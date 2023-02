Where to take the whole family out to eat well

Dining out with kids can be a challenge, but some restaurants make it easier with dedicated menus, roomy booths, and comfort food.

Pizzerias are usually a safe bet for families, as are brunch places, diners, and businesses with lots of outdoor space for little ones to move around. From a massive beer hall with an indoor playground to a chocolate-themed spot where children should definitely play with their food, here are Philly’s best kid-friendly restaurants.