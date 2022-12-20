Where to Celebrate the Feast of the Seven Fishes in Philly

The Feast of the Seven Fishes, known as La Festa dei Sette Pesci as well as La Vigilia, is a southern Italian Christmas Eve tradition where meat is omitted from meals. This year in Philly eight restaurants will celebrate this holiday with classic dinners and modern takes on Feast of the Seven Fishes. Some restaurants will offer one-day-only meals while others have multiple days of feasting. Reservations are currently available for all the restaurants in this dining guide but be sure to book in advance to secure a seat at the table.

If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy