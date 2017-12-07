The Hottest New Restaurants in Philly, January 2022

Notable new restaurants open all the time in Philadelphia — and while the city continues to fight the pandemic, there are plenty of places to try that offer great options for outdoor dining and takeout. A reminder that starting this month, proof of vaccination is required for all indoor dining, so wearing a mask and getting vaccinated protects both you and the restaurant staff serving you. Be patient as changing times and nearly two years of ups and downs have been tough on restaurants and their staff — and don’t forget to tip well.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

