This year the celebration of Diwali (Deepavali in South India) extends from Friday, November 10 to Wednesday, November 16, with its biggest day of festivities on Sunday, November 12. It’s a festival that symbolizes the triumph of light over darkness as oil lamps called diyas are lit, gifts are exchanged, fireworks are sparked, dance parties are held — and great food is enjoyed. Here are 13 restaurants in and around Philly that invite such a celebration.Read More
Top Philly Spots to Dine During Diwali
13 spots to fill up on chicken tikka, chaats, dosas, and more
Saffron Indian Kitchen
Outside of the city, Saffron has restaurants in Bala Cynwyd, Wayne, and Ambler. Each location is bright and pleasant, and they are good date night spots to share dishes like chicken tikka masala, saag paneer, and tandoori lamb chops.
Saffron Indian Cuisine
On N. Broad near Temple’s campus, Saffron Indian Cuisine (not to be confused with Saffron Indian Kitchen) offers up biryani, roti, and tandoor-cooked dishes from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Order the salt lassi on the side.
Tiffin (multiple locations)
With several locations throughout the Philly region, Tiffin is a local standby that’s popular for both dining in and delivery (it actually started as a web-based, delivery-only restaurant). Regulars rave about the butter chicken, saag paneer, and chicken korma. Try the samosa chaat as an appetizer.
Etka (multiple locations)
Philly vegans love Ekta for the clearly labeled meat- and dairy-free dishes — like veggie samosas and lentil-based offerings — on its menu. The Fishtown location is a favorite for ordering delivery, and the West Philly location has an affordable buffet with plenty of vegetarian dishes.
Virasat Haveli
Another legendary West Philly institution, Haveli Virasat is known for their flavorful lamb biryani and embrace of Indo-Chinese dishes, such as their tasty chicken momos and vegan entrees.
New Delhi Restaurant
The all-day buffet at University City’s New Dehli is perfect for college students looking to fill up for $14 during lunch or $18 during dinnertime. At the steam table, find vegetarian, chicken, and lamb specialties, plus appetizers, sides, rice, and dessert.
International Foods & Spices
While International Foods & Spices is technically a grocery store, it’s the perfect place to stock up on goods for your at-home South Asian feast while also eating hot samosas, among other dishes. The samosas are flaky and filling and are a great snack to munch on while you shop.
Veda
In Center City, Veda is a truly elegant Indian restaurant. The ceilings are high, the service is friendly, and the see-and-be-seen bar mixes up not-to-miss drinks, like the Drunken Lassi with mango yogurt and aged rum (along with a solid selection of nonalcoholic cocktails). The lassoni gobi — fried cauliflower in a tangy, bright red tomato and ginger glaze — is a must-order appetizer.
Amma's South Indian Cuisine (Multiple Locations)
Amma’s is a Philly staple, with aloo bonda served with cooling coconut chutney, idli dipped into sambar, masala dosa, and lamb chettinad (a long-cooked lamb dish spiced with coconut and ginger). The Couple’s Combo, which includes chicken and mutton biryani, chicken kuruma, parotta, raitha, raitha, and dessert, is a good bet for date night night out or in.
Karma Restaurant & Bar
In Old City, Karma has been serving up Indian fare since 2003. There’s also a full bar and a lunchtime buffet. Order the assorted bread basket for the table and one of the sizzling tandoori dishes.
Desi Chaat House
West Philly’s Desi Chaat specializes in the savory, street food-style snacks of northern India. There’s a wide variety of chaats here, with different mixes of thin, crisp bread, chickpeas, potatoes, and proteins, topped with chutneys and yogurt sauce.
Saffron Patch
This emerging dining hotspot in South Philly has been attracting Philadelphians from all over with their fast-casual approach to popular meat and vegetarian dishes such as chicken Pakora, gobi manchurian, chat papri, and more.
Mount Masala
One of the best fusion restaurants in New Jersey, Mount Masala has garnered region-wide fans for its Indian take on Himalayan dishes that features shrimp snow balls, beef manchurian, goat curry, and more.