In the city of cheesesteaks, restaurants all over town also offer another carnivore classic: the hamburger. Juicy, salty, and satisfying — sometimes nothing but a burger will do. And maybe fries. And a beer. Here are 18 burgers to try in Philly right now.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.