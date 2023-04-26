 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
a top-down view of a huge selection of Mexican food
A spread at Cantina La Martina.
Cantina La Martina

16 Philly Restaurants Making Incredible Mexican Food

Traditional tacos and tamales are just the start — you can get anything from Italian-inspired chilaquiles to quesabirria ramen here

by Olivia DiPasquale
A spread at Cantina La Martina.
| Cantina La Martina
by Olivia DiPasquale

From traditional favorites like carne asada and tacos al pastor to new and exciting mash-ups like quesabirria ramen, Philadelphia has a wealth of phenomenal Mexican food spanning regions and flavors. A recent wave of exciting newcomers has only added to the city’s already strong selection. Here are Philly’s best Mexican restaurants, whether you’re celebrating Cinco de Mayo or grabbing dinner on a random Taco Tuesday. (Speaking of which, Philly has some amazing taco specialists, too.)

Cantina La Martina

Long-time El Rey chef Dionicio Jiménez opened his brightly tiled Kensington operation last year to much acclaim, including a nomination for a 2023 James Beard Award for best chef, Mid-Atlantic. Jiménez doesn’t mind playing with tradition; at Cantina La Martina, he marries flavors from other cuisines with Mexican staples for delicious outcomes such as Chilaquiles Italianos — crispy tortillas with salsa verde, Parmesan, herbs, eggs, and burrata — and Trufa y Remolacha Asada, a tilapia cured in lime juice and finished with cherry tomatoes, roasted beets, and black truffles.

2800 D St., Philadelphia, PA 19134
(267) 519-2142
(267) 519-2142

Nemi

This modern Mexican spot is in the predominantly Russian and Polish neighborhood of Port Richmond where few Latin American restaurants have gone before. Nemi offers an elegant dining experience complete with unexpected dishes like duck confit for two and bright ceviche with a mango passionfruit puree. The bar complements the refined menu with a wide selection of margaritas and cocktails made with house syrups and fresh juices.

2636 Ann St, Philadelphia, PA 19134
(267) 519-0713
(267) 519-0713

Sor Ynez

A bright and airy space, a fresh and polished menu; nestled between Norris Square and Olde Kensington, Sor Ynez is worth the trip off the beaten path. Chef Alex Tellez spotlights sustainability, sourcing locally from Green Meadow Farm and Masa Cooperativa, a mission-driven corn co-op from South Philly Barbacoa’s Cristina Martinez and Ben Miller. The recipes feel familiar but with a contemporary bent, like tlacoyos — blue masa cakes filled with refried beans, nopales, queso fresco, and salsa verde — and bold shrimp al ajillo con mezcal. The bar also features the likes of rare Mayan liquors and bright blue butterfly pea cocktails that are as beautiful as they are delicious.

1800 N American St, Philadelphia, PA 19122
(215) 309-2582
(215) 309-2582

LMNO

LMNO is a restaurant, lounge, book store, and art gallery all rolled into one. This STARR Restaurants business in Fishtown strongly emphasizes fresh, seafood-centric dishes characteristic of coastal Baja rather than the Central Mexico-influenced fare you’ll typically find elsewhere in Philly. After dinner on a Friday or Saturday, enter the nondescript door in the back and hang out in the dark, cozy, no-phones-allowed Listening Room where guest DJs spin vinyl.

1739-1749 N Front St, Philadelphia, PA 19122
(215) 770-7001
(215) 770-7001

Don Barriga

When this beloved West Philly spot took over the old Rx space, it satisfied a desire in a neighborhood previously devoid of Mexican flavors. Don Barriga’s unpretentious cantina feel and comprehensive menu (breakfast, soups, tacos, platters, and specialty dishes) keep locals happy and coming back for more. Standout savory dishes include the fajitas Don Barriga and California burrito but don’t overlook delicious desserts like flan, tres leches, and churros.

4443 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA 19104
(267) 292-5741
(267) 292-5741

Las Bugambilias

Las Bugambilias served Veracruz-style dishes and classic Mexican street food on South Street for 15 years before moving to its current Old City location in 2021, where you can eat breakfast, lunch, and dinner surrounded by warm colors and coastal decor. Pair a rose margarita with the signature dish, molcajete, named for the traditional stone mortar that comes piled high with your choice of meat or veg and the likes of nopales and queso panela with freshly made corn tortillas.

15 S 3rd St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
(267) 239-5673
(267) 239-5673

Jose Pistola's

Tucked away on an unassuming corner of 15th Street in Center City, hyper-casual Jose Pistola’s serves leveled-up bar food and an extensive beer list including uncommon options from all over the world. Order nachos piled high with ground Kobe beef, lobster tacos, and steamed buns stuffed with carnitas while you watch the game. Sibling restaurants Pistola’s Del Sur on lower Passyunk and Sancho Pistola’s in Fishtown offer variations on the same menu. Head to Sancho for killer happy hour and late-night deals or Del Sur for unique weekly specials and a more sit-down atmosphere.

263 S 15th St, Philadelphia, PA 19102
(215) 545-4101
(215) 545-4101

Blue Corn

The four siblings who run Blue Corn, an Italian market operation, put their family recipes on full display. Tortillas, huaraches, chips, and even cheesecake are made with special blue maize for which the restaurant is named, from their hometown of San Mateo Ozolco in Puebla. Daily specials and a full bar round out the experience at this homey and inviting restaurant.

940 S 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 925-1010
(215) 925-1010

South Philly Barbacoa

By now, you’ve probably heard the buzz about James Beard Award winner Cristina Martinez’s labor of love in the Italian Market. South Philly Barbacoa’s lamb tacos with consomé coupled with Martinez’s activism in the immigrant community have garnered awareness from all across the country. If, however, you find yourself outside of South Philly Barbacoa’s limited hours or you’re in the mood to skip the ever-present line, hop next door and check out Martinez’s new restaurant, Casa Mexico. It offers an expanded menu including Pueblan delicacies like chicken in peanut sauce and stuffed plantains. If you hurry, maybe you can get in before the rest of the country catches onto this place too.

1140 S 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 694-3797
(215) 694-3797

Tamalex Restaurant

Any day of the week, you’ll find that Tamalex, just a block and a half off East Passyunk in Little Saigon, is humming with neighborhood folks as well as those who have journeyed out of their own corner of Philly to get a taste of flavorful platters, savory tortas, gorditas, huaraches, and more. On weekends, the staff makes over 1,000 tamales overnight so that they can be picked up or delivered at peak freshness the next morning.

1163 S 7th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 465-1665
(215) 465-1665

El Chingon Philly

Cemita is at the center of this beautiful all-day BYOB cafe just off Passyunk Square. It’s the name of the signature sandwich as well as the bread itself, made by chef Juan Carlos Aparicio (who developed Parc’s highly regarded baguette). Try the choriqueso featuring house-made pork chorizo or the arrachera tatemada al pastor, which includes cured beef and recado negro, a spice from the Yucatán. El Chingon also serves incredible starters like lamb meatballs and rabbit tinga tostadas. Bring a six-pack of your favorite beer and order some michelada mix-ins to round out your meal. 

1524 S 10th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
(267) 239-2131
(267) 239-2131

Café Ceviche

Sometimes the best spots are barely on the map. Walk into Café Ceviche, a recent endeavor by STARR Restaurants alum Blas Popoca, and you’re greeted by an exceptionally warm staff, a tall case of pristine pan dulce baked on premises, and lively cumbia music brightening the modest South Philly spot. You can stop by during the week and have a huitlacoche (aka corn truffle) quesadilla with a fresh smoothie, but weekends are when the real magic happens: aguachile verde, ceviche mixto, and tamales with chicken mole or rajas style with tomato, jalapenos, epazote, and queso Oaxaca.

1538 S 10th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 716-7775
(215) 716-7775

Juana Tamale

What started as chef Jennifer Zavala’s unlicensed tamale pop-up in a van grew into a permanent BYOB location and fast favorite on East Passyunk Avenue. Focused on punchy flavors and fair wages, Juana Tamale boasts long lines and some of the best birria tacos in town, not to mention piping hot bowls of birria ramen, a fantastic fusion. Although this is mainly a takeout restaurant, there are a couple of tables if you can’t wait to tuck into the tamales that started it all.

1941 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148
(267) 273-0894
(267) 273-0894

La Llorona Cantina

Looking for unique tequilas, agave cocktails, and a very chill vibe? La Llorona Cantina in West Passyunk has got all of that. For a laid-back and flavor-packed dinner with friends, snack on some shareables like crab tostadas or a chorizo tlayuda while sampling a flight of mezcal.

1551 W Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19145
(215) 515-3276
(215) 515-3276

Café y Chocolate

As the name suggests, you can’t beat the coffee and Oaxacan hot chocolate from this approachable all-day brunch favorite near Marconi Plaza. Café y Chocolate also does freshly squeezed juices along with Mexican comfort food standbys like huevos rancheros and crispy flautas. It’s a cozy, family-friendly spot you can count on for a great midday meal any day of the week.

1532 Snyder Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19145
(267) 639-4506
(267) 639-4506

Los Gallos

The traditional enchiladas slathered in mole may be the main draw at this South Philly restaurant, but the menu contains multitudes, including tacos two ways: de la casa (traditional) and rancheros with sour cream, lettuce, avocado, pico de gallo, and queso fresco. The portions are generous, the menu is well-priced, and Los Gallos is also a BYOB, making this one of the more budget-friendly options. 

951 Wolf St, Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 551-1245
(215) 551-1245

