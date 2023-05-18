 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Roast ducks hanging from a metal rack.
Roast ducks.
Henry Chow/Sang Kee Peking Duck House

Philly’s Sensational Chinese Restaurants

Track down crackly roast duck, spicy Sichuan noodle bowls, sticky rice burritos, and endless dim sum dumplings in Chinatown and beyond

by Diana Lu
Roast ducks.
| Henry Chow/Sang Kee Peking Duck House
by Diana Lu

While Chinatown in Center City remains an easy place to find incredible Chinese food in Philly, many restaurants, markets, and shopping plazas have opened elsewhere to meet the needs of the growing Chinese communities in Northeast, West, and South Philadelphia. This means diners throughout the city have their pick of regional cuisines, cozy establishments as well as grand banquet halls, and abundant vegetarian dishes in addition to meaty options like cumin lamb, bone-in barbecue, and rich noodle soups. Find all of this and more at Philly’s top Chinese restaurants.

Morning Star Pastries

Don’t sleep on Morning Star Pastries, a newcomer to Bustleton Avenue in Northeast Philly. This no-frills shop sells more than just pastries — early hits include steamed rice rolls dressed in sweet soy sauce, chow fun, and Hong Kong wonton soup.

6918 Bustleton Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19149
(267) 407-7339
(267) 407-7339

China Gourmet

Salina Ko and her husband, chef Ming Feng, run one of the largest Chinese restaurants in the city (not many others boast hundreds of parking spots), serving the growing Chinese community in Northeast Philly’s Mayfair neighborhood. A banquet hall, wedding venue, and karaoke spot in the evenings, China Gourmet lets diners pick their seafood from tanks and take in an immersive dim sum experience. Come with a party of at least six to maximize your sampling potential from carts including meat-and-peanut dumplings, deep-fried pork and mashed taro puffs, and jiggly, sweet black sesame rolls.

2842 St Vincent St, Philadelphia, PA 19149
(215) 941-1898
(215) 941-1898

Chengdu Famous Food

Co-owned by Sichuan native and Drexel graduate Mark Rao, this hip and modern Sichuan spot in Powelton Village has laid-back vibes with a cheery, playful panda mural by Chinese artist Chenlin Cai. Executive chef Jack Xue (formerly of Jane G’s) trained in Chengdu in the 1970s; here, he spoils diners with crispy, gooey twice-cooked trotters doused in leeks and fermented broad beans, sour and spicy beef soup with glassy noodles and pickled mustard greens, cumin Mongolian lamb, and diced, baked chicken thighs loaded with celery and peppers.

3635 Lancaster Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19104
(215) 386-1088
(215) 386-1088

Sang Kee Peking Duck House

Since 1980, diners have flocked from all corners of Greater Philly to Sang Kee Peking Duck House. It’s the city’s original and still best source for roast duck, including fileted Beijing duck (also called Peking duck, as it is here) and bone-in Hong Kong-style duck. No one else can match the crispy skin and juicy meat from this Chinatown classic owned by Michael and Diane Chow and managed by their son Henry. You’ll also find excellent Cantonese noodle soup, extravagant seafood dishes, bone-in roast pork, and braised beef at sibling locations Sang Kee Asian Bistro in Wynnewood and Sang Kee Noodle House, which offers a sizable banquet space complete with chandeliers inside the University City Sheraton Hotel.

238 N 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
(215) 925-7532
(215) 925-7532

Spice C

With one location in Philly’s Chinatown and another in South Carolina, Spice C specializes in chewy noodles pulled and shaved by hand. Order the Bomb soup with spicy Sichuan broth and add pickled cabbage to balance the bowl’s tender assortment of sliced beef, tripe, brisket, and tendon.

131 N 10th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
(215) 923-2222
(215) 923-2222

Heung Fa Chun Sweet House

This small, unassuming takeout spot in Chinatown offers fresh soy milk (plain or sweetened), silken tofu in ginger syrup, and sweet black sesame paste soup. Heung Fa Chun Sweet House also sells sticky rice galore: individual servings loaded with sweet lap cheung and mushrooms, saran-wrapped rice burritos filled with pork floss, and banana leaf-wrapped zhongzi advertised as Asian tamales and based on Hong Kong, Taiwanese, and Shanghai styles, stuffed with mushrooms, peanuts, cured pork belly, and salted egg yolk. If you still haven’t had enough, cross the street for more treats from sibling Asia Bakery.

112 N 10th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
(215) 238-8968
(215) 238-8968

Su Xing House

One of Philly’s few remaining vestiges of Kosher vegan and vegetarian Chinese food, Su Xing House stands tall in Rittenhouse when other stalwarts like New Harmony and Cherry Street have shuttered their doors. Delight in all the different preparations of mushrooms (braised, sauced, in hot pots) and anything involving taro, and go big with Under the Sea, a glorious fried whole “fish” covered in a sweet and tangy sauce. Founders Nancy Lin and Yi Wu sold the restaurant to a friend in 2018 and their kids opened Unit Su Vege, another great spot for Kosher vegetarian Chinese cuisine by the Art Museum.

1508 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA 19102
(215) 564-1419
(215) 564-1419

Grand Palace Restaurant

The closure of extravagant Chinese banquet halls across the country signals a dying era, yet the 2022 opening of Grand Palace in South Philly bucks the trend. Anchoring the bustling New World Plaza in Little Saigon, Grand Palace’s pink tablecloths and red-covered seats make this a festive multi-room venue for weddings and parties, while carts full of stir-fried clams in umami-rich black bean sauce, steamed dumplings, glazed vegetables stuffed with seafood, and custardy tarts make it a staple for weekend dim sum. And if you ask your server nicely, you might even be able to order chef Johnny Akiong’s off-menu specialty, fried whole lobster.

600 Washington Ave #3B, Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 645-0079
(215) 645-0079

Dodo Bakery

Husband and wife Jack and Cherry Wong opened this adorable, sky-blue bakery on Oregon Avenue in South Philly in 2021. Dodo Bakery bombards the senses with Hong Kong-style pastries such as crunchy sugar-topped pineapple buns, bruleed Portuguese egg tarts, crispy red bean cakes, and mini chicken pies with glossy, hatch-marked puff pastry crusts. Keep an eye out for the durian mooncake during the Mid-Autumn Festival. 

2653 S 11th St, Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 820-9804
(215) 820-9804

Related Maps