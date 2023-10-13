Although the resurgence of Pumpkin Spice Lattes is often regarded as a marker of the changing seasons, in Philly we have a number of quality coffee-centered establishments that challenge this idea by embracing other flavors that make fall so special. Whether you’re in the mood for a hot beverage infused with warm spices like cardamom, cinnamon, and pepper, or you’re looking to sip on a flavorful mocha or tea latte, these ten spots offer a delightful range of fall lattes to warm your spirits.Read More
Where to Get the Best Fall Lattes in Philly
Skip the pumpkin spice and get a taste of these fantastic fall lattes from local coffee shops and cafes
Green Line Cafe (multiple locations)
With locations across the city, Green Line Cafe is a Philadelphia staple serving up an assortment of pastries, coffee, and teas. Here you can upgrade any of its lattes with one of its many specialty syrups. The lavender London fog made with earl grey tea, steamed milk, and lavender syrup may be just what you need to kick back and relax on those frigid autumn nights.
Vault + Vine
East Fall’s Vault and Vine is a gorgeous plant store with a small coffee bar and cafe tucked inside. One of its staple specialty drinks (which you can grab year-round) is the golden pothos latte, a great blend of almond, vanilla, cinnamon, and honey. If you’re desiring a beverage that is fully reflective of autumn, consider the fall and oats latte — a blend of honey, hazelnut, cinnamon, and oat milk — which offers a sweet, earthy, and gratifying flavor.
Rowhome Coffee (multiple locations)
With two locations, one in Fitler Square and another in Fishtown, Rowhome Coffee presents a fun menu of hot beverages and freshly baked goods. Many of the drinks on its menu can be enhanced with the addition of one of its syrups. The maple cardamom syrup — which tastes like everything that makes fall sweet — will impress any latte lover.
Social House
South Street’s Social House Eatery and Cafe is a welcoming neighborhood spot offering amazing coffee, cold drinks, and weekend breakfast. With lattes inspired by current events and Philadelphia happenings, there is always something new to come in and sip on. If you’re a fan of Philly sports, its seasonal green and white mocha latte (aptly named the go birds latte) is a nod to the Philadelphia Eagles and can be ordered all season long.
Federal Donuts (multiple locations)
With multiple locations across the city, the legendary fast-casual restaurant, Federal Donuts is known for serving the infamous combo of fried chicken and donuts. What you can’t miss here, however, is its delectable donut latte. Featuring an impressive blend of espresso and steamed milk infused with donuts, it’s the perfect companion to its large menu of classic and fancy donuts.
K'Far
In 2019, acclaimed chef Michael Solomonov opened K’Far, an Israeli cafe and bakery.
One of the most popular spots to enjoy breakfast or lunch in Rittenhouse Square, its menu is full of beautiful Israeli pastries, tasty sandwiches, fresh salads, and flavorful beverages. If you want to enjoy a coffee-based drink that embodies fall, order the yemenite latte made with cardamom, cinnamon, and ginger.
Batter & Crumbs
Batter and Crumbs is a bakery and cafe in South Philadelphia known for its vegan baked goods and exciting lattes. When you visit, you can enjoy fan favorites like its golden oat milk latte made with turmeric and black pepper. You can also go for something nontraditional when you get the creamy pumpkin cold brew made with sweet cream, cinnamon, and cold foam, or the butter pecan latte.
Bold Coffee Bar
This Black-owned Francisville coffee shop is driven by a mission to create an inclusive space and to serve quality hot beverages. Its menu of lattes includes a mix of always-on and seasonal varieties, making it a great place to regularly stop in and try something new. The harvest jawn latte and sweater weather lattes celebrate the season by combining spices like cinnamon, hazelnut, maple, vanilla, and caramel.
One Shot Coffee
This well-known Northern Liberties cafe has been serving breakfast, lunch, and coffee for nearly 20 years. While its latte menu is extensive, a popular pick among customers is the caramel pistachio latte which features a double shot of espresso and your choice of milk.
The Ground Coffee
Part cafe, part plant and gift shop, Olde Kensington’s The Ground is a small space with a big personality. Each item on its sizable seasonal lattes and bubble tea menu dons a playful name contributing to the vivacious vibe of this hip spot. Here, you can cozy up with lattes like the screaming banshee made with a mocha and cayenne syrup or the cinnamon toast crunch latte made with cinnamon cereal milk and topped with graham crackers.