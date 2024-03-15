 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

The Best Philly Restaurants for Outdoor Dining in the Spring

The Essential Halal Restaurants of Philly

Essential Breakfast Spots of the Jersey Shore

More in Philadelphia See more maps
A charcuterie board with meats and cheese being served by a waitress. Bar Hygge

The Best Charcuterie and Cheese Boards in Philly

Impressive boards full of cured meats and out-of-this world cheese are making their mark on Philadelphia

by George Banks-Weston
View as Map
by George Banks-Weston
Bar Hygge

Be it assembled with perfectly cured salamis and pepperonis, mild to bold creamy creations drizzled in honey, or a rich and flavorful pate that spreads effortlessly crusty sourdough, charcuterie and cheese experiences continue to leave their mark on Philly’s dining culture. Here, many local chefs and butchers dream up new styles and compositions for their menus, while others pay homage to the traditional serving and presentation styles of these beloved boards.

And whether you’re an avid charcuterie or cheese fan seeking spots with stellar offering or are just eager to explore the wide array of locally made, globally imported, or even vegan options in Philly, each of the spots on this list of restaurants, delis, and shops has a charcuterie and cheese experience with trying.

Read More
Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process. If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Fishtown Social

Copy Link

This Fishtown wine bar and bottle shop’s small menu of snacks goes big when it comes to charcuterie and cheese boards, offering four options (traditional cheese, charcuterie, vegan cheese, and tinned fish). Enjoy while you sip on a glass of one of its wide-ranging and top quality selection of local and global wines.

1525 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125

Also featured in:

Tela's Market & Kitchen

Copy Link

An all-day brunch menu and stellar happy hour make this buzzing wine bar, cafe, and market in Fairmount a neighborhood gem. Its standard meat and cheese board is crafted with a rotating selection of cheeses that can change daily, with the option to add charcuterie for $5.

1833 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19130
(215) 235-0170
(215) 235-0170

Bar Hygge

Copy Link

At Bar Hygge, their boards are focused on incorporating local cheeses from across Pennsylvania and pairing unconventional meats and spreads (such as Benton’s Smokey Mountain Country ham and house smoked peach chutney) — creating an unforgettable charcuterie dining experience.

1720 Fairmount Ave (at 18th St), Philadelphia, PA 19130
(215) 765-2274
(215) 765-2274

Also featured in:

Cicala at the Divine Lorraine

Copy Link

One of the historic Divine Lorraine’s resident restaurants, Cicala, offers an antipasto menu that is a charcuterie lover’s dream come true. The option here is presented as a sizable and luxurious assortment of salumi (the Italian name for salted or cured meats) and cheese accompanied by an array of antipasti.

699 North Broad Street, PA 19123
(267) 886-9334
(267) 886-9334

Also featured in:

Di Bruno Bros.

Copy Link

This well-known family-owned Italian market has origins dating back to the 1930s, and today, it stands as a Philadelphia powerhouse with five locations across the city. Its offerings of fresh charcuterie and boards are extensive, including a wide array of local and imported cured meats and cheeses.

1730 Chestnut St (btwn S 17th & 18th St), Philadelphia, PA 19103
(215) 665-9220
(215) 665-9220

Also featured in:

Tria

Copy Link

Dive into a deep exploration of local and imported cheese at one of Tria’s two locations in the city. Its menu offers varied cheese board options, including one regularly curated by Philly’s famed cheesemonger Madame Fromage, as well as others made with award-winning Pennsylvania options or those imported from France or Spain.

123 S 18th St (Rittenhouse Sq.), Philadelphia, PA 19103
(215) 972-8742
(215) 972-8742

Parc

Copy Link

Take in lovely views of Rittenhouse Square Park at this elegant French bistro. Among its menu of hors d’oeuvres is one of the city’s most popular charcuterie offerings, combining pate champagne, duck rillette, and jambon de Bayonne.

227 S 18th St (at Locust St), Philadelphia, PA 19103
(215) 545-2262
(215) 545-2262

Also featured in:

Oloroso

Copy Link

Cured meat lovers will rejoice at Oloroso’s expansive selection of chorizos (with options like the chorizo pamplona made with pimento or the chorizo picante made with smoked paprika), jamón, sheep milk cheese (such as manchego), and more.

1121 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
(267) 324-3014
(267) 324-3014

Also featured in:

Forsythia

Copy Link

The charming restaurant in Old City is celebrated for its inventive takes on modern French cuisine. Its new happy hour menu features a charcuterie option that includes tete de moine (a pasteurized Swiss cheese), duck prosciutto, served alongside hibiscus jam and rye brioche bread.

233 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
(215) 644-9283
(215) 644-9283

Also featured in:

Royal Boucherie

Copy Link

Royal Boucherie prides itself on its delicious and out-of-the-box takes on European fare. The charcuterie boards and cheese plates here are outstanding, available in two sizes (small and large), and include an assortment of meats cured at the restaurant, rotating cheeses, seasonal accompaniments (like jams and fruit), and toasted bread.

52 S 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
(267) 606-6313
(267) 606-6313

Also featured in:

Amada

Copy Link

Jose Garces’s iconic restaurant is an institution when it comes to cheese boards and charcuterie with their culinary Spanish take on the beloved delicacy. Manchego paired with truffled lavender honey, Sobrassada sausage, duck confit paired alongside Ibérico Lardo and pickled mustard seed are some of th

217 Chestnut St (at S Bank St), Philadelphia, PA 19106
(215) 625-2450
(215) 625-2450

Also featured in:

Talula’s Daily

Copy Link

The sister cafe to the renowned Talula’s Garden is known for its satisfying salads, sandwiches, and pastries. Its charcuterie and cheese options are equally as scrumptious. Choose the “personal picnic” if you’re dining alone or a medium-sized board to share, each offering a rotating selection of meat and cheese.

208 West Washington Square, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19106
(215) 592-6555
(215) 592-6555

The Good King Tavern

Copy Link

This lively French gastropub is celebrated for its takes on classic European seafood and meat and potato dishes. The cheese board here leans into this comforting vibe, showcasing appealing cheeses like Nancy’s camembert, Jake’s gouda, and Birch Run blue cheese. If you’re looking for a special treat, add the Castelvetrano olives or escargot.

614 S 7th St (at Kater St), Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 625-3700
(215) 625-3700

Also featured in:

Barcelona Wine Bar Passyunk

Copy Link

Mix, match, and create a more personalized charcuterie experience at Barcelona Wine Bar. The menu includes a generous collection of cured meats (like chorizo piccante, jamon serrano, and speck) and cheese (like aged manchego and drunken goat) welcoming you to taste something new or stick to renditions of well-known favorites.

1709 East Passyunk Avenue, PA 19148
(215) 515-7900
(215) 515-7900

Also featured in:

Heavy Metal Sausage Co.

Copy Link

This specialty butcher and deli that sources ingredients from local farmers and product makers, has made quite a splash in its first year. It brings this community-based focus to its lunch menu with charcuterie and cheese boards that feature their specialty meats as well as cheeses that have all been sourced locally. The boards also include seasonal pickles, jam, and mustard.

1527 West Porter Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19145

More in Maps

© 2024 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Fishtown Social

1525 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125

This Fishtown wine bar and bottle shop’s small menu of snacks goes big when it comes to charcuterie and cheese boards, offering four options (traditional cheese, charcuterie, vegan cheese, and tinned fish). Enjoy while you sip on a glass of one of its wide-ranging and top quality selection of local and global wines.

1525 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125

Tela's Market & Kitchen

1833 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19130

An all-day brunch menu and stellar happy hour make this buzzing wine bar, cafe, and market in Fairmount a neighborhood gem. Its standard meat and cheese board is crafted with a rotating selection of cheeses that can change daily, with the option to add charcuterie for $5.

1833 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19130
(215) 235-0170
(215) 235-0170

Bar Hygge

1720 Fairmount Ave (at 18th St), Philadelphia, PA 19130

At Bar Hygge, their boards are focused on incorporating local cheeses from across Pennsylvania and pairing unconventional meats and spreads (such as Benton’s Smokey Mountain Country ham and house smoked peach chutney) — creating an unforgettable charcuterie dining experience.

1720 Fairmount Ave (at 18th St), Philadelphia, PA 19130
(215) 765-2274
(215) 765-2274

Cicala at the Divine Lorraine

699 North Broad Street, PA 19123

One of the historic Divine Lorraine’s resident restaurants, Cicala, offers an antipasto menu that is a charcuterie lover’s dream come true. The option here is presented as a sizable and luxurious assortment of salumi (the Italian name for salted or cured meats) and cheese accompanied by an array of antipasti.

699 North Broad Street, PA 19123
(267) 886-9334
(267) 886-9334

Di Bruno Bros.

1730 Chestnut St (btwn S 17th & 18th St), Philadelphia, PA 19103

This well-known family-owned Italian market has origins dating back to the 1930s, and today, it stands as a Philadelphia powerhouse with five locations across the city. Its offerings of fresh charcuterie and boards are extensive, including a wide array of local and imported cured meats and cheeses.

1730 Chestnut St (btwn S 17th & 18th St), Philadelphia, PA 19103
(215) 665-9220
(215) 665-9220

Tria

123 S 18th St (Rittenhouse Sq.), Philadelphia, PA 19103

Dive into a deep exploration of local and imported cheese at one of Tria’s two locations in the city. Its menu offers varied cheese board options, including one regularly curated by Philly’s famed cheesemonger Madame Fromage, as well as others made with award-winning Pennsylvania options or those imported from France or Spain.

123 S 18th St (Rittenhouse Sq.), Philadelphia, PA 19103
(215) 972-8742
(215) 972-8742

Parc

227 S 18th St (at Locust St), Philadelphia, PA 19103

Take in lovely views of Rittenhouse Square Park at this elegant French bistro. Among its menu of hors d’oeuvres is one of the city’s most popular charcuterie offerings, combining pate champagne, duck rillette, and jambon de Bayonne.

227 S 18th St (at Locust St), Philadelphia, PA 19103
(215) 545-2262
(215) 545-2262

Oloroso

1121 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Cured meat lovers will rejoice at Oloroso’s expansive selection of chorizos (with options like the chorizo pamplona made with pimento or the chorizo picante made with smoked paprika), jamón, sheep milk cheese (such as manchego), and more.

1121 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
(267) 324-3014
(267) 324-3014

Forsythia

233 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19106

The charming restaurant in Old City is celebrated for its inventive takes on modern French cuisine. Its new happy hour menu features a charcuterie option that includes tete de moine (a pasteurized Swiss cheese), duck prosciutto, served alongside hibiscus jam and rye brioche bread.

233 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
(215) 644-9283
(215) 644-9283

Royal Boucherie

52 S 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19106

Royal Boucherie prides itself on its delicious and out-of-the-box takes on European fare. The charcuterie boards and cheese plates here are outstanding, available in two sizes (small and large), and include an assortment of meats cured at the restaurant, rotating cheeses, seasonal accompaniments (like jams and fruit), and toasted bread.

52 S 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
(267) 606-6313
(267) 606-6313

Amada

217 Chestnut St (at S Bank St), Philadelphia, PA 19106

Jose Garces’s iconic restaurant is an institution when it comes to cheese boards and charcuterie with their culinary Spanish take on the beloved delicacy. Manchego paired with truffled lavender honey, Sobrassada sausage, duck confit paired alongside Ibérico Lardo and pickled mustard seed are some of th

217 Chestnut St (at S Bank St), Philadelphia, PA 19106
(215) 625-2450
(215) 625-2450

Talula’s Daily

208 West Washington Square, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19106

The sister cafe to the renowned Talula’s Garden is known for its satisfying salads, sandwiches, and pastries. Its charcuterie and cheese options are equally as scrumptious. Choose the “personal picnic” if you’re dining alone or a medium-sized board to share, each offering a rotating selection of meat and cheese.

208 West Washington Square, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19106
(215) 592-6555
(215) 592-6555

The Good King Tavern

614 S 7th St (at Kater St), Philadelphia, PA 19147

This lively French gastropub is celebrated for its takes on classic European seafood and meat and potato dishes. The cheese board here leans into this comforting vibe, showcasing appealing cheeses like Nancy’s camembert, Jake’s gouda, and Birch Run blue cheese. If you’re looking for a special treat, add the Castelvetrano olives or escargot.

614 S 7th St (at Kater St), Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 625-3700
(215) 625-3700

Barcelona Wine Bar Passyunk

1709 East Passyunk Avenue, PA 19148

Mix, match, and create a more personalized charcuterie experience at Barcelona Wine Bar. The menu includes a generous collection of cured meats (like chorizo piccante, jamon serrano, and speck) and cheese (like aged manchego and drunken goat) welcoming you to taste something new or stick to renditions of well-known favorites.

1709 East Passyunk Avenue, PA 19148
(215) 515-7900
(215) 515-7900

Heavy Metal Sausage Co.

1527 West Porter Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19145

This specialty butcher and deli that sources ingredients from local farmers and product makers, has made quite a splash in its first year. It brings this community-based focus to its lunch menu with charcuterie and cheese boards that feature their specialty meats as well as cheeses that have all been sourced locally. The boards also include seasonal pickles, jam, and mustard.

1527 West Porter Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19145

Related Maps