 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

Where to Order Thanksgiving Dinner Around Philly

The Hottest New Restaurants in Philly, November 2021

Rise and Shine: Here’s Where to Eat Breakfast in Philly

An overhead shot of a bowl of Pho Tai Bo Vien Pho with Rare Steak and beef balls, basil, noodles, and jalapenos
Pho tai bo vien from Pho Ha Saigon.
Pho Ha Saigon

13 Destinations in Philly for Warm, Nourishing Bowls of Pho

Satisfy those cravings for rich broth, fragrant herbs, noodles, and cuts of beef at these favorite Philly restaurants

by Tayler Bunge
View as Map
Pho tai bo vien from Pho Ha Saigon.
| Pho Ha Saigon
by Tayler Bunge

There’s a certain romance to a great bowl of pho, especially in a city like Philly. Philadelphia is home to one of the largest populations of Vietnamese-Americans in America, and this city has an abundance of legendary Vietnamese restaurants, all with excellent pho options.

For those of us who eat pho as a weekly staple, choosing a favorite pho spot is not easy. Establishing criteria for reviewing pho is a deeply personal, possibly spiritual experience, from the broth to the durability of the noodles to the perfect ratio of green to white onions. Choosing a favorite pho spot is its own challenge: “Is there a number in the name?” “Do they have a veggie option?” “How is the cà phê sữa đá?” A great bowl of pho is more than soup — it’s a journey — and fortunately, Philly is full of journeys worth taking.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Pho House Thang Long

Copy Link
177 W Girard Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19123
(215) 739-2020
(215) 739-2020
Visit Website

Vegans, rejoice! Pho House Thang Long has not one, not two, but three vegan pho options on their menu (tofu, veggie, or vegan chicken) with a 100-percent vegetable-based broth. In short, it’s incredible. If vegan eats aren’t your style, there are classic beef, chicken, and shrimp options as well, with beef broth so rich and strong you can almost chew it.

2. Pho Street

Copy Link
2104 Market St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
(215) 606-9960
(215) 606-9960
Visit Website

There are two Pho Street locations in Philly proper, one on Market Street and one on Arch Street. Our take? Start with the Market location. You’ll walk into a sprawling, brightly lit cafeteria-like room with self-order kiosks. (If you’re new to pho, there are photos to guide you.) The portions are large and the efficiency dining makes for a quick, comfortable, casual meal. Plus, there are tofu and plain options available.

3. Pho Cali

Copy Link
1000 Arch St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
(215) 629-1888
(215) 629-1888
Visit Website

With over 20 meat, fish, and veggie pho options, as well as a nice selection of beers, Pho Cali is an unassuming spot in the middle of Chinatown where service is quick and portions are generous. Escape the crowded city streets for a moment and grab a rare steak pho with a Sapporo on the side.

4. Phở & Café Saigon

Copy Link
4248 Spruce St
Philadelphia, PA 19104
(215) 222-6800
(215) 222-6800
Visit Website

Posted up on a corner in University City is Pho & Cafe Saigon, a cozy one-stop-shop for authentic Vietnamese dishes that are piled high with thinly sliced white onion. Open Monday through Saturday at 11 a.m., this spot has a hefty menu of food and drink that’s bound to please everyone — try the delicious chicken pho ga. They have dozens of smoothie options, so grab a seat on the patio and relax.

5. Pho Mi Rittenhouse

Copy Link
106 S 20th St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
(215) 567-8683
(215) 567-8683

A stone’s throw from Rittenhouse Square, Pho Mi sports a simple menu of pho, broken rice platters, rice vermicelli bun, and various rolls. Expect generous portions of cilantro, and the tofu pho will please vegetarians and carnivores alike. 

6. Vietnam Café

Copy Link
816 S 47th St
Philadelphia, PA 19143
(215) 729-0260
(215) 729-0260
Visit Website

Open daily from 11:30 a.m., Vietnam Café in University City is a family-owned spot with a sprawling dining area to match a sprawling menu, complete with tropical Polynesian cocktails. There are four official pho items on the menu — go for the pho nam (brisket), grab a chicken papaya salad, and wash it all down with a mai tai. Tofu and veggie options are available.

7. Phở 75

Copy Link
1122 Washington Ave F
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 271-5866
(215) 271-5866
Visit Website

Rumor has it, New Yorkers take trains into Philly for Pho 75. It sets the bar high, and loudly: A famous yellow banner hangs above the Washington Ave location, just blocks from Little Saigon. The dining area is huge, the menu affordable, and the broth is fragrant and rich. Pho 75 is cash only, but they do have an ATM if you forget. Open daily from 9 a.m., hop in for a recovery breakfast or a daytime lunch. (There are no meatless options, however.)

Also Featured in:

8. Nam Phuong Restaurant

Copy Link
1100 Washington Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 468-0410
(215) 468-0410
Visit Website

Not far from Pho 75, Nam Phuong is a huge space with a huge menu to match. Vegetarian options are available with either vegetarian or beef broth. The noodles at Nam Phuong are especially notable —  durable and portioned perfectly for their large bowls, they’ll keep you coming back over and over. Nam Phuong opens daily at 10 a.m. and closes at 9:30 p.m.

Also Featured in:

9. Café Diem

Copy Link
1031 S 8th St
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 923-8347
(215) 923-8347

Cafe Diem is a pho spot near Passyunk Avenue that you might miss if you aren’t careful. It sports a short and efficient menu, and the real claim to fame is the spicy beef noodle soup (with a special variant that includes beef, tendon, pork feet, and ham). Pho is served memorably in glass bowls with the piping hot broth almost flowing over the edges. It opens daily at 8 a.m., so stop by for a hot and spicy breakfast.

10. Pho Ha

Copy Link
600 Washington Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 599-0264
(215) 599-0264
Visit Website

Pho Ha in Little Saigon looks exactly like everyone’s favorite hometown pho restaurant: strip mall corner, modest sign, simple dining room. It’s open daily at 9:30 a.m. for anyone with early-morning urges, and the broth is likely one of the most minimalist variations on this list, letting the depth of flavor in the meat speak for itself.

Also Featured in:

11. Pho Saigon

Copy Link
1100 S Christopher Columbus Blvd #22
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(267) 773-7305
(267) 773-7305
Visit Website

Pho Saigon is tucked into the far side of Philly by the waterfront, and its modest venue and efficiency dining room sets the stage for a staggeringly good pho, with a generous garnish plate and even more generous portions. Pho Saigon packs a punch — open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., with vegetarian options available, you could enjoy every meal of the day here.

Also Featured in:

12. Café Nhan

Copy Link
1606 W Passyunk Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19145
(215) 551-2407
(215) 551-2407
Visit Website

Tucked south of Newbold and Point Breeze on Passyunk, Cafe Nhan is a home run hit in a cozy spot that feels like an old-fashioned neighborhood favorite. The menu is short, sweet, and humbly offered on a double-sided printout, and vegetarian pho lovers are welcome. Start with the beef brisket pho, but be sure to come back for the tofu pho. Plain noodles in broth are also available!

13. Phở Cyclo Café

Copy Link
2124 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19145
(215) 644-9914
(215) 644-9914

Find Pho Cyclo Cafe on Broad Street in South Philly, its main dining area elevated up a quick set of stairs. The broth is incredible. The portions are enormous. The space is tight yet comfortable. There is also a vegetarian option with lovely veggie broth. Doors open daily at 10 a.m. and close at 10 p.m., so if you miss lunch, stop by for a late night pick-me-up.

More in Maps

© 2021 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. Pho House Thang Long

177 W Girard Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19123

Vegans, rejoice! Pho House Thang Long has not one, not two, but three vegan pho options on their menu (tofu, veggie, or vegan chicken) with a 100-percent vegetable-based broth. In short, it’s incredible. If vegan eats aren’t your style, there are classic beef, chicken, and shrimp options as well, with beef broth so rich and strong you can almost chew it.

177 W Girard Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19123
(215) 739-2020
Visit Website

2. Pho Street

2104 Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

There are two Pho Street locations in Philly proper, one on Market Street and one on Arch Street. Our take? Start with the Market location. You’ll walk into a sprawling, brightly lit cafeteria-like room with self-order kiosks. (If you’re new to pho, there are photos to guide you.) The portions are large and the efficiency dining makes for a quick, comfortable, casual meal. Plus, there are tofu and plain options available.

2104 Market St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
(215) 606-9960
Visit Website

3. Pho Cali

1000 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

With over 20 meat, fish, and veggie pho options, as well as a nice selection of beers, Pho Cali is an unassuming spot in the middle of Chinatown where service is quick and portions are generous. Escape the crowded city streets for a moment and grab a rare steak pho with a Sapporo on the side.

1000 Arch St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
(215) 629-1888
Visit Website

4. Phở & Café Saigon

4248 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA 19104

Posted up on a corner in University City is Pho & Cafe Saigon, a cozy one-stop-shop for authentic Vietnamese dishes that are piled high with thinly sliced white onion. Open Monday through Saturday at 11 a.m., this spot has a hefty menu of food and drink that’s bound to please everyone — try the delicious chicken pho ga. They have dozens of smoothie options, so grab a seat on the patio and relax.

4248 Spruce St
Philadelphia, PA 19104
(215) 222-6800
Visit Website

5. Pho Mi Rittenhouse

106 S 20th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

A stone’s throw from Rittenhouse Square, Pho Mi sports a simple menu of pho, broken rice platters, rice vermicelli bun, and various rolls. Expect generous portions of cilantro, and the tofu pho will please vegetarians and carnivores alike. 

106 S 20th St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
(215) 567-8683

6. Vietnam Café

816 S 47th St, Philadelphia, PA 19143

Open daily from 11:30 a.m., Vietnam Café in University City is a family-owned spot with a sprawling dining area to match a sprawling menu, complete with tropical Polynesian cocktails. There are four official pho items on the menu — go for the pho nam (brisket), grab a chicken papaya salad, and wash it all down with a mai tai. Tofu and veggie options are available.

816 S 47th St
Philadelphia, PA 19143
(215) 729-0260
Visit Website

7. Phở 75

1122 Washington Ave F, Philadelphia, PA 19147

Rumor has it, New Yorkers take trains into Philly for Pho 75. It sets the bar high, and loudly: A famous yellow banner hangs above the Washington Ave location, just blocks from Little Saigon. The dining area is huge, the menu affordable, and the broth is fragrant and rich. Pho 75 is cash only, but they do have an ATM if you forget. Open daily from 9 a.m., hop in for a recovery breakfast or a daytime lunch. (There are no meatless options, however.)

1122 Washington Ave F
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 271-5866
Visit Website

8. Nam Phuong Restaurant

1100 Washington Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19147

Not far from Pho 75, Nam Phuong is a huge space with a huge menu to match. Vegetarian options are available with either vegetarian or beef broth. The noodles at Nam Phuong are especially notable —  durable and portioned perfectly for their large bowls, they’ll keep you coming back over and over. Nam Phuong opens daily at 10 a.m. and closes at 9:30 p.m.

1100 Washington Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 468-0410
Visit Website

9. Café Diem

1031 S 8th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147

Cafe Diem is a pho spot near Passyunk Avenue that you might miss if you aren’t careful. It sports a short and efficient menu, and the real claim to fame is the spicy beef noodle soup (with a special variant that includes beef, tendon, pork feet, and ham). Pho is served memorably in glass bowls with the piping hot broth almost flowing over the edges. It opens daily at 8 a.m., so stop by for a hot and spicy breakfast.

1031 S 8th St
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 923-8347

10. Pho Ha

600 Washington Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19147

Pho Ha in Little Saigon looks exactly like everyone’s favorite hometown pho restaurant: strip mall corner, modest sign, simple dining room. It’s open daily at 9:30 a.m. for anyone with early-morning urges, and the broth is likely one of the most minimalist variations on this list, letting the depth of flavor in the meat speak for itself.

600 Washington Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 599-0264
Visit Website

11. Pho Saigon

1100 S Christopher Columbus Blvd #22, Philadelphia, PA 19147

Pho Saigon is tucked into the far side of Philly by the waterfront, and its modest venue and efficiency dining room sets the stage for a staggeringly good pho, with a generous garnish plate and even more generous portions. Pho Saigon packs a punch — open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., with vegetarian options available, you could enjoy every meal of the day here.

1100 S Christopher Columbus Blvd #22
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(267) 773-7305
Visit Website

12. Café Nhan

1606 W Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19145

Tucked south of Newbold and Point Breeze on Passyunk, Cafe Nhan is a home run hit in a cozy spot that feels like an old-fashioned neighborhood favorite. The menu is short, sweet, and humbly offered on a double-sided printout, and vegetarian pho lovers are welcome. Start with the beef brisket pho, but be sure to come back for the tofu pho. Plain noodles in broth are also available!

1606 W Passyunk Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19145
(215) 551-2407
Visit Website

13. Phở Cyclo Café

2124 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19145

Find Pho Cyclo Cafe on Broad Street in South Philly, its main dining area elevated up a quick set of stairs. The broth is incredible. The portions are enormous. The space is tight yet comfortable. There is also a vegetarian option with lovely veggie broth. Doors open daily at 10 a.m. and close at 10 p.m., so if you miss lunch, stop by for a late night pick-me-up.

2124 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19145
(215) 644-9914

Related Maps