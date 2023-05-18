Philly’s Sensational Chinese Restaurants

One of Philly’s few remaining vestiges of Kosher vegan and vegetarian Chinese food, Su Xing House stands tall in Rittenhouse when other stalwarts like New Harmony and Cherry Street have shuttered their doors. Delight in all the different preparations of mushrooms (braised, sauced, in hot pots) and anything involving taro, and go big with Under the Sea, a glorious fried whole “fish” covered in a sweet and tangy sauce. Founders Nancy Lin and Yi Wu sold the restaurant to a friend in 2018 and their kids opened Unit Su Vege, another great spot for Kosher vegetarian Chinese cuisine by the Art Museum.