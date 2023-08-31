Strict alcohol bars haven’t been able to stop Philadelphia from making some of the most remarkable cocktails in the region. The city’s cocktail scene has been revitalized by award-winning bartenders who are bringing their A-game in restaurants both grand and chill. From Negronis being served with a twist to bold margaritas that are abundant in flavor — there’s something for everyone thanks to the creative imagination of our restaurants and bars. Here’s a map of 15 stand-out cocktails that you must sip immediately.Read More
The 15 Best Damn Cocktails in Philly
From experimental martinis to crowd-pleasing punches, here’s the exceptional libations worth sipping
The Last Straw at Martha
Any variation of a Negroni is remarkable at Martha — but this inventive take is outstanding. Their cosmic combination of gin, smoked strawberry, campari, and balsamic tasted like the entire season in a glass (with no regrets).
Any Type of Spritz at Middle Child Clubhouse
Nobody can serve a spritz in Philly right now like Middle Child Clubhouse. Whether it’s a fun boozy orange wine spritz or refreshing blueberry spritz, this charming hot spot has made one of the most predictable tasting cocktails a pleasant surprise.
Shibari at R&D Cocktail Bar
There’s a lot of tropical drinks out there, but this one is a superstar. Made with vodka, red aperitivo, passion fruit, pineapple, vanilla, molasses — it’s undeniably paradise in a glass and a testament to the consistent hit-making cocktails only R&D can produce.
Pennsylvania Punch at Philadelphia Distilling
The Pennsylvania Punch should be a required beverage for any cocktail enthusiast in Philly. It’s a simple concoction (lemon juice, orange juice, honey syrup and Aperol), but the inclusion of the citrus-forward Bluecoat American Dry Gin takes it to infinity and beyond.
Secret Knock at Bank & Bourbon
Contrary to popular belief, the most dazzling cocktail at Bank & Bourbon isn’t their notable neat, whiskey-forward cocktails — but a punch that creatively includes house-aged whiskey, green tea, lemon, and clarified milk. Perhaps that’s the “secret” behind the cocktail — one that defies the perceptions of its bar.
The Broken Arrow at The Love.
Despite its name, there’s nothing broken about this festive remix on the classic margarita. Leaning into the ingredients of spiced salt, agave, and prickly pear purée — The Love is intentional on making this an unforgettable cocktail.
Whisper on the Wind at a.bar
There’s countless martinis in Philly that’s worthy of praise, but a.bar has created one that’s hard to compete with. The Whisper on the Wind isn’t a loud boozy martini, but one that’s as light and effortless as the floral and “clean bitterness” flavors that makes it stand out.
Assassin’s Handbook at Friday Saturday Sunday
This award-winning cocktail should be in the hall of fame of Philly cocktails for its unapologetically bold embrace of spice, liquor, and aroma. Cognac, Jamaican rum, averna, amaro, and mulled wine, with a dash of habanero tincture makes this a drink one that’s not for the meek — but a true rollercoaster ride for the senses.
What’s the Dilly-O at Royal Boucherie
Nowadays, it’s hard to find a creative martini that’s not too subtle or robust. Royal Boucherie keeps it cute, fun, and refreshing with this twist on the classic martini that comforts with cucumber and dill infused gin, carpano dry vermouth, and honey.
Booker’s Punch at Booker's Restaurant & Bar
This is the fruity/boozy punch that’s the correct answer to when one requests a drink that’s “sweet, but strong.” With several fresh juices and a generous pour of Hennessy — it’s the party starter for happy hour, brunch, dinner (or anytime to simply wind down).
London Fog Sour at The Olde Bar
The sour of all sours, the London Fog Sour succeeds in reimagining a classic cocktail without overdoing it. This impressive combination of black pepper infused vodka, earl grey simple syrup, egg white, and lavender bitters is a crowd-pleaser for a reason.
Por Dio at Rex at the Royal
This unlikely concoction of blanco tequila, galliano, carrot, turmeric, lime succeeds at tasting herbal and intoxicating. It’s a great cocktail that will have you thinking its both a vibrant tonic and a jazzy libation at the same time.
Champagne Pop at The Twisted Tail
There’s a lot of places that ruin a concept like this — hyping-up corny frozen treats that are more sugary than spirit-forward. But the Twisted Tail nails it with this tasty fresh fruit popsicle that pairs well with their selection of sparking wine. It’s adult fun in a coup glass without all the fuss.
Margaritas at El Mezcal Cantina
It’s hard to nail down one specific margarita that’s worth drinking at El Mezcal Catina — so the answer is any single one of them. Shaken, stirred, or frozen — tequila or mezcal — made with freshly squeezed juices from strawberry, watermelon, cucumber, mango-pineapple of guava — there’s plenty of remarkable options to choose from for the undecided (or greedy).
Expresso Martini at Messina Social Club
Meet the ultimate Philly expresso martini, emphasis on Philly. With ingredients like amaro sibona, genepy, Rival Bros cold brew, and sorghum syrup — you won’t deny why this is the clear winner out of the rest in our town.