 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

The Most Exciting Caribbean Restaurants in Philly

Top Philly Restaurants Observing Rosh Hashanah

15 Essential Philadelphia Breweries

More in Philadelphia See more maps
A dark-brown cocktail served in a glass with a orange peel on a bar table,
Assassin’s Handbook at Friday Saturday Sunday.
Friday Saturday Sunday.

The 15 Best Damn Cocktails in Philly

From experimental martinis to crowd-pleasing punches, here’s the exceptional libations worth sipping

by Ernest Owens
View as Map
Assassin’s Handbook at Friday Saturday Sunday.
| Friday Saturday Sunday.
by Ernest Owens

Strict alcohol bars haven’t been able to stop Philadelphia from making some of the most remarkable cocktails in the region. The city’s cocktail scene has been revitalized by award-winning bartenders who are bringing their A-game in restaurants both grand and chill. From Negronis being served with a twist to bold margaritas that are abundant in flavor — there’s something for everyone thanks to the creative imagination of our restaurants and bars. Here’s a map of 15 stand-out cocktails that you must sip immediately.

Read More
If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

The Last Straw at Martha

Copy Link

Any variation of a Negroni is remarkable at Martha — but this inventive take is outstanding. Their cosmic combination of gin, smoked strawberry, campari, and balsamic tasted like the entire season in a glass (with no regrets).

2113 E York St, Philadelphia, PA 19125
(215) 867-8881
(215) 867-8881

Also featured in:

Any Type of Spritz at Middle Child Clubhouse

Copy Link

Nobody can serve a spritz in Philly right now like Middle Child Clubhouse. Whether it’s a fun boozy orange wine spritz or refreshing blueberry spritz, this charming hot spot has made one of the most predictable tasting cocktails a pleasant surprise.

1232 N Front St, Philadelphia, PA 19122
(267) 858-4325
(267) 858-4325

Also featured in:

Shibari at R&D Cocktail Bar

Copy Link

There’s a lot of tropical drinks out there, but this one is a superstar. Made with vodka, red aperitivo, passion fruit, pineapple, vanilla, molasses — it’s undeniably paradise in a glass and a testament to the consistent hit-making cocktails only R&D can produce.

1206 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125

Also featured in:

Pennsylvania Punch at Philadelphia Distilling

Copy Link

The Pennsylvania Punch should be a required beverage for any cocktail enthusiast in Philly. It’s a simple concoction (lemon juice, orange juice, honey syrup and Aperol), but the inclusion of the citrus-forward Bluecoat American Dry Gin takes it to infinity and beyond.

25 E Allen St, Philadelphia, PA 19123
(215) 671-0346
(215) 671-0346
A citrus cocktail served in a large wine glass with a orange peel.
Pennsylvania Punch at Philadelphia Distilling.
Philadelphia Distilling.

Also featured in:

Secret Knock at Bank & Bourbon

Copy Link

Contrary to popular belief, the most dazzling cocktail at Bank & Bourbon isn’t their notable neat, whiskey-forward cocktails — but a punch that creatively includes house-aged whiskey, green tea, lemon, and clarified milk. Perhaps that’s the “secret” behind the cocktail — one that defies the perceptions of its bar.

1200 Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
(215) 231-7300
(215) 231-7300

Also featured in:

The Broken Arrow at The Love.

Copy Link

Despite its name, there’s nothing broken about this festive remix on the classic margarita. Leaning into the ingredients of spiced salt, agave, and prickly pear purée — The Love is intentional on making this an unforgettable cocktail.

130 S 18th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
(215) 433-1555
(215) 433-1555

Also featured in:

Whisper on the Wind at a.bar

Copy Link

There’s countless martinis in Philly that’s worthy of praise, but a.bar has created one that’s hard to compete with. The Whisper on the Wind isn’t a loud boozy martini, but one that’s as light and effortless as the floral and “clean bitterness” flavors that makes it stand out.

1737 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Also featured in:

Assassin’s Handbook at Friday Saturday Sunday

Copy Link

This award-winning cocktail should be in the hall of fame of Philly cocktails for its unapologetically bold embrace of spice, liquor, and aroma. Cognac, Jamaican rum, averna, amaro, and mulled wine, with a dash of habanero tincture makes this a drink one that’s not for the meek — but a true rollercoaster ride for the senses.

261 S 21st St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
(215) 546-4232
(215) 546-4232

Also featured in:

What’s the Dilly-O at Royal Boucherie

Copy Link

Nowadays, it’s hard to find a creative martini that’s not too subtle or robust. Royal Boucherie keeps it cute, fun, and refreshing with this twist on the classic martini that comforts with cucumber and dill infused gin, carpano dry vermouth, and honey.

52 S 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
(267) 606-6313
(267) 606-6313

Also featured in:

Booker’s Punch at Booker's Restaurant & Bar

Copy Link

This is the fruity/boozy punch that’s the correct answer to when one requests a drink that’s “sweet, but strong.” With several fresh juices and a generous pour of Hennessy — it’s the party starter for happy hour, brunch, dinner (or anytime to simply wind down).

5021 Baltimore Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19143
(215) 883-0960
(215) 883-0960

Also featured in:

London Fog Sour at The Olde Bar

Copy Link

The sour of all sours, the London Fog Sour succeeds in reimagining a classic cocktail without overdoing it. This impressive combination of black pepper infused vodka, earl grey simple syrup, egg white, and lavender bitters is a crowd-pleaser for a reason.

125 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
(215) 253-3777
(215) 253-3777

Also featured in:

Por Dio at Rex at the Royal

Copy Link

This unlikely concoction of blanco tequila, galliano, carrot, turmeric, lime succeeds at tasting herbal and intoxicating. It’s a great cocktail that will have you thinking its both a vibrant tonic and a jazzy libation at the same time.

1524 South St, Philadelphia, PA 19146
(267) 319-1366
(267) 319-1366

Also featured in:

Champagne Pop at The Twisted Tail

Copy Link

There’s a lot of places that ruin a concept like this — hyping-up corny frozen treats that are more sugary than spirit-forward. But the Twisted Tail nails it with this tasty fresh fruit popsicle that pairs well with their selection of sparking wine. It’s adult fun in a coup glass without all the fuss.

509 S 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 558-2471
(215) 558-2471

Also featured in:

Margaritas at El Mezcal Cantina

Copy Link

It’s hard to nail down one specific margarita that’s worth drinking at El Mezcal Catina — so the answer is any single one of them. Shaken, stirred, or frozen — tequila or mezcal — made with freshly squeezed juices from strawberry, watermelon, cucumber, mango-pineapple of guava — there’s plenty of remarkable options to choose from for the undecided (or greedy).

1260 Point Breeze Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19146
(267) 534-5933
(267) 534-5933

Also featured in:

Expresso Martini at Messina Social Club

Copy Link

Meet the ultimate Philly expresso martini, emphasis on Philly. With ingredients like amaro sibona, genepy, Rival Bros cold brew, and sorghum syrup — you won’t deny why this is the clear winner out of the rest in our town.

1533 S 10th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
(267) 928-4152
(267) 928-4152

Also featured in:

More in Maps

© 2023 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

The Last Straw at Martha

2113 E York St, Philadelphia, PA 19125

Any variation of a Negroni is remarkable at Martha — but this inventive take is outstanding. Their cosmic combination of gin, smoked strawberry, campari, and balsamic tasted like the entire season in a glass (with no regrets).

2113 E York St, Philadelphia, PA 19125
(215) 867-8881
(215) 867-8881

Any Type of Spritz at Middle Child Clubhouse

1232 N Front St, Philadelphia, PA 19122

Nobody can serve a spritz in Philly right now like Middle Child Clubhouse. Whether it’s a fun boozy orange wine spritz or refreshing blueberry spritz, this charming hot spot has made one of the most predictable tasting cocktails a pleasant surprise.

1232 N Front St, Philadelphia, PA 19122
(267) 858-4325
(267) 858-4325

Shibari at R&D Cocktail Bar

1206 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125

There’s a lot of tropical drinks out there, but this one is a superstar. Made with vodka, red aperitivo, passion fruit, pineapple, vanilla, molasses — it’s undeniably paradise in a glass and a testament to the consistent hit-making cocktails only R&D can produce.

1206 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125

Pennsylvania Punch at Philadelphia Distilling

25 E Allen St, Philadelphia, PA 19123

The Pennsylvania Punch should be a required beverage for any cocktail enthusiast in Philly. It’s a simple concoction (lemon juice, orange juice, honey syrup and Aperol), but the inclusion of the citrus-forward Bluecoat American Dry Gin takes it to infinity and beyond.

25 E Allen St, Philadelphia, PA 19123
(215) 671-0346
(215) 671-0346
A citrus cocktail served in a large wine glass with a orange peel.
Pennsylvania Punch at Philadelphia Distilling.
Philadelphia Distilling.

Secret Knock at Bank & Bourbon

1200 Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Contrary to popular belief, the most dazzling cocktail at Bank & Bourbon isn’t their notable neat, whiskey-forward cocktails — but a punch that creatively includes house-aged whiskey, green tea, lemon, and clarified milk. Perhaps that’s the “secret” behind the cocktail — one that defies the perceptions of its bar.

1200 Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
(215) 231-7300
(215) 231-7300

The Broken Arrow at The Love.

130 S 18th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Despite its name, there’s nothing broken about this festive remix on the classic margarita. Leaning into the ingredients of spiced salt, agave, and prickly pear purée — The Love is intentional on making this an unforgettable cocktail.

130 S 18th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
(215) 433-1555
(215) 433-1555

Whisper on the Wind at a.bar

1737 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

There’s countless martinis in Philly that’s worthy of praise, but a.bar has created one that’s hard to compete with. The Whisper on the Wind isn’t a loud boozy martini, but one that’s as light and effortless as the floral and “clean bitterness” flavors that makes it stand out.

1737 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Assassin’s Handbook at Friday Saturday Sunday

261 S 21st St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

This award-winning cocktail should be in the hall of fame of Philly cocktails for its unapologetically bold embrace of spice, liquor, and aroma. Cognac, Jamaican rum, averna, amaro, and mulled wine, with a dash of habanero tincture makes this a drink one that’s not for the meek — but a true rollercoaster ride for the senses.

261 S 21st St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
(215) 546-4232
(215) 546-4232

What’s the Dilly-O at Royal Boucherie

52 S 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19106

Nowadays, it’s hard to find a creative martini that’s not too subtle or robust. Royal Boucherie keeps it cute, fun, and refreshing with this twist on the classic martini that comforts with cucumber and dill infused gin, carpano dry vermouth, and honey.

52 S 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
(267) 606-6313
(267) 606-6313

Booker’s Punch at Booker's Restaurant & Bar

5021 Baltimore Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19143

This is the fruity/boozy punch that’s the correct answer to when one requests a drink that’s “sweet, but strong.” With several fresh juices and a generous pour of Hennessy — it’s the party starter for happy hour, brunch, dinner (or anytime to simply wind down).

5021 Baltimore Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19143
(215) 883-0960
(215) 883-0960

London Fog Sour at The Olde Bar

125 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19106

The sour of all sours, the London Fog Sour succeeds in reimagining a classic cocktail without overdoing it. This impressive combination of black pepper infused vodka, earl grey simple syrup, egg white, and lavender bitters is a crowd-pleaser for a reason.

125 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
(215) 253-3777
(215) 253-3777

Por Dio at Rex at the Royal

1524 South St, Philadelphia, PA 19146

This unlikely concoction of blanco tequila, galliano, carrot, turmeric, lime succeeds at tasting herbal and intoxicating. It’s a great cocktail that will have you thinking its both a vibrant tonic and a jazzy libation at the same time.

1524 South St, Philadelphia, PA 19146
(267) 319-1366
(267) 319-1366

Champagne Pop at The Twisted Tail

509 S 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19147

There’s a lot of places that ruin a concept like this — hyping-up corny frozen treats that are more sugary than spirit-forward. But the Twisted Tail nails it with this tasty fresh fruit popsicle that pairs well with their selection of sparking wine. It’s adult fun in a coup glass without all the fuss.

509 S 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 558-2471
(215) 558-2471

Margaritas at El Mezcal Cantina

1260 Point Breeze Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19146

It’s hard to nail down one specific margarita that’s worth drinking at El Mezcal Catina — so the answer is any single one of them. Shaken, stirred, or frozen — tequila or mezcal — made with freshly squeezed juices from strawberry, watermelon, cucumber, mango-pineapple of guava — there’s plenty of remarkable options to choose from for the undecided (or greedy).

1260 Point Breeze Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19146
(267) 534-5933
(267) 534-5933

Expresso Martini at Messina Social Club

1533 S 10th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147

Meet the ultimate Philly expresso martini, emphasis on Philly. With ingredients like amaro sibona, genepy, Rival Bros cold brew, and sorghum syrup — you won’t deny why this is the clear winner out of the rest in our town.

1533 S 10th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
(267) 928-4152
(267) 928-4152

Related Maps