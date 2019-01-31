Where to Order Wings in Philly

Philly is a sports-watching and wing-eating kind of town. Chicken wings of all stripes — buffalo, hot, rotisserie, barbecued, fried, Korean, even vegan — are easy to find throughout the city. A local sports radio station even hosted one of the country’s most notorious wing-eating contests for 26 years. Fortunately for Philly’s reputation, the debauchery that is Wing Bowl is no more — but the love of chicken wings will never die. No list of a reasonable length could accommodate every great wing in town, but this one includes a variety of styles and favorites.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.