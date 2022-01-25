 clock menu more-arrow no yes
An overhead shot of four meals on white plates: chicken, fennel, radicchio, and octopus, with pomegranates, parmesan, and romesco. Gab Bonghi

18 Philly Restaurants That Are Open on Mondays

Is your favorite restaurant closed on Mondays? Try these other Philly go-tos for dine-in service, takeout, and delivery.

by Dayna Evans Updated
by Dayna Evans Updated
Gab Bonghi

After the demands of weekend service, many restaurants close their doors on Mondays in order to catch up on administrative tasks and to take a much-needed break from hospitality. Lately, due to pandemic-related labor shortages and service industry burnout, more restaurants than ever are choosing to take a break and stay closed on the early side of the week.

When you can’t find the energy to cook for yourself at home, though, you still stand a chance on Mondays at some of Philly’s best and brightest. A lot of the restaurants on this list offer takeout, delivery, and dine-in service, so whatever your mood, you’ll be covered.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Jamaican D's Caribbean & American Restaurant

1265 E Chelten Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19138
(215) 927-7415
(215) 927-7415
There is no dine-in option at Jamaican D’s on Chelten Avenue, but if you’re looking to get amazing Caribbean food on a Monday night, you can’t go wrong with anything at Jamaican D’s. Place an order through Grubhub or order in person at the shop. Load up on mac and cheese, collard greens, and plantains — they’re all excellent.

2. Cheu Fishtown

1416 Frankford Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19125
(267) 758-2269
(267) 758-2269
In Fishtown, Monday diners can choose between ramen and sushi and a menu of other Asian-inspired dishes, often with a Philly twist, at the combination restaurant Cheu Fishtown and Nunu. Owned by the same folks behind Bing Bing Dim Sum on East Passyunk (sadly closed on Mondays), Cheu reservations can be made on Resy.

3. Pizzeria Beddia

1313 N Lee St
Philadelphia, PA 19125
(267) 928-2256
(267) 928-2256
Pizza is an excellent choice any day of the week but on Mondays, when options are even more limited, you won’t be disappointed to get a spicy angry pie from Beddia alongside a glass of carefully curated natural wine. The fish sauce salad is wonderful and the special pizzas are always worth it. Reservations can be made on Resy.

4. La Chinesca

1036 Spring Garden St
Philadelphia, PA 19123
(267) 838-9688
(267) 838-9688
Spring Garden’s La Chinesca is a little bit of everything: a vibey bar with great drinks, an outdoor space that’s good for a group hang, and a restaurant with casual dishes inspired by a neighborhood called La Chinesca in the Mexicali region of Mexico. Snack on fried wonton chips and peppers before ordering the mushroom tacos. Reservations are available on Resy.

Fried peppers, cashews, and cilantro on a pink table with chopsticks at La Chinesca Ben Wentzel

5. Pizzeria Vetri

1939 Callowhill St
Philadelphia, PA 19130
(215) 600-2629
(215) 600-2629
Pizzeria Vetri has salads, pizzas, and desserts that will make any Monday just a little bit better. Takeout and delivery are also available, and the oblong-shaped metro pie is a good size for a group.

6. Abyssinia

229 S 45th St
Philadelphia, PA 19104
(215) 387-2424
(215) 387-2424
Craving Ethiopian at the beginning of the week? Longstanding stalwart Abyssinia in West Philly is open for takeout and indoor dining every day of the week. The vegetarian platter and the beef tibs special are worth leaving the house for.

7. Reading Terminal Market

51 N 12th St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
(215) 922-2317
(215) 922-2317
Open every day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Reading Terminal Market is a stellar option if you’re looking for a place to grab lunch or an early bird dinner. From excellent Filipino food to juicy pastrami sandwiches, there’s a meal for every mood.

a man wheels a trashcan through an empty aisle at Reading Terminal Gab Bonghi

8. Amma's South Indian Cuisine

1518 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
(215) 563-2917
(215) 563-2917
Dosas as big as your head and rich curries are the name of the game at Amma’s South Indian Cuisine on Chestnut Street, the Philly outpost of the Jersey favorite. Fancy eating at home? Amma’s is available for takeout and delivery.

9. Vietnam Café

816 S 47th St
Philadelphia, PA 19143
(215) 729-0260
(215) 729-0260
Crispy spring rolls, broken rice, lemongrass chicken, curries, and soups are all on the menu at Vietnam Cafe in University City, seven days a week from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Delivery and pickup are available through DoorDash.

10. Seorabol Center City

1326 Spruce St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
(215) 608-8484
(215) 608-8484
The Center City outpost of chef Chris Cho’s Northeast family restaurant Seorabol is a great choice to satisfy cravings for delicious Korean food, like dolsot bibimbap, jjigae soups, kimchi pancakes, and rice cakes. Reservations can be made online.

11. Rex at the Royal

1524 South St
Philadelphia, PA 19146
(267) 319-1366
(267) 319-1366
Elegant Southern cookery is on offer at South Street’s Rex at the Royal. Order oysters and martinis, crab fondue, fried green tomatoes, and shrimp and grits while sitting at the classy bar in the beautiful art deco space. It’s a good date night option when you don’t have Monday cooking in you. Reservations can be made online.

12. Little Fish BYOB

746 S 6th St
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(267) 455-0172
(267) 455-0172
A small but excellent a la carte menu is the current offering at Little Fish BYOB, a Queen Village mainstay with mouth-watering fish appetizers and main courses, with one or two meat dishes thrown in for good measure. It says it in the name, but Little Fish is BYOB so bring your own wine. Reservations can be made online.

13. Kalaya Thai Kitchen

764 S 9th St
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 385-3777
(215) 385-3777
No matter the day of the week, Kalaya Thai Kitchen is a great choice. But how lucky are we that chef Nok Suntaranon’s Thai restaurant is open on Mondays, too? Spicy curries, colorful dumplings, duck laab, and richly flavored khao soi are all available for indoor dining, takeout, and delivery. Make reservations on Tock.

14. Phở 75

1122 Washington Ave F
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 271-5866
(215) 271-5866
There’s nothing like a giant steaming bowl of pho to cure the Monday blues and Pho 75 offers just that seven days a week. Open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day, you can take your warming soup to-go or eat it indoors.

15. Sky Cafe

1122 Washington Ave B
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 271-1983
(215) 271-1983
This Indonesian food favorite is a comforting choice for an array of satays, egg noodle dishes, and rice platters, many of them customizable to your carnivore or herbivore tastes. Order the gado gado salad and a durian or soursup juice on the side. Call for takeout.

16. Casa Mexico

1134 S 9th St
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(267) 470-1464
(267) 470-1464
Unlike South Philly Barbacoa, Cristina Martinez’s original outpost for all things barbacoa that has limited weekend hours, Casa Mexico down the street is open every single day for tacos, green and red mole dishes, a few postres, and more. Swing by from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

17. Mish Mish

1046 Tasker St
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(267) 761-9750
(267) 761-9750
Can’t get a weekend table at Mish Mish, the buzzy restaurant on East Passyunk opened by former Philly Mag editor Alex Tewfik? Try booking on a Monday. The menu changes according to the seasons but the fried Armenian string cheese and the pomegranate chicken are not-to-be-missed.

18. Le Virtù

1927 E Passyunk Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 271-5626
(215) 271-5626
South Philly’s Le Virtu is bustling on the weekends and during the warmer months, where the patio is a special place to go on date night. It’s still a destination during the week, though, especially when you can enjoy rustic cuisine from Abruzzo, like taccozzelle with Abruzzese sausage, black truffle, and saffron. Reservations can be made on OpenTable.

