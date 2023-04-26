16 Philly Restaurants Making Incredible Mexican Food

By now, you’ve probably heard the buzz about James Beard Award winner Cristina Martinez’s labor of love in the Italian Market. South Philly Barbacoa’s lamb tacos with consomé coupled with Martinez’s activism in the immigrant community have garnered awareness from all across the country. If, however, you find yourself outside of South Philly Barbacoa’s limited hours or you’re in the mood to skip the ever-present line, hop next door and check out Martinez’s new restaurant, Casa Mexico. It offers an expanded menu including Pueblan delicacies like chicken in peanut sauce and stuffed plantains. If you hurry, maybe you can get in before the rest of the country catches onto this place too.