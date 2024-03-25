The Best Cambodian and Khmer Food in Philly

Peppered throughout Philadelphia, restaurants showcasing Cambodian and Khmer cuisine thrive, enlivening our diverse culinary culture. Our sizable population of Cambodian residents takes immense pride and appreciation in sharing their history, heritage, and food with locals and visitors alike. From Khmer BBQ and noodles to modern Cambodian-style stir-fry dishes, this list covers a plethora of Cambodian food offerings.
For all the latest Philly dining intel, subscribe to Eater Philly’s newsletter.Read More