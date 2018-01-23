The Top Spots in Philly for a Great Cup of Coffee

As the country’s coffee culture evolves, so do the number of spots to enjoy a great cup of java in Philadelphia. The city has seen an explosion of third wave coffee, where sustainable ethos, single origin sourcing, and attention to detail in the cup translates to a whole new world of caffeinating. Cafes embracing that ethos take their brews seriously, not unlike sommeliers with wine. A number of new coffee shops have opened during the pandemic, giving Philadelphians even more to love about the city’s coffee scene. Here are the decidedly excellent spots to drink coffee right now.