15 Philly Restaurants With Great Gluten-Free Options

Going out to eat can be complicated for those with gluten allergies or sensitivities, especially those with celiac disease who need to avoid cross-contamination. Luckily, it’s gotten easier over the years for gluten-free diners in Philly. Some cuisines, like many from South and Central American and Asian countries, naturally limit or avoid gluten thanks to their use of corn and rice. Burger and sandwich shops offer gluten-free bread. Pizza places bake gluten-free crusts and bakeries add allergen-free sweets to the mix — or skip gluten entirely.

If you have a serious gluten allergy, use this list as a guide to restaurants that can accommodate you, but alert your server regardless. With a few exceptions, these restaurants are not entirely gluten-free.

