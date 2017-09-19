 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Wilder

15 Philly Restaurants With Great Private Dining Rooms

Looking to plan a small (or large) private party? These Philly restaurants are happy to host

by Sarah Maiellano and Dayna Evans
With the holidays around the corner, it’s time to book space to eat, drink, and celebrate with a crowd at one of Philly’s party-ready restaurants. Whether you need a table for 10 or a cocktail party for 60, these private dining rooms are sure to impress guests.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.
Pizzeria Beddia

Only in Philly could you get a private omakase-style tasting menu of hoagies and pizza, and only at Pizzeria Beddia could it be so good. The room itself can accommodate 6 people and the $75 ticket per person includes a welcome cocktail, small plates, a variety of hoagies, pizzas, and Beddia’s signature soft serve. 

Kensington Quarters

Head upstairs at Kensington Quarters in Fishtown to find a private space that holds 20 for a sit-down dinner or more for an event like a cooking class. The outside patio is also available for reservations.

Middle Child Clubhouse

The so-called Thousand Island Lounge at Middle Child Clubhouse can fit up to 17 people and starts at $30 a person for either a cheeseburger or vegan chicken sandwich and Caesar salad and bottomless fries for the table. Reservations can be made on Resy.

White Dog Cafe

University City mainstay White Dog Cafe offers several of its colorful themed rooms for private parties. The options include a fully enclosed downstairs wine cellar, the purple-and-blue-accented living room decorated with neon dog paintings, the window-lined oak room with a marble dining table that seats up to 12, and the solarium with its whimsical floral-print booths and hanging plants. The private event menu changes seasonally.

Walnut Street Cafe

University City’s chic Walnut Street Cafe offers a semi-private upstairs space for parties of 10 to 35. The restaurant can host groups for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and cocktail parties.

Wilder

On the third floor of Wilder, up to 20 guests can enjoy a full bar and full kitchen and of course some truly special decor. Looking to go bigger? The whole restaurant is also available for buyouts.

Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steak House

Dine in a former bank vault complete with a massive vault door at Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse in Center City. With 10 private dining areas, the restaurant can accommodate parties of 14 to 150.

The Love

Hosting an event at the Love’s private upstairs space is like throwing a dinner party in a gorgeous, welcoming home without any of the clean up or cooking. Kick things off in the cozy lounge that features its own bar and couches and then settle in around the 20-person farm table for a seasonal brunch, lunch, or dinner.

Barbuzzo

From the looks of Barbuzzo’s narrow ground-floor dining room, you wouldn’t guess that the upstairs can comfortably fit 60 guests for a private dinner. There’s a fully functioning refurbished piano in the airy space and hosts have the option to serve mini-budinos for dessert.

Fork

Modern American favorite Fork can accommodate 75 guests in its main dining space. Menus are tailored to fit a variety of budgets.

Lacroix at the Rittenhouse

Lacroix at the Rittenhouse hotel has two private dining rooms: Lily's can accommodate up to 32 people and La Serre works for smaller events and dinners. The hotel’s Mary Cassatt Tea Room and its courtyard are also available to buy out. The food, bar, and dessert menus are endlessly customizable.

Royal Boucherie

The second-floor parlor room at Royal Boucherie in Old City is outfitted with vintage furniture, candelabras, mirrors, and its own eight-seat mahogany bar. Up to 40 people can fit for a seated meal, and up to 60 for a cocktail party.

Amada

Almost every Jose Garces restaurant has a private dining room that can accommodate 10 to 50 guests, but it’s hard to go wrong with holding an event at Amada, where the private room seats 24. Along with a variety of tapas, Amada offers the cochinillo asado: a whole suckling pig brined and slow-roasted for a day and a half.

Han Dynasty

With its soaring ceilings, curved bar, and long red banquette, Old City’s Han Dynasty is a looker. The Sichuan restaurant has space for private soirees in its upstairs room, which seats 30 and overlooks the main dining room, or in its downstairs space that fits 50.

Ambra Restaurant

Special occasions were practically invented at Ambra, the intimate fine dining restaurant in the back of Southwark in Queen Village. There, guests can choose between two experiences — the Kitchen for 2 to 4 people or the Dining Room for 8 to 10 — to enjoy chef Chris D’Ambro’s skill for taking Italian culinary traditions to new heights. Reservations for both tasting menus can be made on Resy.

Related Maps