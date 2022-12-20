The Feast of the Seven Fishes, known as La Festa dei Sette Pesci as well as La Vigilia, is a southern Italian Christmas Eve tradition where meat is omitted from meals. This year in Philly eight restaurants will celebrate this holiday with classic dinners and modern takes on Feast of the Seven Fishes. Some restaurants will offer one-day-only meals while others have multiple days of feasting. Reservations are currently available for all the restaurants in this dining guide but be sure to book in advance to secure a seat at the table.Read More
Where to Celebrate the Feast of the Seven Fishes in Philly
Fill up on oysters, whole-roasted fish, and squid ink spaghetti with these special seasonal seafood-filled restaurant dinners
Izakaya By Yanaga
This Japanese restaurant in Fishtown will offer a prix-fixe meal with Beau Solei oysters, tuna rice crisps, crispy rock shrimp, and the chef’s selection of rotating sashimi from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, December 22, and Friday, December 23. A seat at the table is $75, and reservations can be made at Resy or by calling the restaurant at 267-310-3554.
Osteria
Executive chef Matt Arcomone will showcase family-style dishes with a four-course Feast of the Seven Fishes meal. The menu touts swordfish; conchiglione with tuna, ricotta, spaghetti, and fruitti di mar (shellfish); monkfish; and limoncello tiramisu for dessert. All courses are $85 with an optional $50 for wine pairings beginning at 4 p.m. on Friday, December 23.
Vernick Fish
Located inside the Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia, this sophisticated oyster bar offersrobust seafood menu of both raw and cooked items. Its interpretation of Feast of the Seven Fishes is a five-course prix-fixe menu with Nantucket Bay scallop crudo, king crab, salt cod brandade, grilled octopus salad, and mussels with squid ink spaghetti. Reservations, which are being released on a staggered basis, can be made at OpenTable under the “Experiences” tab. The seating is $175 per person with the option of $75 for beverage pairings. The menu is available from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, December 23, and Saturday, December 24.
Fork
This contemporary American restaurant will serve caviar and buckwheat sable, monkfish terrine, whole-roasted branzino, and other delectable dishes during its Feast of Seven Fishes dinner. Tickets are $105 per person and reservations can be made online. The menu is available from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, December 24.
La Famiglia Ristorante
For over 45 years, the Sena family has been serving Italian cuisine. For 2022, the restaurant will offer an eight-course prix-fixe Feast of Seven Fishes meal featuring salted cod salad, spaghetti and clams, fried cod and calamari, branzino filet, and more. This special menu is available now through Friday, December 30 — except Christmas Eve and Christmas Day when the restaurant will be closed. A seat at the table is $108 per person. Reservations are required; call 215-922-2803.
Spasso Italian Grill
Spasso is treating diners to an assortment of seafood dishes including shrimp cocktail, an appetizer with fried and grilled calamari, fried smelts, baked mussels, and clams, as well as an entree choice of branzino, halibut, or jumbo shrimp, and crab meat with linguine for its Feast of the Seven Fishes dinner. The regular menu will be available a la carte; the prix-fixe feast is $59 per person and is available from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, December 24.
The Olde Bar
Chef Jose Garces will once again offer his take on the Feast of the Seven Fishes dinner with a prix-fixe menu featuring oysters and Champagne, jumbo shrimp cocktail, tuna tartare, lobster ravioli, whole-grilled branzino, Italian desserts, and more. The meal is $95 per person and is available during seatings at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, December 24.
Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti
Celebrate Christmas Eve with a traditional Feast of Seven Fishes dinner of tuna crudo, crab and squid ink linguine, Mediterranean branzino filet pizziola, and more for $85 per person. Diners may also partake in a special a la carte menu. The feast is available from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, December 24.