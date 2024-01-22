While dining out in a city with a food scene as energetic and as expansive as Philly is an adventure, getting hands-on in the kitchen can also be fulfilling. This experience can be even more rewarding when taught by an expert, who can introduce you to new techniques, ingredients, and types of cuisines. If you desire to try your hand at pasta making, uncover the components that make a perfect gin cocktail, or want to venture into baking beautiful pastries, then you have to check out the wide-ranging culinary experiences Philly has to offer.Read More
The Best Culinary Experiences in Philadelphia
Get hands-on exposure shucking oysters, blending wine, baking beautiful pastries and more
Fishtown Seafood
This seafood-centric shop celebrated its third anniversary in 2023, and offers some of the freshest and most sustainable fish and seafood in the area. Here they host an oyster shucking workshop (a skill that will come in handy if you want to take advantage of “One Buck, Youse Shuck” Fridays), as well as the occasional special event.
Philadelphia Distilling
A gorgeous industrial space, unparalleled cocktails, and delectable bites keep folks coming back to Philadelphia Distilling, so it may come as no surprise that its roster of classes is also outstanding. Visit their website to view the current offerings, including courses led by expert bartenders like Cocktails 101, where you learn the basics of making a stellar cocktail. You can also sign up for a full distillery tour to learn about the gin-making process and the nuances that make the spirits here so special.
Hudson Table
Hudson Table offers one of the most expansive lists of cooking workshops and live demonstrations in the city. Its website showcases its full catalog of offerings representing a range of dietary types and cultures (like Vegan Thai or Spanish Surf and Turf) as well as options for all ages (they even offer a cooking summer camp series for kids from ages 7 to 14).
The Twisted Tail
While Twisted Tail is one of the best spots to taste whiskey in the city, they also host local beer tasting, cocktail making, and guided whiskey education events. Learn more about these experiences on its website, or you can reach out directly to plan a private course for a group that can be paired with food.
Old City Kitchen
An eclectic lineup of diverse chefs lead the score of weekly cooking classes at Old City Kitchen. Whether you’re looking to host an unforgettable birthday experience, plan a special date night, or get your kids some skills in the kitchen there is something for you to try out here.
High Street
High Street’s bakery is unrivaled when it comes to pastries and baked goods, which makes it a no-brainer that they offer hands-on pastry-making classes as well as special events. Baking-centric classes happen on the second Sunday of each month, each one focusing on making one of its infamous pastries. Another option is its weekly pizza-making class held on Mondays.
Vamo Coffee Roasters
This specialty coffee roaster offers workshops where you can uncover the complexities of roasting your own coffee beans, learn the components of a stellar cup of joe, and unleash your creativity pouring latte art.
Philly Cheese School
Cheese lovers looking to expand their palates and knowledge can rejoice because Philly Cheese School has them covered. With a wide array of rotating monthly offerings, you can explore courses that delve deeper than just the basics, venturing into workshops that pair cheese with wine, cookies, and even potato chips.
La Cucina at the Market
At La Cucina at the Market, you can collaborate with your friends, colleagues (or strangers who share your love of cooking) while you learn how to make pasta and gnocchi from scratch, develop luscious Mediterranean-style seafood dishes, and even brunch favorites like french toast and ricotta bakes.
Pizzeria Vetri
With multiple locations, Pizzeria Vetri is a Philly institution serving up feel-good pizza made with the freshest ingredients and loaded with flavor. If you want to get in on the pizza-making action, grab tickets to Pizza After Dark, its adults-only workshop where you get to imagine and create your very own pie from dough to toppings. But don’t let the fun stop at pizza; they also offer a limoncello workshop where you learn how to make and get to taste this beloved Italian spirit.
Also featured in:
Homemade by Bruno
Janine Bruno, a skilled pastaia (the Italian word for pasta maker and seller), leads pasta-making and tasting courses in South Philadelphia. Classes are scheduled multiple evenings each week, where attendees explore Italian history and heritage while learning how to make up to five different types of pasta by hand.
Culinary Literacy Center at Free Library Philadelphia
For free cooking events and workshops rooted in cultural exploration, look no further than the Culinary Literary Center at the Free Library of Philadelphia. Its calendar features monthly events with food tastings, talks with cookbook authors, interactive demonstrations (past classes included plantain making and cake decorating), and education on the deep and colorful histories and preparations of some of your favorite foods.
Jezabel’s Cafe
Jezabel Careaga brings her deep knowledge and shares the strong traditions of her Northwest Argentinian upbringing through her workshops at her cafe and bakery in West Philly. With her at the helm, you can get hands-on in making everything from empanadas to alfajores.
Jake's and Cooper's Wine Bar
This Manayunk wine bar and shop kicked off its Thursday night “Wine School” in 2023, where you get to sample five wines exclusive to its store and purchase food à la carte while you sip.
Vino Bambino
Opportunities for wine tasting may seem abundant, but have you ever thought about creating your own wine blend? Located in Broomall, Vino Bambino Winery hosts monthly wine blending experiences where participants can learn and explore seven different wines and then craft a bottle of their own distinctive blend. Each course includes complimentary charcuterie and a free bottle of their creation with a custom label (available after it ages for 9 months).