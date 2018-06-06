 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
An overhead shot of several pizzas with different toppings, a Caesar salad, and spaghetti with bolognese and meatballs.
Tony’s Baltimore Grill
Piacere

12 Excellent Spots in Atlantic City for Seafood, Hoagies, and Everything in Between

This Jersey Shore destination is home to historic eateries, celebrity chefs, and great food for breakfast, lunch, and dinner

by Eater Staff, Dayna Evans, and Caroline Coral Updated
Tony’s Baltimore Grill
by Eater Staff, Dayna Evans, and Caroline Coral Updated

The popularity of Atlantic City, New Jersey, has ebbed and flowed through the decades. But regardless of whether the tides are bringing in a spike of new development or a round of casino closures, there’s never been a shortage of good eats on and off the boardwalk in this Jersey Shore destination. Looking for a little quieter time? Ventnor City is a short drive away and has some fantastic restaurants of its own.

Angeline

Michael Symon finds the sweet spot between red sauce comfort and regional Italian dishes at Angeline inside the Borgata. At the stylish restaurant, named for the chef’s mother, start with baked clams or arancini and then move on to the shareable Sunday supper (available anytime), which is straight out of South Philly with meatballs, cavatelli, sausage, and peppers.

1 Borgata Way, Borgata Hotel, Casino & Spa, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
(609) 317-1000
(609) 317-1000

Tony Boloney's

Atlantic City’s reputation for excess doesn’t only apply to its nightlife. This stunt slice shop, which originated here before expanding regionally, is home to the Instagram-famous Taco Taco Taco Pizza, as well as all sorts of other unorthodox pies covered in burnt-end brisket, buffalo chicken mac and cheese, or even “ a whole f%cking burrata on every slice,” as the Burrrrrata pizza promises.

300 Oriental Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
(609) 344-8669
(609) 344-8669

Council Oak Steaks & Seafood

Inside the Hard Rock Hotel, the Council Oak is a go-to for an upscale dinner of, well, steaks and seafood. The seafood tower is as deluxe and over-the-top as the Atlantic City experience, but don’t miss out on the wood-fired options. A lobster perhaps? Or a veal porterhouse? You’ll feel glamorous no matter what hits the table.

1000 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
(609) 449-1000
(609) 449-1000

Pancho's Mexican Taqueria

This no-frills taco shop is a favorite for pregaming a night of gaming. Pancho’s fresh tortillas are filled with the usual suspects: carnitas and al pastor, lengua (tongue) and chivo (goat), as well as a handful of other options. Order fresh juices and beers to wash it all down.

2303 Arctic Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
(609) 344-2062
(609) 344-2062

White House Sub Shop

This iconic Jersey Shore spot serves some of the biggest and most satisfying hoagies outside of Philadelphia, even if they’re called subs east of the Delaware River. Thanks to a heavy hand with cold cuts and a signature hot pepper relish, the retro orange-and-white sandwich specialist is packed with locals and tourists from open until close. White House also has a location inside the Hard Rock Hotel.

2301 Arctic Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
(609) 345-8599
(609) 345-8599

Maria's Luncheonette

Fast and easy service defines this small diner on Atlantic Avenue. You’ll occasionally face a wait to get a table, but the line moves fast and it’s worth the wait anyway when you’ve had a bit too much to drink the night before. Simple, old-school breakfasts like French toast platters, pancakes, and steak and eggs will ease the pain while you nap on the beach.

2319 Atlantic Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
(609) 347-9300
(609) 347-9300

Dock's Oyster House

For a city by the sea, AC’s fresh seafood options may seem limited. But since 1897, Dock’s has been shucking East Coast oysters and frying up seafood samplers to serve with classic cocktail and tartar sauces. Frank Dougherty, the fourth-generation co-owner of Dock’s, also owns Atlantic City’s historic Knife & Fork Inn and Dougherty’s Steak House & Raw Bar, a more recent addition inside Resorts Casino Hotel.

2405 Atlantic Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
(609) 345-0092
(609) 345-0092

Tony's Baltimore Grill

Opened in 1927, Tony’s Baltimore Grill is what you get when you combine old-school charm with a new-school twist. The updated interiors and menus make this a draw for locals and out-of-towners alike, and the pizza, pastas, fried shrimp, and meatball parms on the menu all hit the spot when a craving for red sauce Italian hits. Important info: The kitchen stays open late, the bar’s 24/7, and happy hour is every day from 4 to 6 p.m. Get the martini.

2800 Atlantic Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
(609) 345-5766
(609) 345-5766

Chef Vola's

Reservations at this Rat Pack favorite are a notoriously tough get. Once you secure a table at Chef Vola’s, a timeless world of red sauce goodness reveals itself. Linguini with clams and a plate-sized veal parm are accompanied by family-style chopped salads and garlicky sides of broccoli rabe at this BYOB.

111 S Albion Pl, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
(609) 345-2022
(609) 345-2022

Knife and Fork Inn

Knife and Fork Inn’s iconic Tudor facade has been welcoming visitors to Atlantic City since the seafood and chop house opened in 1912. The retro lineup includes the likes of lobster thermidor and steaks served Oscar-style with lump crab, bearnaise sauce, and asparagus.

3600 Atlantic Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
(609) 344-1133
(609) 344-1133

Custard's Last Stand

Inevitably when you’re down the shore, the craving for ice cream will hit, and thankfully Custard’s Last Stand is only down the way in Ventnor City. Flavors like chunky banana chip and orange cream from Richman’s Ice Cream (originally a South Jersey company, now owned by the Philly Water Ice Factory) are all delicious, and naturally, you can’t go wrong with a water ice.

107 N Dorset Ave, Ventnor City, NJ 08406
(609) 823-4033
(609) 823-4033

Santucci's Original Square Pizza

When you’re feeling homesick for Philly, Santucci’s famous square pies are never far from reach. You’ll find the crispy sauce-on-top pizzas and cannoli down Ventnor Avenue.

6413 Ventnor Ave, Ventnor City, NJ 08406
(609) 493-7202
(609) 493-7202

