 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

The 15 Best Philly Restaurant Desserts

The Ultimate Restaurants for Date Night in Philly

The Tastiest Latin Restaurants in Philly

More in Philadelphia See more maps
A cheeseburger on a plate alongside fries.
Lunch at a.kitchen + bar in Rittenhouse.
a.kitchen+bar

The Best Philly Restaurants for Lunch

Lunch is often sidelined for brunch and dinner, but at these Philly establishments, lunch gets to shine

by Ernest Owens Updated
View as Map
Lunch at a.kitchen + bar in Rittenhouse.
| a.kitchen+bar
by Ernest Owens Updated

With the wild popularity of brunch, and the satisfying, filling nature of breakfast, lunch is often backburnered for other meals. Not so in Philly, where sandwiches, cheesesteaks, pho, banh mi, bao buns, and other filling lunch options are all available and made-to-order during the middle-of-the-day rush. In fact, Philly’s own Reading Terminal Market is host to a plethora of great lunch options, all under one roof. Looking for something besides eggs and bottomless mimosas? Here are 15 Philly restaurants with lunch options that will satisfy any mid-day craving.

Read More

Salam Cafe

Copy Link

In Germantown, Salam Cafe is open all day every day except Sunday for lunch highlights like chicken kebabs, Ethiopian platters with injera and beef stew marinated in berbere, and a handful of appetizers to hold you over. The atmosphere is lovely and the staff are friendly, a great combination for an afternoon lunch stopover.

5532 Greene St, Philadelphia, PA 19144
(215) 660-9780
(215) 660-9780

Also featured in:

Down North Pizza

Copy Link

Down North has not been around for that long and it’s already a Philly institution, with amazingly crispy and cheesy Detroit-style pizzas and delicious wings, all in shareable sizes. Stop by to pick up an Uptown Vibes pie with kale, mushrooms, red peppers, red onions, with Down North’s signature Norf sauce. Split it among friends or save some for dinner later.

2804 W Lehigh Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19132
(215) 377-9787
(215) 377-9787

Also featured in:

New Delhi Indian Restaurant

Copy Link

A University City classic, this popular Indian restaurant features an affordable and tasty lunch buffet (full spread is under $20 per person). Enjoy unlimited chicken tikka masala, butter chicken, goat curry, naan, a bountiful salad bar, and more.

4004 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19104
(215) 386-1941
(215) 386-1941

Vernick Coffee Bar

Copy Link

This is the ultimate corporate lunch spot in the heart of Center City. Chef/Owner Greg Vernick reinvents the modern day coffee spot into something simultaneously modern, elegant, and cool. For those who desire lite fare, the chilled shrimp yakisoba noodles with sweet corn, miso, and thai basil is the perfect choice.

Comcast Technology Center, 1800 Arch St 2nd floor lobby, Philadelphia, PA 19103
(215) 419-5052
(215) 419-5052

Also featured in:

Pod

Copy Link

The new and reloaded Pod returns back to lunch with a robust menu that includes a delicious “krab” salad (that includes kani, cucumber, carrot, and creamy Yuzu Kosho dressing), a crispy chicken katsu sandwich, and tuna nachos (that includes wonton Chips, tuna tartare, avocado, and spicy mayo). If you’re feeling more daring, try their impressive “JFC” (Japanese Fried Chicken) bucket.

3636 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA 19104
(215) 387-1803
(215) 387-1803

Also featured in:

Reading Terminal Market

Copy Link

For decades, Reading Terminal Market has been the place where downtown workers go for breakfast, lunch, and early dinner during breaks — it’s also a great place to go for a bite when you have jury duty. The options are endless, from oysters to ice cream to sushi to samosas, so you’ll have access to all the world’s best foods in a bustling, energetic food hall.

51 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
(215) 922-2317
(215) 922-2317

Franklin's Table Food Hall

Copy Link

In University City, lunch options for the college crowd are endless, but if you’re looking for a few options all in one place, the Franklin’s Table Food Hall features a KQ Burger, Pitruco, Goldie, and a few more choices to satisfy lunch cravings.

University of Pennsylvania, 3401 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19104
(215) 558-6422
(215) 558-6422

Also featured in:

Honeysuckle Provisions

Copy Link

The most imaginative sandwich spot in West Philly continues to get better with a diverse selection of lunch options that satisfies all cravings. If you’re vegan, try the “Dolla” hoagie with their flavorful cabbage as a substitute to their juicy turkey breast beloved by diners everywhere.

310 S 48th St, Philadelphia, PA 19143
(215) 307-3316
(215) 307-3316

Also featured in:

Huda

Copy Link

The sandwiches at Huda are amazing: Fluffy, soft milk bread buns are filled with grilled swordfish and kimchi tartar sauce, spicy chicken with pickled chilis, and burger patties with special Huda sauce. The salads and sides are wonderful complements to the flavorful sandwiches, and even if you think you’re too full, it’s essential to get a cinnamon milk bun to savor after lunch.

32 S 18th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
(445) 544-8025
(445) 544-8025

Also featured in:

Hard Rock Cafe

Copy Link

There’s a lot of chain restaurants to choose from for lunch in Center City, but this unique Hard Rock Cafe takes the cake with their consistently delicious menu that has something for everyone. Their new Messi chicken sandwich (named after soccer superstar Lionel Messi) is perfectly seasoned, properly portioned, and makes for a great quick bite when everything else feels too stuffy or heavy to eat.

1113 Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
(215) 238-1000
(215) 238-1000

Also featured in:

Wilder

Copy Link

This tasty new addition to Rittenhouse has been a hot spot for lunch for those who love a creative twist on comfort food (juicy burgers, large pizzas, bountiful salads). Former owners Judy Ni and Andy Tessier of bao-logy are now here, so you know it’s worth the trip.

2009 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
(215) 309-2149
(215) 309-2149

Also featured in:

a.kitchen + bar

Copy Link

A gem of Rittenhouse, a.kitchen + bar has an impeccable lunch menu that appeals to the land and sea, fine dining and comfort, lite and expansive cuisine. From their big juicy burgers to their steelhead trout, everything is taken seriously at this award-winning restaurant — and that’s a diner’s dream come true.

135 S 18th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
(215) 825-7030
(215) 825-7030

Also featured in:

Bud & Marilyn's

Copy Link

Come here for some of the best comfort food for lunch in the city. Perfectly seasoned fried chicken, succulent shrimp, crispy cheese curds, and tender fontina stuffed meatloaf are just a few of the exceptional things to devour at this cozy restaurant.

1234 Locust St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
(215) 546-2220
(215) 546-2220

Also featured in:

Middle Child

Copy Link

It goes without saying that a Middle Child sandwich, from the original location in Washington Square West, will hit the spot in the middle of the day. (Breakfast, it also goes without saying, will do the same.) Preorder online, pickup your sandwich, and go sit in the park. Just bring extra napkins — the sandwiches are so full, you have to be prepared to make a mess.

248 S 11th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
(267) 930-8344
(267) 930-8344

Also featured in:

Sky Cafe

Copy Link

Large platters of excellent Indonesian food are on the lunch menu at Sky Cafe, with homemade egg noodles and coconut rice, as well as smaller appetizers like beef padang satay and fried fish cake. After a lunch at Sky Cafe, you’ll always leave full and happy.

1122 Washington Ave B, Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 271-1983
(215) 271-1983

Also featured in:

More in Maps

© 2023 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Salam Cafe

5532 Greene St, Philadelphia, PA 19144

In Germantown, Salam Cafe is open all day every day except Sunday for lunch highlights like chicken kebabs, Ethiopian platters with injera and beef stew marinated in berbere, and a handful of appetizers to hold you over. The atmosphere is lovely and the staff are friendly, a great combination for an afternoon lunch stopover.

5532 Greene St, Philadelphia, PA 19144
(215) 660-9780
(215) 660-9780

Down North Pizza

2804 W Lehigh Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19132

Down North has not been around for that long and it’s already a Philly institution, with amazingly crispy and cheesy Detroit-style pizzas and delicious wings, all in shareable sizes. Stop by to pick up an Uptown Vibes pie with kale, mushrooms, red peppers, red onions, with Down North’s signature Norf sauce. Split it among friends or save some for dinner later.

2804 W Lehigh Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19132
(215) 377-9787
(215) 377-9787

New Delhi Indian Restaurant

4004 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19104

A University City classic, this popular Indian restaurant features an affordable and tasty lunch buffet (full spread is under $20 per person). Enjoy unlimited chicken tikka masala, butter chicken, goat curry, naan, a bountiful salad bar, and more.

4004 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19104
(215) 386-1941
(215) 386-1941

Vernick Coffee Bar

Comcast Technology Center, 1800 Arch St 2nd floor lobby, Philadelphia, PA 19103

This is the ultimate corporate lunch spot in the heart of Center City. Chef/Owner Greg Vernick reinvents the modern day coffee spot into something simultaneously modern, elegant, and cool. For those who desire lite fare, the chilled shrimp yakisoba noodles with sweet corn, miso, and thai basil is the perfect choice.

Comcast Technology Center, 1800 Arch St 2nd floor lobby, Philadelphia, PA 19103
(215) 419-5052
(215) 419-5052

Pod

3636 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA 19104

The new and reloaded Pod returns back to lunch with a robust menu that includes a delicious “krab” salad (that includes kani, cucumber, carrot, and creamy Yuzu Kosho dressing), a crispy chicken katsu sandwich, and tuna nachos (that includes wonton Chips, tuna tartare, avocado, and spicy mayo). If you’re feeling more daring, try their impressive “JFC” (Japanese Fried Chicken) bucket.

3636 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA 19104
(215) 387-1803
(215) 387-1803

Reading Terminal Market

51 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

For decades, Reading Terminal Market has been the place where downtown workers go for breakfast, lunch, and early dinner during breaks — it’s also a great place to go for a bite when you have jury duty. The options are endless, from oysters to ice cream to sushi to samosas, so you’ll have access to all the world’s best foods in a bustling, energetic food hall.

51 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
(215) 922-2317
(215) 922-2317

Franklin's Table Food Hall

University of Pennsylvania, 3401 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19104

In University City, lunch options for the college crowd are endless, but if you’re looking for a few options all in one place, the Franklin’s Table Food Hall features a KQ Burger, Pitruco, Goldie, and a few more choices to satisfy lunch cravings.

University of Pennsylvania, 3401 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19104
(215) 558-6422
(215) 558-6422

Honeysuckle Provisions

310 S 48th St, Philadelphia, PA 19143

The most imaginative sandwich spot in West Philly continues to get better with a diverse selection of lunch options that satisfies all cravings. If you’re vegan, try the “Dolla” hoagie with their flavorful cabbage as a substitute to their juicy turkey breast beloved by diners everywhere.

310 S 48th St, Philadelphia, PA 19143
(215) 307-3316
(215) 307-3316

Huda

32 S 18th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

The sandwiches at Huda are amazing: Fluffy, soft milk bread buns are filled with grilled swordfish and kimchi tartar sauce, spicy chicken with pickled chilis, and burger patties with special Huda sauce. The salads and sides are wonderful complements to the flavorful sandwiches, and even if you think you’re too full, it’s essential to get a cinnamon milk bun to savor after lunch.

32 S 18th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
(445) 544-8025
(445) 544-8025

Hard Rock Cafe

1113 Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

There’s a lot of chain restaurants to choose from for lunch in Center City, but this unique Hard Rock Cafe takes the cake with their consistently delicious menu that has something for everyone. Their new Messi chicken sandwich (named after soccer superstar Lionel Messi) is perfectly seasoned, properly portioned, and makes for a great quick bite when everything else feels too stuffy or heavy to eat.

1113 Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
(215) 238-1000
(215) 238-1000

Wilder

2009 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

This tasty new addition to Rittenhouse has been a hot spot for lunch for those who love a creative twist on comfort food (juicy burgers, large pizzas, bountiful salads). Former owners Judy Ni and Andy Tessier of bao-logy are now here, so you know it’s worth the trip.

2009 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
(215) 309-2149
(215) 309-2149

a.kitchen + bar

135 S 18th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

A gem of Rittenhouse, a.kitchen + bar has an impeccable lunch menu that appeals to the land and sea, fine dining and comfort, lite and expansive cuisine. From their big juicy burgers to their steelhead trout, everything is taken seriously at this award-winning restaurant — and that’s a diner’s dream come true.

135 S 18th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
(215) 825-7030
(215) 825-7030

Bud & Marilyn's

1234 Locust St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Come here for some of the best comfort food for lunch in the city. Perfectly seasoned fried chicken, succulent shrimp, crispy cheese curds, and tender fontina stuffed meatloaf are just a few of the exceptional things to devour at this cozy restaurant.

1234 Locust St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
(215) 546-2220
(215) 546-2220

Middle Child

248 S 11th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

It goes without saying that a Middle Child sandwich, from the original location in Washington Square West, will hit the spot in the middle of the day. (Breakfast, it also goes without saying, will do the same.) Preorder online, pickup your sandwich, and go sit in the park. Just bring extra napkins — the sandwiches are so full, you have to be prepared to make a mess.

248 S 11th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
(267) 930-8344
(267) 930-8344

Sky Cafe

1122 Washington Ave B, Philadelphia, PA 19147

Large platters of excellent Indonesian food are on the lunch menu at Sky Cafe, with homemade egg noodles and coconut rice, as well as smaller appetizers like beef padang satay and fried fish cake. After a lunch at Sky Cafe, you’ll always leave full and happy.

1122 Washington Ave B, Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 271-1983
(215) 271-1983

Related Maps