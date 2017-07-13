Share All sharing options for: Where to Find the Most Refreshing Wooder Ice in Philly

For days when you really need to cool off, these 16 shops specialize in Philly’s favorite warm-weather treat

Not quite water, not quite ice, water ice is an intrinsically Philly treat — like the Mummers, the word jawn, and Gritty, water ice defies conventions and is universally beloved. Any Philadelphian worth her salt has eaten a cup of water ice and a soft pretzel instead of a balanced meal at least once.

Legend has it that ancient Roman emperors sent fast runners into the mountains to bring back snow they would mix with fruit and honey. The best water ice today sticks closely to that original recipe: just fruit, sugar, and water. The texture — looser than Italian ice and smoother than shaved ice — is unique to producers in the Philadelphia area. Chunks of fruit often signal a good product. And the pronunciation is always “wooder ice.”

When you order a water ice and it comes served in either a retro teal-and-purple paper cup or a flimsy frosted plastic one, that’s how you know you’re in the right place. Don’t forget to dip your soft pretzel!

