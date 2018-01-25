Philly’s 18 Essential Italian Restaurants

Be it a white tablecloth or red sauce joint, Philadelphia’s fondness for Italian cuisine runs deep. Meatballs and veal Parmigiana abound in South Philly while other outposts are dedicated to elevated Italian fare. Over the years, the city’s longstanding love affair with these pasta palaces has gotten national attention — Italian food in Philly is just that good.

These 20 restaurants represent not-to-miss spots for pasta, gravy, meat, and seafood. Some are tried-and-true Philadelphia institutions that have been around for decades, while others are newcomers that have carved out a spot for themselves among Philly’s most notable Italian offerings. Everyone has a favorite Italian place, and as soon as you try one of these restaurants, you’ll be sure to lay claim to your own.