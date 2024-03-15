The Best Charcuterie and Cheese Boards in Philly

Be it assembled with perfectly cured salamis and pepperonis, mild to bold creamy creations drizzled in honey, or a rich and flavorful pate that spreads effortlessly crusty sourdough, charcuterie and cheese experiences continue to leave their mark on Philly’s dining culture. Here, many local chefs and butchers dream up new styles and compositions for their menus, while others pay homage to the traditional serving and presentation styles of these beloved boards.

And whether you’re an avid charcuterie or cheese fan seeking spots with stellar offering or are just eager to explore the wide array of locally made, globally imported, or even vegan options in Philly, each of the spots on this list of restaurants, delis, and shops has a charcuterie and cheese experience with trying.