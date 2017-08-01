 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

Where to Dine Solo in Philly

Where to Find the Most Refreshing Wooder Ice in Philly

19 Essential Brunch Spots in Philly

A platter with savory egg crepes, fresh greens, and chili sauces in a wicker basket. Gabriella’s Vietnam

22 Great Philly Restaurants Where You Can BYOB

Bring your own bottle to these cozy Philadelphia restaurants

by Arindam Basu Updated
View as Map
by Arindam Basu Updated
Gabriella’s Vietnam

Thanks to Pennsylvania’s decades-old alcohol laws and the challenge and cost of obtaining a liquor license, many Philadelphia restaurants embrace one of the country’s most unique drinking workarounds: Bring Your Own Bottle policies. At the cities’ many great BYOBs, diners can bring bottles of wine, bubbly, beer, or even spirits to dinner, and corking fees are uncommon.

Bring-your-own restaurants in Philly range in style from homey neighborhood spots to upscale fine-dining destinations and serve every type of cuisine. Here you’ll find a selection of some of the city’s favorites, especially when it comes to date-worthy outdoor seating to bring a bottle to drink al fresco.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Figs

Copy Link
2501 Meredith St #2421
Philadelphia, PA 19130
(215) 978-8440
(215) 978-8440
Visit Website

This cash-only Moroccan place should be on everyone’s list for the baked brie, eggplant lasagna, lamb shank, and whole fish with special charmoula sauce. If you’re a vegetarian, the vegetable platter with couscous is a delight. Try a bottle of bold red from Illyria. Reservations can be made by phone.

Also Featured in:

2. Apricot Stone

Copy Link
1040 North 2nd Street #601 GPS 1040, N American St
Philadelphia, PA 19123
(267) 606-6596
(267) 606-6596
Visit Website

With a mix of Mediterranean, Armenian, and Middle Eastern flavors, Apricot Stone in Northern Liberties is the destination for prix fixe mezze or dinner-for-two menus. Bring a few bottles of crisp whites (Assyrtiko from Greece) and chillable reds (Musar Blanc or Xinomavro from Greece) to enjoy alongside hummus plates, boreg, and lamb kebabs. Book your reservation through Opentable.

Also Featured in:

3. A Mano

Copy Link
2244 Fairmount Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19130
(215) 236-1114
(215) 236-1114
Visit Website

Chef Michael Millon curates his menu according to the seasons, so you can expect a dynamic dining experience. His menu includes handmade pastas and appetizing main courses including fish, chicken, and pork in traditional Italian preparations, that goes extremely well with any Sicilian wine, like nerello mascalese. A Mano is currently offering a 4-course family style menu for $65 a person. Reservations for A Mano can be made by phone, email, or Resy

A Mano [official]

Also Featured in:

4. Elwood

Copy Link
1007 Frankford Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19125
(215) 279-7427
(215) 279-7427
Visit Website

James Beard semifinalist Chef Adam Diltz stands by the fact that our city is so much more than cheesesteaks and soft pretzels, and the evidence is obvious at Elwood on Frankford Avenue.  Everything is locally sourced to support regional farmers and purveyors, and Elwood’s family style servings are intended for sharing. His signature venison scrapple served on antlers sets the stage for gastronomic extravaganza. Try out the rabbit or the duck, ideally paired with bottles from PA’s close to home wineries. Reservations for indoor dining and tea service can be made on Resy.

Also Featured in:

5. Umai Umai

Copy Link
533 N 22nd St
Philadelphia, PA 19130
Visit Website

Located in the Fairmount neighborhood, chef and owner Alex McCoy has taken sushi to another level of gastronomic art. Most places have a selection of specialty rolls, but try the designer rolls to experience chef McCoy’s culinary ingenuity. Reservations are recommended and can be made over the phone. BYO sake, pilsners, or white wine.

Also Featured in:

6. TERAKAWA RAMEN

Copy Link
125 S 40th St
Philadelphia, PA 19104
(215) 516-6818
(215) 516-6818
Visit Website

Head over to this Japanese noodle house either with locations in Chinatown and University City on a chilly fall evening for the ultimate ramen experience — BYO sake. Currently, the Chinatown location is not taking any reservations;. it’s first come first served, ideal for last minute dinner plans.

Also Featured in:

7. Banana Leaf: Malaysian Cuisine

Copy Link
1009 Arch St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
(215) 592-8288
(215) 592-8288
Visit Website

Although the focus at Banana Leaf is on Malaysian cuisine, it takes inspiration from Chinese, Indonesian, and Thai cuisines as well. The roti, satay, and clay pot curries are bursting with vibrant spices and aromas. Don’t forget to try the Singapore rice noodles — they’re unmatched. Bring a 6-pack of Thai Singha beer, too. Currently, Banana Leaf is not accepting online reservations.

8. Amma's South Indian Cuisine

Copy Link
1518 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
(215) 563-2917
(215) 563-2917
Visit Website

Amma is one of the best Indian restaurants in Philadelphia. With a focus on dishes like rasam (lentils with spices and curry leaves), medhu vada (doughnut-shaped fritters), curd rice (rice made with yogurt and spices and curry leaves), along with idli and dosas, Amma’s menu is an absolute treat to explore centuries-old South Indian dishes. Amma can also cater to your spice level preference. Pair with lighter-bodied red wines or a pale ale. Reservations can be made over the phone but walk-ins are equally welcome.

Also Featured in:

9. Bistro La Baia BYOB

Copy Link
1700 Lombard St
Philadelphia, PA 19146
(267) 687-1561
(267) 687-1561
Visit Website

The inconspicuous small family-run restaurant located at the corner of 17th and Lombard has some of the best homemade pasta, bread and desserts that the city has to offer. The polenta bruschetta, lobster ravioli, and  veal Cleopatra are truly outstanding. Call to reserve a table for indoor or outdoor seating. Grab a bottle of barbera or nebbiolo and enjoy a relaxing dinner.

10. Sakana Omakase Sushi

Copy Link
616 S 2nd St
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 922-2149
(215) 922-2149
Visit Website

Upscale omakase sushi place Sakana offers a $148 and a $98 signature Omakase tasting menu. Make sure to check out their aged fish for sushi and bring your favorite sake. Don’t forget to book your table on Resy.

Also Featured in:

11. Kalaya Thai Kitchen

Copy Link
764 S 9th St
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 385-3777
(215) 385-3777
Visit Website

Located in Philly’s Bella Vista neighborhood, owner and chef Nok Suntaranon’s Kalaya Thai Kitchen offers traditional southern Thai recipes made with fresh, seasonal ingredients. If you want to recreate the recipes, stop by the Kalaya Thai Market to buy Thai spices, broth, and sauces. Or just head to the restaurant with some bubbles or a light-bodied floral white wine in tow. Reservations are on Tock.

three blue and white bowls filled with thai food Dutch Huff

Also Featured in:

12. Aroma on 3rd

Copy Link
1245 S 3rd St
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(267) 314-5315
(267) 314-5315
Visit Website

At Aroma on 3rd, head chef and co-owner Antonio Cardillo (Tony) focuses on specialties from all regions of Italy. Originally on Pine Street in Washington Square West, Aroma’s new location in Pennsport offers a range of homemade pastas, desserts, and bread. Try the tartufo, gnocchi gorgonzola, or the vitello Abbruzzese for a true range of Cardillo’s offerings. Don’t forget to bring a bottle (or two) of barbera, dolcetto, or chianti. Reservations can be made by phone.

13. Perla

Copy Link
1535 S 11th St
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(267) 273-0008
(267) 273-0008
Visit Website

Chef Lou Boquila’s modern take on Filipino food is served as pre-fixe Kamayan style menu at $45 per person. The food is served on a banana leaf and intended to be shared. What wine should you pair with dinner? Consider something such as a dry riesling or pinot gris from Alsace. Reservations are available on Resy

Also Featured in:

14. June BYOB

Copy Link
690 Haddon Ave
Collingswood, NJ 08108
(856) 240-7041
(856) 240-7041
Visit Website

First opened in South Philly in 2019, Richard and Christina Cusack re-opened June BYOB in Collingswood in August of 2021 with the Cusacks’ culinary expertise showcased in traditional French food with modern influences. Their main attraction is canard à la presse, which is a gastronomic delight on its own, but would be heightened by the addition of a French bottle or two from Burgundy or Rhone. Check out June’s seasonal menu and they always accommodate vegetarian, vegan, or other dietary restrictions. Join the mailing list to stay up-to-date on special events on Sundays, such as wine pairing dinners. Reservations are available on Resy.

Also Featured in:

15. Zeppoli

Copy Link
618 W Collings Ave
Collingswood, NJ 08107
(856) 854-2670
(856) 854-2670
Visit Website

Located across the bridge in Collingswood, New Jersey, this Sicilian-focused Italian BYOB offers homemade pastas, delicious meat, and fish courses, and deluxe desserts. A graduate from the French Culinary Institute and former chef de cuisine at Vetri Cucina, Joey Baldino’s culinary vision came to fruition with Zeppoli. Try Nero d’Avola, the native grape from Sicily, with the main courses and definitely try the zeppoli Siciliano with a fortified dessert wine brought from home. Reservations are available on Resy

Also Featured in:

More in Maps

16. Olea

Copy Link
232 Arch St
Philadelphia, PA 19106
(267) 519-8315
(267) 519-8315
Visit Website

This modern intimate Mediterranean BYOB cash-only place has a wide array of pasta dishes on its menu that should satisfy everyone’s taste buds. Head over on a Monday night with a bottle of chianti or couple of bottles of provencal Rosé. Reservations are available on Resy

Also Featured in:

17. Mabu Kitchen

Copy Link
1120 Pine St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
(215) 279-7590
(215) 279-7590
Visit Website

The hospitality and warmth of Canadian couple Grace and Ayad shines in their dishes. Named after the village back home in Nova Scotia, Mabu offers Southern comfort food with a French twist. Starting with the heirloom carrots and cauliflower wedge, the magic continues with the smashing burger and juicy confit chicken. End your culinary journey with Grace’s banana pudding. Check out their brunch menu as well. Accepting walk-ins, it’s an ideal place for a weekday comfort food with few cans of ciders, IPAs, or bottle of natural wine.

18. Nineteen Eleven BYOB

Copy Link
1911 E Passyunk Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 279-7052
(215) 279-7052
Visit Website

Chef Jon Raffa and chef Mike Gingras met at the former Will BYOB and their shared mantras for cooking resulted in Nineteen Eleven, which features contemporary American cuisine ranging from burrata to pastas and corned beef tongue. They also offer a $85-per-person chef’s tasting menu. Reservations can be made by phone or text.  

19. Musi BYOB

Copy Link
100 Morris St
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 377-9466
(215) 377-9466
Visit Website

Chef Ari Miller’s Musi reopened in February to celebrate its three-year anniversary. Locally sourced ingredients are used in the 4-course tasting menu for $65 per person or a 7-course tasting menu for $95 per person. Chef Miller’s cuisine ranges from quirky pastas to unorthodox takes on old-world Jewish cuisine. Musi does serve an a la carte menu on Sundays. Reservations are on Tock.

Also Featured in:

20. Saigon Quy-Bau

Copy Link
1318 South St
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 645-0165
(215) 645-0165
Visit Website

In Vietnamese, the word “quy-bau” means “prestigious.” This French-inspired Vietnamese restaurant with a flair for Thai cuisine offers 71 dishes on their menu ranging from pho, pad thai and satay chicken all the way up to a Berkshire pork chop and New Zealand rack of lamb. There are lots of options for pescatarians, vegans, and vegetarians. Don’t forget to BYO your Thai Singa beer or a 6-pack of blonde ales.

21. Gabriella's Vietnam

Copy Link
1837 E Passyunk Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(272) 888-3298
(272) 888-3298
Visit Website

Chef Thanh Nguyen’s vision is to present the most authentic flavors of Vietnamese cuisine to Philadelphia and introduce each dish exactly as it is served in the streets of Vietnam. Locally sourced ingredients make their way into mini coconut cakes (bánh khọt), tapioca dumplings (bánh bột lọc), shaken beef (bò lúc lắc), and hot pot soups. Reservations are encouraged and can be made through Resy.

Also Featured in:

22. Buna Cafe Philly

Copy Link
5121 Baltimore Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19143
(610) 615-8575
(610) 615-8575
Visit Website

Philadelphia has a rich tradition of Ethiopian cuisine. Although many Ethiopian restaurants are located in the West Philly area and serve alcohol, Buna Cafe stands out as a BYOB. The blend of Ethiopian herbs and spices used in the slow-cooked dishes are enjoyed best with the famous injera bread. Try it with doro wot (chicken and hard boiled eggs) or shiro and ingudai tibs. Or dig in to the vegetarian or meat combo to explore the lentils and other sides.

Also Featured in:

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. Figs

2501 Meredith St #2421, Philadelphia, PA 19130

This cash-only Moroccan place should be on everyone’s list for the baked brie, eggplant lasagna, lamb shank, and whole fish with special charmoula sauce. If you’re a vegetarian, the vegetable platter with couscous is a delight. Try a bottle of bold red from Illyria. Reservations can be made by phone.

2501 Meredith St #2421
Philadelphia, PA 19130
(215) 978-8440
Visit Website

2. Apricot Stone

1040 North 2nd Street #601 GPS 1040, N American St, Philadelphia, PA 19123

With a mix of Mediterranean, Armenian, and Middle Eastern flavors, Apricot Stone in Northern Liberties is the destination for prix fixe mezze or dinner-for-two menus. Bring a few bottles of crisp whites (Assyrtiko from Greece) and chillable reds (Musar Blanc or Xinomavro from Greece) to enjoy alongside hummus plates, boreg, and lamb kebabs. Book your reservation through Opentable.

1040 North 2nd Street #601 GPS 1040, N American St
Philadelphia, PA 19123
(267) 606-6596
Visit Website

3. A Mano

2244 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19130
A Mano [official]

Chef Michael Millon curates his menu according to the seasons, so you can expect a dynamic dining experience. His menu includes handmade pastas and appetizing main courses including fish, chicken, and pork in traditional Italian preparations, that goes extremely well with any Sicilian wine, like nerello mascalese. A Mano is currently offering a 4-course family style menu for $65 a person. Reservations for A Mano can be made by phone, email, or Resy

2244 Fairmount Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19130
(215) 236-1114
Visit Website

4. Elwood

1007 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125

James Beard semifinalist Chef Adam Diltz stands by the fact that our city is so much more than cheesesteaks and soft pretzels, and the evidence is obvious at Elwood on Frankford Avenue.  Everything is locally sourced to support regional farmers and purveyors, and Elwood’s family style servings are intended for sharing. His signature venison scrapple served on antlers sets the stage for gastronomic extravaganza. Try out the rabbit or the duck, ideally paired with bottles from PA’s close to home wineries. Reservations for indoor dining and tea service can be made on Resy.

1007 Frankford Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19125
(215) 279-7427
Visit Website

5. Umai Umai

533 N 22nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19130

Located in the Fairmount neighborhood, chef and owner Alex McCoy has taken sushi to another level of gastronomic art. Most places have a selection of specialty rolls, but try the designer rolls to experience chef McCoy’s culinary ingenuity. Reservations are recommended and can be made over the phone. BYO sake, pilsners, or white wine.

533 N 22nd St
Philadelphia, PA 19130
Visit Website

6. TERAKAWA RAMEN

125 S 40th St, Philadelphia, PA 19104

Head over to this Japanese noodle house either with locations in Chinatown and University City on a chilly fall evening for the ultimate ramen experience — BYO sake. Currently, the Chinatown location is not taking any reservations;. it’s first come first served, ideal for last minute dinner plans.

125 S 40th St
Philadelphia, PA 19104
(215) 516-6818
Visit Website

7. Banana Leaf: Malaysian Cuisine

1009 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Although the focus at Banana Leaf is on Malaysian cuisine, it takes inspiration from Chinese, Indonesian, and Thai cuisines as well. The roti, satay, and clay pot curries are bursting with vibrant spices and aromas. Don’t forget to try the Singapore rice noodles — they’re unmatched. Bring a 6-pack of Thai Singha beer, too. Currently, Banana Leaf is not accepting online reservations.

1009 Arch St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
(215) 592-8288
Visit Website

8. Amma's South Indian Cuisine

1518 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19102

Amma is one of the best Indian restaurants in Philadelphia. With a focus on dishes like rasam (lentils with spices and curry leaves), medhu vada (doughnut-shaped fritters), curd rice (rice made with yogurt and spices and curry leaves), along with idli and dosas, Amma’s menu is an absolute treat to explore centuries-old South Indian dishes. Amma can also cater to your spice level preference. Pair with lighter-bodied red wines or a pale ale. Reservations can be made over the phone but walk-ins are equally welcome.

1518 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
(215) 563-2917
Visit Website

9. Bistro La Baia BYOB

1700 Lombard St, Philadelphia, PA 19146

The inconspicuous small family-run restaurant located at the corner of 17th and Lombard has some of the best homemade pasta, bread and desserts that the city has to offer. The polenta bruschetta, lobster ravioli, and  veal Cleopatra are truly outstanding. Call to reserve a table for indoor or outdoor seating. Grab a bottle of barbera or nebbiolo and enjoy a relaxing dinner.

1700 Lombard St
Philadelphia, PA 19146
(267) 687-1561
Visit Website

10. Sakana Omakase Sushi

616 S 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19147

Upscale omakase sushi place Sakana offers a $148 and a $98 signature Omakase tasting menu. Make sure to check out their aged fish for sushi and bring your favorite sake. Don’t forget to book your table on Resy.

616 S 2nd St
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 922-2149
Visit Website

11. Kalaya Thai Kitchen

764 S 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
three blue and white bowls filled with thai food Dutch Huff

Located in Philly’s Bella Vista neighborhood, owner and chef Nok Suntaranon’s Kalaya Thai Kitchen offers traditional southern Thai recipes made with fresh, seasonal ingredients. If you want to recreate the recipes, stop by the Kalaya Thai Market to buy Thai spices, broth, and sauces. Or just head to the restaurant with some bubbles or a light-bodied floral white wine in tow. Reservations are on Tock.

764 S 9th St
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 385-3777
Visit Website

12. Aroma on 3rd

1245 S 3rd St, Philadelphia, PA 19147

At Aroma on 3rd, head chef and co-owner Antonio Cardillo (Tony) focuses on specialties from all regions of Italy. Originally on Pine Street in Washington Square West, Aroma’s new location in Pennsport offers a range of homemade pastas, desserts, and bread. Try the tartufo, gnocchi gorgonzola, or the vitello Abbruzzese for a true range of Cardillo’s offerings. Don’t forget to bring a bottle (or two) of barbera, dolcetto, or chianti. Reservations can be made by phone.

1245 S 3rd St
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(267) 314-5315
Visit Website

13. Perla

1535 S 11th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147

Chef Lou Boquila’s modern take on Filipino food is served as pre-fixe Kamayan style menu at $45 per person. The food is served on a banana leaf and intended to be shared. What wine should you pair with dinner? Consider something such as a dry riesling or pinot gris from Alsace. Reservations are available on Resy

1535 S 11th St
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(267) 273-0008
Visit Website

14. June BYOB

690 Haddon Ave, Collingswood, NJ 08108

First opened in South Philly in 2019, Richard and Christina Cusack re-opened June BYOB in Collingswood in August of 2021 with the Cusacks’ culinary expertise showcased in traditional French food with modern influences. Their main attraction is canard à la presse, which is a gastronomic delight on its own, but would be heightened by the addition of a French bottle or two from Burgundy or Rhone. Check out June’s seasonal menu and they always accommodate vegetarian, vegan, or other dietary restrictions. Join the mailing list to stay up-to-date on special events on Sundays, such as wine pairing dinners. Reservations are available on Resy.

690 Haddon Ave
Collingswood, NJ 08108
(856) 240-7041
Visit Website

15. Zeppoli

618 W Collings Ave, Collingswood, NJ 08107

Located across the bridge in Collingswood, New Jersey, this Sicilian-focused Italian BYOB offers homemade pastas, delicious meat, and fish courses, and deluxe desserts. A graduate from the French Culinary Institute and former chef de cuisine at Vetri Cucina, Joey Baldino’s culinary vision came to fruition with Zeppoli. Try Nero d’Avola, the native grape from Sicily, with the main courses and definitely try the zeppoli Siciliano with a fortified dessert wine brought from home. Reservations are available on Resy

618 W Collings Ave
Collingswood, NJ 08107
(856) 854-2670
Visit Website

Related Maps

16. Olea

232 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19106

This modern intimate Mediterranean BYOB cash-only place has a wide array of pasta dishes on its menu that should satisfy everyone’s taste buds. Head over on a Monday night with a bottle of chianti or couple of bottles of provencal Rosé. Reservations are available on Resy

232 Arch St
Philadelphia, PA 19106
(267) 519-8315
Visit Website

17. Mabu Kitchen

1120 Pine St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

The hospitality and warmth of Canadian couple Grace and Ayad shines in their dishes. Named after the village back home in Nova Scotia, Mabu offers Southern comfort food with a French twist. Starting with the heirloom carrots and cauliflower wedge, the magic continues with the smashing burger and juicy confit chicken. End your culinary journey with Grace’s banana pudding. Check out their brunch menu as well. Accepting walk-ins, it’s an ideal place for a weekday comfort food with few cans of ciders, IPAs, or bottle of natural wine.

1120 Pine St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
(215) 279-7590
Visit Website

18. Nineteen Eleven BYOB

1911 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148

Chef Jon Raffa and chef Mike Gingras met at the former Will BYOB and their shared mantras for cooking resulted in Nineteen Eleven, which features contemporary American cuisine ranging from burrata to pastas and corned beef tongue. They also offer a $85-per-person chef’s tasting menu. Reservations can be made by phone or text.  

1911 E Passyunk Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 279-7052
Visit Website

19. Musi BYOB

100 Morris St, Philadelphia, PA 19148

Chef Ari Miller’s Musi reopened in February to celebrate its three-year anniversary. Locally sourced ingredients are used in the 4-course tasting menu for $65 per person or a 7-course tasting menu for $95 per person. Chef Miller’s cuisine ranges from quirky pastas to unorthodox takes on old-world Jewish cuisine. Musi does serve an a la carte menu on Sundays. Reservations are on Tock.

100 Morris St
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 377-9466
Visit Website

20. Saigon Quy-Bau

1318 South St, Philadelphia, PA 19147

In Vietnamese, the word “quy-bau” means “prestigious.” This French-inspired Vietnamese restaurant with a flair for Thai cuisine offers 71 dishes on their menu ranging from pho, pad thai and satay chicken all the way up to a Berkshire pork chop and New Zealand rack of lamb. There are lots of options for pescatarians, vegans, and vegetarians. Don’t forget to BYO your Thai Singa beer or a 6-pack of blonde ales.

1318 South St
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 645-0165
Visit Website

21. Gabriella's Vietnam

1837 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148

Chef Thanh Nguyen’s vision is to present the most authentic flavors of Vietnamese cuisine to Philadelphia and introduce each dish exactly as it is served in the streets of Vietnam. Locally sourced ingredients make their way into mini coconut cakes (bánh khọt), tapioca dumplings (bánh bột lọc), shaken beef (bò lúc lắc), and hot pot soups. Reservations are encouraged and can be made through Resy.

1837 E Passyunk Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(272) 888-3298
Visit Website

22. Buna Cafe Philly

5121 Baltimore Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19143

Philadelphia has a rich tradition of Ethiopian cuisine. Although many Ethiopian restaurants are located in the West Philly area and serve alcohol, Buna Cafe stands out as a BYOB. The blend of Ethiopian herbs and spices used in the slow-cooked dishes are enjoyed best with the famous injera bread. Try it with doro wot (chicken and hard boiled eggs) or shiro and ingudai tibs. Or dig in to the vegetarian or meat combo to explore the lentils and other sides.

5121 Baltimore Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19143
(610) 615-8575
Visit Website

Related Maps