22 Great Philly Restaurants Where You Can BYOB

Thanks to Pennsylvania’s decades-old alcohol laws and the challenge and cost of obtaining a liquor license, many Philadelphia restaurants embrace one of the country’s most unique drinking workarounds: Bring Your Own Bottle policies. At the cities’ many great BYOBs, diners can bring bottles of wine, bubbly, beer, or even spirits to dinner, and corking fees are uncommon.

Bring-your-own restaurants in Philly range in style from homey neighborhood spots to upscale fine-dining destinations and serve every type of cuisine. Here you’ll find a selection of some of the city’s favorites, especially when it comes to date-worthy outdoor seating to bring a bottle to drink al fresco.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.