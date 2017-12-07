The Hottest New Restaurants in Philly, January 2022

 clock menu more-arrow no yes
June BYOB

Where to get birria tacos, haute French cuisine, spicy rigatoni, and Caribbean coconut shrimp

by Dayna Evans Updated
by Dayna Evans Updated
June BYOB

Notable new restaurants open all the time in Philadelphia — and while the city continues to fight the pandemic, there are plenty of places to try that offer great options for outdoor dining and takeout. A reminder that starting this month, proof of vaccination is required for all indoor dining, so wearing a mask and getting vaccinated protects both you and the restaurant staff serving you. Be patient as changing times and nearly two years of ups and downs have been tough on restaurants and their staff — and don’t forget to tip well.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Salam Cafe

5532 Greene St
Philadelphia, PA 19144
(215) 660-9780
(215) 660-9780

Salam Cafe in Germantown has a little bit of everything: Mediterranean platters with hummus and falafel; spicy chicken Ethiopian stew and spongy injera; coffee drinks and smoothies; and even a small market of essentials if you’re running low on home goods. You’ll be happy with whatever you get (tubes of toothpaste included) but you can’t go wrong with the lamb platter, spicy beef stew, and the chicken kabobs. Bonus: There’s Ethiopian firfir for breakfast on the weekends.

2. Lark

Ironworks at Pencoyd Landing, 611 Righters Ferry Rd
Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004
(484) 434-8766
(484) 434-8766
The latest restaurant from Laurel’s Nick Elmi and Fia Berisha is right next door to The Landing Kitchen, the all-day cafe that Elmi and Berisha opened at the Ironworks waterfront in Bala Cynwyd earlier this year. Lark is the Landing Kitchen’s dinnertime complement: with a swank rooftop, sea urchin deviled eggs, glazed duck breast, and a robust cocktail list, it’s a pretty destination fit for the nighttime crowd.

Grilled trout, cauliflower, toasted almond, green grape, and basmati rice on a white dish with fork and spoon over a gray napkin. Neal Santos

3. Càphê Roasters

3400 J St G1
Philadelphia, PA 19134
(215) 870-6369
(215) 870-6369
Banh mi sandwiches at the new Vietnamese coffee shop in Kensington, Càphê Roasters, are made with house-made chả lụa Vietnamese sausage from chef Jacob Trinh — what’s not to love? Trinh and Thu Pham, the shop’s owner, make strong coffee, thoughtful lattes, and sweetened condensed milk drinks to accompany the breakfast and lunch menu, and those who prefer to brew at home can still pick up Pham’s beans, which are sourced from farmers around Asia.

A salad with yellow beets in a brown bowl with a sign behind it that says Sa Pa Salad. Paolo Jay Agbay

4. Izakaya By Yanaga

1832 Frankford Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19125
Another great dining destination comes to — where else? — Fishtown. Izakaya by Yanaga arrived on Frankford Avenue by way of Kevin Yanaga, an alum of Double Knot, Pod, and Morimoto, where he is delivering his take on sushi, ramen, sashimi, gyoza, and a range of hot and cold dishes. For now, the experience at Izakaya by Yanaga is a full service restaurant of appetizers, sashimi, and mains, though later on, Yanaga will build out a special omakase tasting menu space with 12 seats. Reservations can be made here.

Eddy Marenco

5. LMNO

1739-1749 N Front St
Philadelphia, PA 19122
(215) 770-7001
(215) 770-7001
Stephen Starr’s new hybrid bookstore-restaurant-music venue-art gallery has been in the works for a long time: the pandemic pushed back its April 2020 open date until over a year later. This October, the wait is over — Baja dishes like tostadas, aguachiles, and adobado tacos are all served up in the restaurant’s main dining room, centered around a live fire grill. Not satisfied with ceviche and whole roasted snapper? Check out the bookstore and vinyl listening room for a change of pace. Reservations can be made online.

A goblet of ceviche against a red tiled background. Jason Varney

6. Hook & Master

1361 N 2nd St
Philadelphia, PA 19122
(267) 761-5172
(267) 761-5172
Just when you thought Philly had no room for another pizza place, Jose Garces’s Hook & Master opened on N. 2nd Street. The concept is multilayered: It’s a pizzeria with Chicago and Brooklyn-style pies from chef Steven Seibel. It’s a nautical-themed tiki bar with daiquiris and surf-inspired cocktails from Shannon Mustipher. There are fresh seafood small plates. And there’s a takeout window for pies to-go. Walking around the neighborhood and can’t seem to find it? Just look for the giant black-and-white octopus mural.

7. Middle Child Clubhouse

1232 N Front St
Philadelphia, PA 19122
(267) 858-4325
(267) 858-4325
With Middle Child sandwiches as popular as they are, the anticipation for Matt Cahn’s second Middle Child outpost in Philly was palpable. A full-service restaurant, with a fun cocktail menu, small plates, and big chicken Milanese and burgers, Middle Child Clubhouse is all that Middle Child in Washington Square West is and more. Play a game of pool while enjoying an enormous sandwich and a local beer: what more could you want?

On a green diner stool, a burger on a plate sits with a side of sauce. Gab Bonghi

8. Figo Pizzeria

1033 N 2nd St
Philadelphia, PA 19123
(267) 214-0086
(267) 214-0086
Centrally located and with lots of indoor and outdoor space, Figo on N. 2nd Street offers pizza, takeout, delivery, daytime service, pastas, and everything in between, with late night, happy hour, and brunch to come in the future.

9. SUYA SUYA West African Grill

400 Fairmount Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19123
(267) 704-9033
(267) 704-9033
For flavors found in Nigerian cuisine, Suya Suya West African Grill — the latest fast-casual spot to open in Philly — can’t be missed. Brought to you by restaurateur Dera Nd-Ezuma, Suya Suya’s mix-and-match bowls can be paired with jollof rice and sides of plantains, and all the grilled meats are done in a perfectly piquant peanut spice. Even better: you can select your heat level if you want to go even spicier.

10. Tambayan

45 N 12th St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
There are countless reasons to stop by Reading Terminal Market (and no, you don’t have to be a tourist to go) but with the addition of Tambayan, the Filipino restaurant run by chef and owner Kathy Mirano, there’s another reason to hit up the bustling 12th Street market. Tambayan is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, for Filipino dishes like longanisa sausage fried rice, lumpia spring rolls, ube fries, and Mirano’s amazing pandesal rolls. Don’t forget to try the macarons in flavors like ube, matcha, and mango — they’re unlike any macaron you’ve ever tasted.

Robb Lim

11. Volvér

300 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
(215) 670-2302
(215) 670-2302
After being closed since March 2020, Jose Garces’s fine dining establishment Volvér at the Kimmel Center is open again with a new focus: For 12 months, Volvér will host seven guest chefs, with Phila Lorn in residency until January 17 and then Jezabel Careaga from January 26 until March 13. The program highlights minority chefs who have been impacted by the pandemic in some way, and diners will have the chance to donate to each chef at the end of every meal to help raise money for their next venture, with the Garces Foundation contributing a matching donation. Reservations can be made online.

12. Le Caveau

614 S 7th St
Philadelphia, PA 19147
It was Chloe Grigri’s dream for years to open an intimate bar à vins, inspired by wine bars around France where diners snack on charcuterie and drink good wine. When she finally took the plunge to open Le Caveau upstairs from her French tavern The Good King in October of 2019, it was bustling for only six months before the pandemic shutdown. To our good fortune, Le Caveau is open again after staying closed for over a year. Celebrate this très cool date night spot by drinking natural wine and ordering the French hot dog, which comes served on half a baguette.

The inside of a dark wine bar with counter stools and a black and white menu and wine bottles along the back bar. Neal Santos

13. Ocho Rios Parrilla

1710 E Passyunk Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 970-9475
(215) 970-9475
East Passyunk Avenue is home to some of Philly’s best restaurants and we’re lucky to have another one in the mix. Ochos Rio Parrilla is serving up Jamaican food and cocktails, like beef patties, jerk chicken, oxtail stew, and triple rum punch. Platters are large and the space is cozy — another East Passyunk gem-to-be.

14. Juana Tamale

1941 E Passyunk Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19148

Jennifer Zavala’s birria taco pop-ups were some of the most exciting (and delicious) to hit the Philly scene over the past few years, so much so that Zavala’s Juana Tamale grew a devoted cult following. To our good fortune, Zavala opened a brick-and-mortar location in East Passyunk in November to sell her juicy birria tacos, tamales, and ramen to match. Juana Tamale has limited hours for now so check social media to catch open days and times.

15. June BYOB

690 Haddon Ave
Collingswood, NJ 08108
(856) 240-7041
(856) 240-7041
French restaurant June BYOB used to be located on East Passyunk Avenue in Philly before closing down in October of 2020 when owners Christina and Richard Cusack were struggling to make ends meet. At the end of the summer, the pair reopened in Collingswood with a luxurious French menu that’s as elegant and magical as the Cusacks’ previous East Passyunk outpost. Escargot, sweetbreads, and rabbit leg are some of the haute offerings — and this go-round there is even more space to accommodate diners. Reservations are recommended and don’t forget to BYOB.

