A white man juggling three white balls.
Fabrika
Natafa Smirnova

Ultimate Philly Restaurants and Bars for Live Entertainment

Stop by these spots for weekly quizzo, drag brunches, comedy shows, open mic nights, jazz, and much more

by George Banks-Weston
Fabrika
| Natafa Smirnova
by George Banks-Weston

In a city with a thriving dining scene like Philadelphia, it can be refreshing to add an extra dash of excitement to any culinary adventure. And if you’re a fan of live entertainment and events, the opportunities here are abundant and eager to be explored. Whether you fancy weekly trivia nights (affectionately known here as quizzo), are seeking a little nostalgic fun with bingo or games, or want to conclude your weekend with a show-stopping drag brunch, these spots are here for you to pay a visit.

For all the latest Philly dining intel, subscribe to Eater Philly’s newsletter.

Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process. If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Bob and Barbara's

Local jazz and punk artists, karaoke nights, and one of the most famous drag shows in the city are what make this legendary bar and restaurant in Philadelphia a treasure. Visit its website to explore its weekly and monthly events and to try some of its scrumptious snacks and drink specials.

1509 South St (at 15th St), Philadelphia, PA 19146
(215) 545-4511
(215) 545-4511

Strangelove's

This neighborhood pub boasts a menu full of hearty sandwiches, generously portioned appetizers, and mouthwatering entrees, each pairing perfectly with its robust menu of cocktails and shots. Weekly events here are hosted on its second level and include a mix of trivia, bingo, comedy acts, and movie nights.

216 S 11th St (btwn Walnut St & Locust St), Philadelphia, PA 19107
(215) 873-0404
(215) 873-0404

Franky Bradley's

A menu full of comfy classics like burgers, french fries, and wings isn’t the only reason to pay a visit to this Center City bar and restaurant. On its monthly events calendar, you’ll find an assortment of exciting events like drag queen bingo, burlesque shows, and dance parties with headlining DJs.

1320 Chancellor St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
(215) 735-0735
(215) 735-0735

Chris' Jazz Cafe

Every night, there’s something tight at this Center City hot spot for live jazz music five evenings a week. Enjoy their roasted oysters, braised pork belly, and jambalaya (with alligator sausage) while sipping on their standout strawberry smashes and Moscow mules.

1421 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA 19102
(215) 568-3131
(215) 568-3131

World Cafe Live

The wide-ranging events at this nonprofit live entertainment venue and restaurant are unmatched, featuring story slam competitions, live musical artists, comedians, and open mic nights. Take a look at its full schedule to see what’s coming up.

3025 Walnut St (at 31st St), Philadelphia, PA 19104
(215) 222-1400
(215) 222-1400

Hard Rock Cafe

This Center City gem is the guaranteed spot for live music and entertainment vibes in a town that’s filled with options. Their Friday night live event is a showcase of local and national talent — also ideal for those whose in the mood for juicy bacon burgers, fiery wings, crispy fries, and bold cocktails.

1113 Market St (at N 12th St), Philadelphia, PA 19107
(215) 238-1000
(215) 238-1000

City Winery

The Philadelphia location of this franchise offers more than just wine tasting, bubbly brunches, and happy hour specials. Its live events calendar is as eclectic as it is expansive, featuring a mix of Grammy award-winning musical artists, interactive game shows and competitions, podcast tapings, and laugh-out-loud comedy.

990 Filbert St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
(267) 479-7373
(267) 479-7373

The Post

This fun and festive beer hall in University City has over a dozen beers on tap and a menu full of tantalizing takes on Philly favorites, such as a huge soft pretzel served with beer cheese, and renditions of a cheesesteak and chicken cheesesteak. Its Tuesday night quizzo and Thursday night karaoke are among its most popular events, but the fun doesn’t stop there, as others like open-mic nights and game day specials pop up on its calendar monthly.

129 S 30th St (at Walnut St), Philadelphia, PA 19104
(267) 353-8521
(267) 353-8521

Fringe Bar

Fringe Arts is an entertainment destination with a longstanding history. Last year it reopened its resident restaurant Fringe Bar, complete with a brand new menu and lineup of events. Visit for Wednesday quiz nights with a special build-a-burger menu every Wednesday, as well as free and ticketed music and arts shows year-round.

140 North Christopher Columbus Boulevard, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19106
(215) 375-7744
(215) 375-7744

South

This iconic soul food restaurant on Broad Street features live jazz shows regularly, with legendary performers such as Carol Riddick, James Poyser, and Keyon Harrold selling out quickly. Their great music compliments their notable entrées — hot and tasty buttermilk fried chicken, black angus beef short rib, and Caribbean salmon.

600 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19130
(215) 600-0220
(215) 600-0220

Also featured in:

Copy Link

An event at one of Philly’s premier comedy and improv venues will have you in stitches and may even involve you in the comedic action when you visit for brunch or dinner and a show. And while its events calendar highlights award-winning and quick-witted comedians, it also offers open mic nights, comedy classes, and drag brunches.

33 E Laurel St, Philadelphia, PA 19123
(215) 606-6555
(215) 606-6555

Divine Lorraine

The revival of the Divine Lorraine brought with it multiple new restaurant concepts. Its jam-packed events calendar is posted on its Instagram account and has included play and chill game nights, brunch and flow pop-up yoga classes, local DJs, and industry nights with specials for restaurant workers.

699 North Broad Street, PA 19123
215-647-0699
215-647-0699

Urban Village Brewing Company

This brewery in Northern Liberties is a great spot to fellowship with friends over great beer, cocktails, and pub fare, but its array of events is another reason to visit. Gather the gang for one of its monthly run club meetups (in partnership with the Northern Liberties Run Club), get competitive with its Monday night Music Bingo, or groove to music at one of its vinyl nights.

1001 N 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19123
(267) 687-1961
(267) 687-1961

Fabrika

Since opening its doors in 2020, Fabrika has been a game changer in the Philly dinner theater experience. Here, shows are nothing short of thrilling and stunning, featuring a calendar full of performances including sultry burlesque, awe-inspiring acrobatics, and electrifying drag brunches and variety shows to be enjoyed alongside a 3-course dinner menu or bountiful brunch.

1108 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125

Wissahickon Brewing Company

Building community is a central tenet of this family-owned brewery in East Falls, known for its considerable collection of top-notch beers on tap. Not only do they have a rotating roster of food trucks (partnering with Philly favorites like WokWorksDeke’s BBQ, Angie’s Vietnamese Cuisine, and more), but you can also stop by for their range of monthly events such as weekend yoga, quizzo, and open mic nights.

3705 W School House Ln, Philadelphia, PA 19129
(215) 483-8833
(215) 483-8833

