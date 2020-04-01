 clock menu more-arrow no yes
four bottles of colorful alcohol on granite
Cordials from Art in the Age
Quaker City Mercantile

Where to Find Philly’s Finest Local Distilleries and Spirits

When you’re tired of breweries and are looking for something a little stronger, these Philly distilleries have you covered

by Caroline Coral and Dayna Evans Updated
Cordials from Art in the Age
| Quaker City Mercantile
In Philly, you can’t throw a stone without hitting a brewery, and the wine bar scene continues to grow, but those in-the-know get just as excited about Philly’s excellent distilleries as they do beer and wine. Local liquors like gin, whiskey, and rum are available for purchase from many of the distilleries around the region, and tasting rooms mean you can try a cocktail before taking bottles home. Stocking up on handcrafted gin and whiskey means the people of Philadelphia can drink well while supporting local businesses.

The one catch: It can be easier to find inexpensive alcohol at the state stores, so expect to pay a bit more when going local.

In need of a bottle of wine? Find those options here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Palmer Distilling Co

376 Shurs Ln
Philadelphia, PA 19128
In Roxborough, Palmer Distilling Co. offers its signature gin bottles for purchase on-site and online, with free delivery for cases of six or more bottles in the Philadelphia area. Stop by the tasting room on Saturdays from 1 to 5 p.m. for a taste of Palmer’s Liberty Gin recipe.

2. strivers' row distillery

3401 I St Unit 306
Philadelphia, PA 19134
Strivers’ Row Distillery doesn’t have a destination for you to visit — yet — to taste the beverages brewed by Francisco Garcia, a former civic employee for the city of Philadelphia, but the varieties of whiskey are available to purchase at events around the city and online, when they’re in stock. The highlight is a Dominican-inspired Mamajuana, or malt whisky infused with all-natural barks, spices, and honey.

two bottles of whiskey, one aged and one clear, on a table with a lamp and chair in the background Strivers’ Row Distillery

3. Four Humours

1712 N Hancock St
Philadelphia, PA 19122
On Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, you can visit the tasting room at Four Humours Distillery on N. Hancock Street in Kensington. Try the rye, corn, or wheat whiskey, or the distillery’s range of cocktails. You can even make reservations to grab a table online.

4. Stateside Vodka

1700 N Hancock St
Philadelphia, PA 19122
You’ve probably seen Stateside Vodka all over Philly by this point — the local vodka is found on menus and behind bars in many of Philly’s best dining destinations. The cocktail lounge and tasting room is open on weekends, with a long list of vodka-based cocktails, as well as other spirits for the vodka-adverse.

5. New Liberty Distillery

1431 North Cadwallader Street Enter through courtyard on, N American St
Philadelphia, PA 19122
Local distillery New Liberty sells bottles of its bourbon, rye, and vodka for pickup at its South Kensington building. But there is real beauty in its outdoor patio and tasting room, which are open on the weekends for an exciting menu of cocktails, pours, and flights. Plus, there are snacks.

6. Philadelphia Distilling

25 E Allen St
Philadelphia, PA 19123
Locally made gins, vodkas, ryes, and amaro are available at this Fishtown distillery known for its Bluecoat gin. You can reserve a table online for its beautiful tasting room, which stays open until 11 p.m. on the weekends.

7. Art in the Age

116 N 3rd St
Philadelphia, PA 19106
Those looking to spice up the bar cart will enjoy out-there spirits like ancho chile liqueur and sierra fig cordial from Old City’s Art in the Age. Order online for local home delivery or shop at the store: all the clerks are extremely knowledgable.

bottle of cherry liqueur Art in the Age [official photo]

8. Manatawny Still Works

1603 E Passyunk Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19148
This Pottstown-based whiskey specialist offers classic and naturally flavored mashes alongside affordably priced gin, rum, and vodka. Order bottles online and pick up at Manatawny’s East Passyunk Avenue tasting room, or stay for a drink at the distillery’s sidewalk patio or indoor bar. There’s a nice menu of bar snacks, too.

bottle of whiskey made in pennsylvania Manatawny Still Works [official photo]

9. Brandywine Branch Distillery

350 Warwick Rd
Elverson, PA 19520
Along with the gin Revivalist is known for, there’s whiskey, vodkas, and bottled cocktails — including a strawberry blond cocktail with jalapeno gin and muddled strawberry and lime — to both order online and buy on-site. The tasting room and bar is open on the weekends to sample Revivalist’s offerings.

